Golden Joystick Awards: Alle Award-Nominierten 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 führt beim Golden Joystick Award 2025 die Liste der meisten Nominierungen an und verdrängt damit Death Stranding 2, Ghost of Yotei und Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Falls ihr Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 bisher nicht gespielt habt, solltet ihr das im Xbox Game Pass direkt nachholen.

Golden Joystick Awards 2025

Best Storytelling

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

SILENT HILL f

Blue Prince

Mafia: The Old Country

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy

Best Multiplayer Game

Battlefield 6

PEAK

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN

Split Fiction

Mario Kart World

REMATCH

Best Visual Design

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Midnight Walk

Ghost of Yōtei

Sword of the Sea

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Best Indie Game

Blue Prince

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Wanderstop

Skin Deep

despelote

Herdling

Abiotic Factor

Baby Steps

Caves of Qud

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Best Indie Game – Self Published

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hades II

Sword of the Sea

PEAK

Keep Driving

Spilled!

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

DELTARUNE

Promise Mascot Agency

Consume Me

Still Playing Award – PC and Console

Minecraft

Dead by Daylight

HELLDIVERS 2

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

Satisfactory

Call of Duty: Warzone

Marvel Rivals

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X

GTA Online

Warframe

Still Playing Award – Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile

Pokémon GO

Subway Surfers

Clash Royale

Honkai: Star Rail

Genshin Impact

Zenless Zone Zero

Roblox

Free Fire

PUBG MOBILE

Best Remake / Remaster

METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

The Talos Principle: Reawakened

Gears of War: Reloaded

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Studio of the Year

Team Cherry

Sandfall Interactive

Aggro Crab and Landfall

Bloober Team

Sloclap

Rebellion

Best Game Expansion

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

Lies of P: Overture

No Man’s Sky: Voyagers

Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain

Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Claws of Awaji

Still Wakes the Deep: Siren’s Rest

Best Audio Design

Ghost of Yōtei

Battlefield 6

Donkey Kong Bananza

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Two Point Museum

Cronos: The New Dawn

Best Soundtrack

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

South of Midnight

SILENT HILL f

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

DELTARUNE

Sword of the Sea

Best Lead Performer

Jennifer English – Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Troy Baker – Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Tom McKay – Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Alex Jordan – Jan Dolski in The Alters

Erika Ishii – Atsu in Ghost of Yōtei

Adriyan Rae – Hazel in South of Midnight

Best Supporting Performer

Troy Baker – Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Jim High – Erik in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Ben Starr – Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Lucy Griffiths – Alva in Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

Logan Cunningham – Hades II

Marios Gavrilis – Emmerich Voss in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

PC Game of the Year

Hollow Knight: Silksong

The Alters

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

PEAK

Abiotic Factor

Dune: Awakening

Console Game of the Year

Donkey Kong Bananza

Monster Hunter Wilds

Ghost of Yōtei

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Mario Kart World

Best Early Access Game

Grounded 2

Schedule I

9 Kings

R.E.P.O.

skate.

White Knuckle

Best Gaming Hardware

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD

Elgato Facecam 4K

Razer Blade 16

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

Best Game Adaptation

Devil May Cry (Netflix)

Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)

The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)

A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Secret Level (Prime Video)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)

Best Game Trailer

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2

Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer

Rhythm Doctor – Official Release Date Trailer

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn – Announcement Trailer

ROMEO IS A DEAD MAN – Announcement Trailer

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer – Live a Life Medieval

Most Wanted Game

Grand Theft Auto VI

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher 4

Black Myth: Zhong Kui

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Night

007 First Light

EXODUS

Subnautica 2

Light No Fire

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

SAROS

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Crimson Desert

KINGDOM HEARTS IV

Marvel’s Wolverine

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

OD – KNOCK

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Wer bekommt eure Stimme?