Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: Zweites Update mit Fehlerkorrekturen ausgerollt

Eine Woche nach dem ersten Update für die Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition schickt Rockstar Games das nächste hinterher.
Auch das neue Update kümmert sich um die zahlreichen Probleme, die in allen drei Teilen der Sammlung zu finden sind.
Die umfangreichen Patch Notes könnt ihr lesen, in dem ihr auf den folgenden Link zum Aufklappen klickt.
General – PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
- Stability improvements
- Added the cinematic camera, which can be toggled by cycling through the camera modes when in game
- Fixed a number of misspellings on texture art/signage
- Fixed a number of instances where rain would appear indoors during cutscenes
Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition
- Adjusted the rain during the Give Me Liberty intro cutscene so it matches what is visible during gameplay
- Improved the resolution of the signs on taxi front doors
- Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside the mansion during the cutscene to the mission Cutting the Grass
- Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside Donald Love’s apartment during the cutscene to the mission Liberator
- Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside Luigi’s Club during the cutscene to the mission Don’t Spank Ma Bitch Up
- Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside Joey’s Garage during the cutscene to the mission Cipriani’s Chauffeur
- Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside during the cutscene to the mission Bomb Da Base: Act I
- Fixed an issue where the rain appears under water when falling
- Fixed an issue where grass could be seen inside Joey’s garage during the outro of the mission Drive Misty For Me
- Fixed an issue where a wall texture near the hospital in Portland appeared incorrectly while driving
- Fixed an issue where pink or black textures would appear on the floor of the Turtle Head Fish Co.
- Fixed an issue in the audio menu where the Dialog Volume slider did not adjust the sample audio being played
- Fixed an issue where UI would overlap the timer when doing taxi or vigilante missions
- Fixed an issue with missing object collision on walls below the Callahan Bridge in Chinatown
- Fixed an issue where the player was able to stretch a two-seater vehicle using the car crusher
- Fixed several camera issues when playing RC missions
- Fixed an issue where misaligned text would appear after delivering to the Import Garage
- Fixed an issue where the mission title would linger on screen too long at the beginning of any mission
- Fixed an issue with texture display on the Staunton Pay ‘n’ Spray sign
- Fixed an issue where the wheels were not connected to the vehicle being worked on by Joey
- Fixed a spelling error on the Deli and Pizza storefront on Staunton Island
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
- Ad banners added to the sides of the Rumpo, Coach, Benson, and Boxville vehicles
- Fixed an issue where the cutscene at the end of the mission Shakedown would hang as it transitioned back to gameplay
- Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside during the cutscene to the mission Publicity Tour
- Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside during the cutscene to the mission Alloy Wheels of Steel
- Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside the limo during the cutscene to the mission Two Bit Hit
- Fixed an issue with Tommy’s hands when wearing the Havana Outfit in the mission Shakedown
- Fixed an issue in the mission Cop Land where the mission would fail when the café would blow up
- Fixed an issue where the Diaz mansion had missing textures during the outro to the mission Rub Out
- Fixed a crash at the end of the mission Checkpoint Charlie
- Fixed a crash encountered during the Bloodring Arena Event
- Fixed an issue where texture corruption could be seen on the roads during extended play sessions
- Fixed a 10 second pause when listening to the radio station V-Rock
- Fixed a 15 second pause when listening to the radio station Wildstyle Radio
- Fixed an issue during the cutscene for Supply and Demand where ambient characters were present during the cutscene
- Fixed a hole in the game world near Café Robina
- Fixed a spelling error on the Welcome to Vice City billboard near the airport
- Fixed an error with the Shaft Hot Dog stand logo
- Fixed several texture issues that appeared on island walls
- Fixed an issue where crates could not be destroyed during the mission Gun Runner, preventing game progression
- Fixed an issue where the flamethrower was damaging items behind Tommy
- Fixed a hole in the game world when standing on Tommy’s wardrobe in the Ocean View Hotel
- Fixed an issue where the ramped Packer vehicle textures would corrupt while Tommy is standing in close proximity
- Fixed an issue where corrupt textures would appear on the road if failing the mission Hog Tied
- Fixed an issue where corrupt textures would appear on the road if failing the mission Boomshine Saigon
- Fixed an issue where glass particles would appear oversized when shattering the windows of the Gash Store
- Fixed several texture corruption issues that appeared on the Enforcer police van
- Fixed an issue where the barrel of the minigun did not spin when fired
- Fixed an issue where the main rotor speed of helicopters did not match the rear rotor speed
- Fixed an issue on the mini map where the swimming pool shaped like the Rockstar Games logo was incorrectly reflected on the mini map for Starfish Island
- Fixed a texture corruption issue on traffic lights and foliage when raining on the mainland
- Fixed an issue where the sign was not properly animating on Hyman Memorial Stadium
- Fixed a spelling error on the Mavis Bookstore window
- Fixed a spelling error when the player is busted during the Paramedic missions
- Fixed an issue where Tommy appears small while standing in front of buildings in Little Havana
- Fixed an issue where Lance would be duplicated after restarting the mission Copland
- Fixed an issue where the open graves behind Funeraria Romero were not visible
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition
- Introduced cloud cover at high altitude
- Added alternate walking and running animations when CJ is at Max Fat or Max Muscle
- Fixed several issues with grass textures that did not display properly
- Fixed a white outline in Cesar’s hairline during the cutscene to the mission King in Exile
- Fixed an issue with CJ’s body in the cutscene to the mission The Meat Business
- Fixed an issue with CJ’s body during the opening cutscene to the mission Supply Lines
- Fixed an issue with Cesar’s fingers during the end scene of the mission Cesar Vialpando
- Fixed an issue with Cesar’s fingers during the end scene of the mission Wu Zi Mu
- Fixed a save game issue at the end of the mission Blood Bowl
- Fixed a crash that occurred during the mission Dam and Blast
- Fixed a texture corruption issue that occurred after prolonged gameplay
- Fixed an issue where CJ and Big Smoke would get stuck near the end of the mission Just Business
- Fixed a crash that occurred when drowning near the Ocean Beach end of South Bridge
- Fixed an issue where CJ’s face would obscure the camera when looking behind him while riding a quad bike
- Fixed an issue where CJ’s face would obscure the camera when looking behind him while piloting the Hydra in first person view
- Fixed a crash experienced when retrying a checkpoint during the mission Ice Cold Killa
- Fixed a spelling error on a Mexican food advertisement
- Fixed a spelling error on a guitar store shop front
- Fixed an issue where players were able to purchase cornrows at the barbershop without sufficient funds
- Fixed a missing bridge in the Shady Creeks section of the map
- Fixed a bug where the burger on the Burger Shot sign was not spinning
- Fixed a spelling error on the FleischBerg factory sign
- Fixed multiple issues in cutscenes where CJ’s arms clip through his body while at Max Fat
- Fixed a lighting issue in the Rockshore West Safehouse
- Fixed an issue where the Wasted or Busted screen could be seen when loading an autosave file
- Fixed graphical corruption on CJ’s head and body during the motel sequence of the mission Reuniting the Families
- Fixed an issue where window panes are translucent at the Dillmore gas station during the mission Tanker Commander
- Fixed an issue where tattoos would project out of CJ’s lower arm when he has a muscular body type
- Fixed an issue where rain drops did not appear on the water surface
- Fixed an issue where various map icons, such as mission blips, would pop in and out of the radar while panning and rotating the camera
- Fixed an issue where NPC’s who wear numbered jerseys no longer had a random number overlapping the number 7
- Fixed an issue where the rain was not displayed corrected when flying during rainy or stormy weather conditions
- Fixed an issue with the audio not playing properly when using the changing room at any of CJ’s properties
- Fixed an issue where CJ’s forklift would not act as intended during the mission Robbing Uncle Sam
- Fixed an issue with the shape of the Donut and Nut props at the Tuff Nuts donut shop
- Fixed a spelling error with the storefront Sayonara
- Fixed an issue where the Dodo plane had an inverted nose cone
- Fixed an issue where boat propellers did not spin properly
- Fixed an issue where the minigun barrel did not spin when fired
- Fixed an issue where the incorrect police station sign did not appear in Las Venturas
- Fixed an issue where the wrong prices were appearing on the Burger Shot’s outside menu
- Fixed an issue where CJ appeared too dark when in the 69 Cent store
- Fixed an issue where haircuts would be swapped out with the Caesar haircut anytime CJ wore a hat
- Fixed an issue where the radar would disappear after getting caught in the mission Home Invasion
- Fixed an issue where police cars could clip through the ground
- Fixed an issue where the UFO prop did not rotate at the Lil’ Probe Inn
Xbox One – All Titles
- Fixed an issue where the game would not respond for several seconds after exiting certain interiors
- Fixed an issue where the player was unable to unlock achievements that other users on other accounts (linked to the same Social Club account) had previously unlocked
PC – All Titles
- Fixed a bug where players were unable to highlight or select Cancel or Confirm using a controller on the Mission Failed! screen
- Fixed a bug where players with special characters in the PC account name were unable to save gameplay progress
- Fixed the in game layout when playing with an ultra-wide screen monitor
- Fixed an issue where options were not being properly highlighted when hovering a mouse over them
- Fixed an issue where clicking sections in the game menus too quickly would prevent those menu options from being displayed
- Fixed an issue where the player was unable to select a UI element with a controller if the mouse cursor is already hovering over it
- Fixed an issue where, when in Fullscreen, changing the Resolution setting would briefly show the old resolution value
- Fixed an issue where graphics settings were not saving after restarting the game
Ich habe bisher keine Probleme bei Gta San Andreas gehabt vor dem Patch was mich nur nervte auf der Xbox ist das Zielsystem das ist wirklich wie einige hier schreiben. Gibt den eindruck das es vom Handy her ist man kann total Schlecht zielen ohne Zielhilfe..