Ghost Recon: Breakpoint: Showcase zum 20-jährigen Jubiläum angekündigt

Ubisoft wird in einem Live Stream das 20jährige Jubiläum der Ghost Recon Franchise gebührend feiern.

Die Ghost Recon Franchise feiert in der kommenden Woche das 20jährige Jubiläum und Ubisoft feiert am Dienstag mit einem Showcase diesen Geburtstag. Während des Live Streams auf Twitch wird Ghost Recon Breakpoint gespielt und Codes der Ultimate Edition unter den Zuschauern verschenkt.

„Nächste Woche findet das Ghost Recon 20th Anniversary Showcase statt, und Ubisoft News stimmt euch darauf ein, indem wir Ghost Recon Breakpoint spielen und Codes für die Ultimate Edition verlosen!“

  1. StoneBanks420 136695 XP Elite-at-Arms Silber | 03.10.2021 - 13:16 Uhr

    Was würde ich für ein Wildlands 2 geben 😕

    Hoffentlich kommt da mal ein zweiter Teil 😎👌

    1

