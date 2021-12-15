Grand Theft Auto V: Kostenlose Story-Erweiterung The Contract verfügbar…

Rockstar Games veröffentlicht heute GTA Online: The Contract als kostenlosen Download für alle Spieler mit einem Exemplar von Grand Theft Auto V für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC, wobei diese über die Abwärtskompatibilität auch auf PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X|S spielbar sind.

The Contract Patch Notes The Contract has been added to GTA Online. Today’s update includes 7 new cars, 3 new weapons, the Agency property, the Dr. Dre Contract missions, Security Contracts, Payphone Hits, the MOTOMAMI Los Santos radio station, new music on Radio Los Santos and West Coast Classics, Record A Studios, Short Trips, new clothing and accessories, new Quality of Life updates and more.

The Agency Property: A new multi-floor property that acts as the base of operations for F. Clinton & Partner. It can be purchased from dynasty8executive.com. Purchasing the Agency property gives owners access to several new features including new GTA Online story missions for solo players or for groups.

The Dr. Dre Contract: After partnering with Franklin Clinton in his Agency and setting up the business, players can begin new Story Missions which has them working with Dr. Dre to recover valuable stolen property. These Missions can be played either solo or with other players.

Security Contracts: Security Contracts are Freemode Missions that are launched from the Agency computer. These are jobs for your clients in need of help. Security Contracts have various difficulty levels that can increase the cash reward for completion: Recover Valuables Vehicle Recovery Gang Termination Rescue Operation Asset Protection Liquidize Assets

Payphone Hits: Payphone Hits are Freemode Missions that task players with taking out a target and come with bonus rewards for meeting special criteria — such as using certain weapons, vehicles, killing at specific locations or timings. These missions are started by answering ringing payphones throughout the map and can be accessed after completing a few Security Contracts.

Three new Weapons have been added to GTA Online: Heavy Rifle available at Ammu-Nation or the Agency’s Armory Compact EMP Launcher available at the Agency’s Armory Stun Gun available at the Agency’s Armory

Four new Weapons Finishes. These can be unlocked by completing specific gameplay from The Contract: Bone Finish (Pump Shotgun) Families Finish (Heavy Rifle) Organics Finish (Micro SMG) Record A Finish (AP Pistol)

Seven new Vehicles have been added to GTA Online: Pfister Astron Bravado Buffalo STX Dewbauchee Champion Lampadati Cinquemila Enus Deity Pegassi Ignus Enus Jubilee

Record A Studios: Record A Studios is a new music studio social space added to GTA Online. Here, players can watch Dr. Dre at work and socialize with other players.

Short Trips: Short Trips are two-player missions available after completing the Dr. Dre Contract.

Over 300 items of Clothing have been added for both Male and Female characters in GTA Online.

28 new Tattoos have been added for both Male and Female characters in GTA Online.

14 new Face Paints have been added to GTA Online.

New Media Stick Collectibles have been added to GTA Online.

One new Hairstyle been added for both Male and Female characters in GTA Online.

One new Radio Station called ‘MOTOMAMI Los Santos’ has been added to GTA Online.

New music has been added to Radio Los Santos and West Coast Classics.

Several new Pause Menu Awards have been added to GTA Online.

Several new Daily Objectives have been added to GTA Online. Quality of Life Updates Players will receive fewer phone calls in GTA Online. Players will see the addition of new map blips, markers and help text to replace phone calls.

Daily Fees in GTA Online have been reduced.

The Arcade Game ‘QUB3D’ has been added to the upstairs area of the Auto Shop.

Players can now alter the number of laps that must be completed in LS Car Meet Head-to-Head Races. Rewards are increased for completing more laps.

Players are now rewarded LS Car Meet Reputation for completing Auto Shop Contracts, Customer Deliveries, and Exotic Exports Deliveries.

The safe capacity in the Nightclub and Arcade has been increased. Game Stability and Performance Fixed a crash on PC that occasionally occurred after idling in the Auto Shop.

Fixed a crash that occurred when joining friends after viewing a clip in the Rockstar Editor. Matchmaking and Networking Fixed several issues that affected matchmaking in GTA Online.

Fixed multiple issues that resulted in players getting stuck while transitioning between GTA Online content.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being put into incorrect lobbies after using the ‘Quick Job’ option.

Refixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly receiving the alert ‘Player is no longer in session.’ when trying to ‘Join Game’ with a friend from their Steam Friends List.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the sky camera after choosing to replay The Agency Deal – Finale on the next job voting screen. Content Fixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly having a one-hour cooldown when trying to launch the Cayo Perico Heist – Finale.

Fixed an issue that resulted in a door being incorrectly locked, blocking Mission progression in the Cayo Perico Heist – Finale.

Fixed an issue that caused the drainage tunnel gate to already appear as cut in the Cayo Perico Heist – Finale.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being stuck with no functionality after dying during The Agency Deal – Finale.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players colliding with another vehicle when spawning after exiting the garage in The Union Depository Contract – Elevator Key.

Fixed an issue that resulted in enemies being invincible in The Bank Contract – Thermal Charges.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to exit the meth labs in The Lost Contract – Finale.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to plant the explosives in The Lost Contract – Finale.

Fixed an issue that caused the vehicle drop-off location to be different than what the player had chosen in The Union Depository Contract – Finale.

Fixed spawning issues that were present in the Adversary Mode – Kart Krash: Full Auto

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen after completing a Pursuit Race.

Fixed an issue that caused cops to not spawn during Pursuit Races.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having no prompts when trying to repair a vehicle for the Repair and Mod Business.

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Purchase Vehicle’ prompt to incorrectly appear when trying to mod a vehicle for the Repair & Mod Business.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to collect the Media Stick Collectible at Moodymann’s car in the LS Car Meet.

Fixed an issue that meant runners up would not receive a first-time bonus after completing their first LS Car Meet Sprint Race.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players receiving an incorrect reward after collecting all the Shipwreck Collectibles.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players spawning out of bounds during the Special Vehicle Work – Asset Seizure. Properties Fixed an issue that resulted in players being stuck on a black screen after trying to drive into another player’s Auto Shop.

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck on the ramp when trying to enter the Auto Shop.

Fixed an issue that caused players’ characters to move around while playing the Race & Chase Arcade Game in the Auto Shop.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen after trying to exit the Mobile Operations Center in the Scramjet.

Fixed an issue that caused the modding menu to incorrectly collapse while in the Mobile Operations Center Vehicle Workshop.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to enter their Kosatka.

Fixed an issue that caused other players’ characters to appear using your Kosatka periscope when using their own.

Fixed an issue that caused other players’ characters to appear using your Kosatka Heist planning table when using their own.

Fixed an issue that caused the player’s Kosatka to be destroyed with one rocket.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players seeing under the map when spawning in their Kosatka after joining a new session.

Fixed an issue that caused the green juice to appear floating in the Auto Shop.

Fixed an issue that caused the Pegassi Toreador to collide with an Arcade Machine when exiting the Auto Shop Mod Shop.

Fixed an issue that meant players could walk on top of other players’ cars while being modded in the LS Car Meet Mod Shop.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen when moving to a parked space from the Auto Shop Mod Shop while being a passenger in another players’ personal vehicle.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to buy the Garage add-on for their Office property. Vehicles Fixed an issue that caused the non-armored Karin Karuma to be bulletproof.

Fixed an issue that caused the first-person camera to clip through the Track Seat mods when looking backwards in the Annis Remus. Miscellaneous Fixed several transaction errors that occurred on PC.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to purchase any of the Tuner Chrome Wheels in the Auto Shop Mod Shop.

Fixed an issue that caused mods purchased in another player’s Auto Shop Mod Shop to not persist on your vehicle.

Fixed areas of the LS Car Meet where players could get stuck.

Fixed an issue that caused the LS Car Meet Head to Head Race ‘Lap’ UI to not be visible.

Fixed UI issues that occurred when having both the LS Car Meet ‘Test Track’ menu and the Brucie ‘Bull Shark Testosterone’ menu on screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Personal Vehicle Management’ menu in the LS Car Meet to be out of order.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen when entering the LS Car Meet Test Track as a passenger in another player’s car.

Fixed an issue that caused some Los Santos Tuners Awards to have incorrect images.

Fixed an issue that caused the ‚Random‘ Quick Job option to take players to the ‘Activities’ list.

Fixed an issue that caused some Arcade Games to have incorrect help text in the Japanese version of the game.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck with no functionality after choosing to store the Casino Heist reward Enus Paragon R (Armored) at one of their properties.

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Play Jobs‘ Pause Menu option to be incorrectly unavailable.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not receiving a call from Simeon, meaning they were unable to purchase properties after reaching Rank 5 in GTA Online.