Ghost Recon: Breakpoint: Showcase zum 20-jährigen Jubiläum angekündigt

Die Ghost Recon Franchise feiert in der kommenden Woche das 20jährige Jubiläum und Ubisoft feiert am Dienstag mit einem Showcase diesen Geburtstag. Während des Live Streams auf Twitch wird Ghost Recon Breakpoint gespielt und Codes der Ultimate Edition unter den Zuschauern verschenkt.

The Ghost Recon 20th Anniversary Showcase is coming up next week, and Ubisoft News is getting hyped by playing Ghost Recon Breakpoint and giving away Ultimate Edition codes! Live at 10AM PT on https://t.co/hK6E6r1Snb.

— Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) October 1, 2021