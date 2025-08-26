Grounded 2: Diese nervigen Fehler wurden im Park begraben

Ab sofort steht Update 0.1.3 für die sich im Early Access befindliche Version von Grounded 2 zum Download bereit.
Das Update bringt Korrekturen für die größten Probleme im Spiel. Obsidian verspricht, mit dem Update die Performance des Spiels um 30 % zu verbessern.
Es wurden einige Absturzursachen behoben. Unter anderem, wenn man vor ORC-Wellen flieht oder verschiedene Menüs aufruft.
Des Weiteren verschwinden Schneckenhäuser nach 24 Stunden automatisch. Da diese derzeit wegen fehlender Stufe 3-Werkzeuge nicht zerlegt werden können.
Bei Spielstart bzw. nach dem Laden eines Spielstandes sind nun auch wieder 4 Mutationen statt 2 aktiv, sofern verfügbar.
Außerdem wurden weitere Optionen zur Spielreparatur hinzugefügt, mit denen ihr Spielstände reparieren könnt. So lassen sich Kreaturen und euer Buggy zurücksetzen.
Spieler werden sich zudem darüber freuen, dass Ressourcen nicht mehr durch ihre errichteten Strukturen wiederhergestellt werden. Einmal entfernen und sie sollten nicht mehr auftauchen.
Schaut euch die Patch Notes an, um zu erfahren, welche Änderungen und Korrekturen noch vorgenommen wurden.
Quality of Life Updates
- Snail Shells will now automatically despawn after 24 hours.
- Added various “Game Repair Options for fixing saves: We intend this to be a quick fix while we work on an some major changes down the road
- Added a “Creature Reset option” – This should move back all creatures to their intended locations
- Added a “Reset Buggy” option – This will send all Buggy’s back to the nest no matter the state they are in around The Park.
- Added UI about Save Data limits being capped to 10.
- In 0.1.2 update we put a limit on the amount of saves a player can have per world. Players before the update can still have hundreds of saves and we are noticing various performance issues because of this change. We recommend deleting unneeded saves to increase your performance.
Major Bug Fixes
- We’ve made significant improvements to game stability, with an estimated 30% performance gain compared to version 0.1.2.1.
- As we are in Early Access, we will continue to improve performance and stability throughout development.
- Crash Fixes:
- Resolved a crash triggered when fleeing from the ORC Wave.
- Fixed crashes occurring when accessing various UI menus.
- Addressed several other crash scenarios.
- General performance improvements were made when opening UI.
- Fixed various issues on the backend with not being to login to your Microsoft account on all platforms.
- Resolved an issue where certain players could not start the Mysterious Stranger Fight in certain scenarios.
- Fixed a progression break where the passage to Ice Sickles arena would become blocked after a Save and Load.
- Resolved an issue where some creatures appeared without textures.
- Patched several duplication exploits involving Buggy inventory.
- Fixed an issue where consumables used on Buggies had infinite duration.
Story/Quests
- Players who complete the MIX.R before doing the ORC Receivers quests, will now have all quests up to „Wait Theres More“ be auto completed upon completion of the MIX.R.
The Park
- Resources will no longer respawn through player-built structures.
- You will have to chop down resources already growing through your base after the update, but after chopping it down it should not return.
- ORC creatures will now remain stationed at their intended guard posts instead of roaming.
- Fixed an issue where players were prompted to repurchase pebblet foundations.
- Players should no longer spawn on top of the skybox.
Buggies
- Removed Unused Torch UI from the buggy
- The User can still equip a torch on their buggy:
- Mouse and Keyboard: By using “5” or use “V” for the Hotpouch.
- For Controller: Hold “LB” then use the Right stick to select the torch.
Combat
- Fixed a bug where only two mutations were equipped after saving and loading.
- Addressed multiple bugs related to losing equipment.
- The mantis should no longer freeze mid-air during its jump attack.
- Fixed a bug where certain ORC Creature cards could not be retrieved after defeating them.
- This fix should be retroactive to your save file.
Audio
- Corrected various robotic voice from various teenagers.
UI
- Rust will now display correctly instead of showing as an “Invalid Harvest Node.”
- Fixed the issue where changing the Omni-Tool Key Bind in the Settings, does not update the UI Prompt for the „Repair“ Action
- Resolved the Omni-Tool and Interact key binds were conflicting with each other.
Bin mal gespannt, ob diverse Sachen wirklich nicht nachwachsen, wenn man seine Struktur drauf baut.
Selbst in Teil 1 wächst zB Klee ständig nach, auch wenn man eine Base drauf platziert hat.
Die Abstürze waren sehr nervig und wurden immer schlimmer umso weiter ich in dem Spiel voran gekommen bin. Meistens, wenn ich an meinen Kisten, oder an der Werkbank war.
Aber schön zu hören das Obsidian daran gearbeitet hat.