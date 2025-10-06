Golden Joystick Awards: Alle Award-Nominierten 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 führt beim Golden Joystick Award 2025 die Liste der meisten Nominierungen an und verdrängt damit Death Stranding 2, Ghost of Yotei und Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
Falls ihr Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 bisher nicht gespielt habt, solltet ihr das im Xbox Game Pass direkt nachholen.
Golden Joystick Awards 2025
Best Storytelling
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
SILENT HILL f
Blue Prince
Mafia: The Old Country
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy
Best Multiplayer Game
Battlefield 6
PEAK
ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
Split Fiction
Mario Kart World
REMATCH
Best Visual Design
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
The Midnight Walk
Ghost of Yōtei
Sword of the Sea
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Best Indie Game
Blue Prince
Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
Wanderstop
Skin Deep
despelote
Herdling
Abiotic Factor
Baby Steps
Caves of Qud
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Best Indie Game – Self Published
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Hades II
Sword of the Sea
PEAK
Keep Driving
Spilled!
Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
DELTARUNE
Promise Mascot Agency
Consume Me
Still Playing Award – PC and Console
Minecraft
Dead by Daylight
HELLDIVERS 2
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
Satisfactory
Call of Duty: Warzone
Marvel Rivals
Fortnite
Apex Legends
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X
GTA Online
Warframe
Still Playing Award – Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile
Pokémon GO
Subway Surfers
Clash Royale
Honkai: Star Rail
Genshin Impact
Zenless Zone Zero
Roblox
Free Fire
PUBG MOBILE
Best Remake / Remaster
METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
The Talos Principle: Reawakened
Gears of War: Reloaded
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Studio of the Year
Team Cherry
Sandfall Interactive
Aggro Crab and Landfall
Bloober Team
Sloclap
Rebellion
Best Game Expansion
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
Lies of P: Overture
No Man’s Sky: Voyagers
Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain
Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Claws of Awaji
Still Wakes the Deep: Siren’s Rest
Best Audio Design
Ghost of Yōtei
Battlefield 6
Donkey Kong Bananza
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Two Point Museum
Cronos: The New Dawn
Best Soundtrack
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
South of Midnight
SILENT HILL f
Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
DELTARUNE
Sword of the Sea
Best Lead Performer
Jennifer English – Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Troy Baker – Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Tom McKay – Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Alex Jordan – Jan Dolski in The Alters
Erika Ishii – Atsu in Ghost of Yōtei
Adriyan Rae – Hazel in South of Midnight
Best Supporting Performer
Troy Baker – Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Jim High – Erik in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Ben Starr – Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Lucy Griffiths – Alva in Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
Logan Cunningham – Hades II
Marios Gavrilis – Emmerich Voss in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
PC Game of the Year
Hollow Knight: Silksong
The Alters
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
PEAK
Abiotic Factor
Dune: Awakening
Console Game of the Year
Donkey Kong Bananza
Monster Hunter Wilds
Ghost of Yōtei
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Mario Kart World
Best Early Access Game
Grounded 2
Schedule I
9 Kings
R.E.P.O.
skate.
White Knuckle
Best Gaming Hardware
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD
Elgato Facecam 4K
Razer Blade 16
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
Best Game Adaptation
Devil May Cry (Netflix)
Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)
The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)
A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Secret Level (Prime Video)
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)
Best Game Trailer
Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2
Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer
Rhythm Doctor – Official Release Date Trailer
The Expanse: Osiris Reborn – Announcement Trailer
ROMEO IS A DEAD MAN – Announcement Trailer
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer – Live a Life Medieval
Most Wanted Game
Grand Theft Auto VI
Resident Evil Requiem
The Witcher 4
Black Myth: Zhong Kui
LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Night
007 First Light
EXODUS
Subnautica 2
Light No Fire
The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
SAROS
The Blood of Dawnwalker
Crimson Desert
KINGDOM HEARTS IV
Marvel’s Wolverine
Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
OD – KNOCK
Onimusha: Way of the Sword
Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
Wer bekommt eure Stimme?
5 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Ich wünsche mir dass die Entwickler entsprechend ihrer Meisterleistung bei Clai Obscure voll abräumen.
Einfach ein Traum, das Game.
South of Midnight vertreten. Schön 🙂
Claire Obscure E33 in keiner GotY Kategorie dabei – kriminell!
Gerade wenn man sich anschaut was da noch so nominiert wurde.. Sonic CrossWorlds, Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza.. Peak, Abiotic Factor… also bitte..
Meine Abstimmung:
Best Storytelling:
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Visual Design:
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Remake / Remaster:
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Studio of the Year:
Sandfall Interactive
Best Soundtrack:
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Lead Performer:
Jennifer English – Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Supporting Performer:
Ben Starr – Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Game Trailer:
Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2
Most Wanted Game:
Grand Theft Auto VI
Sowohl Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 als auch South of Midnight haben den Preis zum besten Soundtrack verdient.