Gaming: New York Game Awards Nominierungen bekannt

Der New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) hat die Nominierten für die 14. jährlichen New York Game Awards bekannt gegeben.
Die Nominierten wurden von Hannah Telle (Synchronsprecherin, Max aus Life is Strange: Double Exposure) und Logan Cunningham (Synchronsprecher, Hades aus Hades II) während eines Livestreams im Paley Center for Media vorgestellt.
Im Rahmen der Veranstaltung wird Sam Lake, Creative Director bei Remedy Entertainment, als Empfänger des Andrew Yoon Legend Award 2025 geehrt.
„2024 war ein weiteres herausragendes Jahr für Videospiele, und wir freuen uns sehr, diese beeindruckenden Projekte bei den 14. New York Game Awards am 21. Januar zu würdigen“, sagte Harold Goldberg, Präsident und Gründer des NYVGCC. „Unser Team aus Journalisten, Praktikanten und Freiwilligen bei NYVGCC freut sich darauf, Gastgeber zu sein und die vielen talentierten Menschen zu ehren, die in der Videospielbranche arbeiten. Sichern Sie sich Ihre Eintrittskarten und seien Sie dabei, wenn wir eine ganz besondere Preisverleihung veranstalten!“
Die Nominierten für die 14. jährlichen New York Game Awards sind:
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
-
Balatro
-
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
-
Astro Bot
-
UFO 50
-
1000xResist
-
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
-
Metaphor: ReFantazio
-
EA Sports College Football 25
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
-
Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
-
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
-
Balatro
-
I Am Your Beast
-
UFO 50
-
1000xResist
-
Thank Goodness You’re Here!
-
Neva
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game
-
Harold Halibut
-
Metaphor: ReFantazio
-
1000xResist
-
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
-
Phoenix Springs
-
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
-
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
-
Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
-
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
-
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
-
Astro Bot
-
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
-
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Heart of Chornobyl
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
-
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
-
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
-
Astro Bot
-
Arco
-
Black Myth Wukong
-
1000xResist
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
-
Abubakar Salim as Zao, Zuberi and Griot Echo in Tales of Kenzara: ZAO
-
John Eric Bentley as Barret in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
-
Hannah Telle as Max Caulfield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure
-
Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
-
Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
-
Humberly González as Kay in Star Wars Outlaws
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
-
Thrasher
-
Batman: Arkham Shadow
-
Umurangi Generation VR
-
Skydance’s Behemoth
-
Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire
-
Shattered
Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
-
Astro Bot
-
Super Mario Party Jamboree
-
Little Kitty, Big City
-
Sonic X Shadow Generations
-
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
-
Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse
-
Wuthering Waves
-
Zenless Zone Zero
-
Ex Astris
-
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
-
Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered
-
Silent Hill 2
-
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
-
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
-
Age of Mythology: Retold
-
Persona 3: Reload
Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem
-
Ultros
-
Vampire Therapist
-
Mouthwashing
-
Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
-
Mars After Midnight
-
Starstruck: Hands of Time
NYC GWB Award for Best DLC
-
Alan Wake II: Night Springs and The Lake House
-
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Mask of Darkness
-
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
-
Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon
-
Splatoon 3: Side Order
-
Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism
-
Duncan Fyfe
-
Alexis Ong
-
Grant Stoner
-
Mason Andrew Hamberlin
-
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell
-
Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley
4 Kommentare
Kenne ich garnicht. Ist die Show seriös?
Wer wählt die Sieger. Eine Jury oder die Spieler?
Schön dass das beste Spiel des letzten Jahres, Indiana Jones and the great Circle, nominiert wurde. Freut mich auch total für Melina Juergens. Gönne ihr voll einen weiteren Preis.
Ich kenn die New York Game Awards zwar nicht aber☝️das Indiana Jones and the Great Circle🤠 als absolutes Meisterwerk🔥und das beste Spiel des Jahres (2024)nominiert wurde ist ja praktisch eine Pflichtaufgabe gewesen🎮💚😉✌️.
Ich habe noch nie von diesen Awards gehört. Da es schon die 14. Veranstaltung ist, scheinen sie bisher auch keine große Rolle gespielt zu haben.