Grounded 2: Hotfix befreit Spielerbasen vom Gestrüpp

Obsidian Entertainment lässt kein Gras über diese eine Sache wachsen und hat einen Hotfix für Grounded 2 veröffentlicht, damit genau das nicht mehr passiert.
Der knapp 2 GB große Hotfix für das Survival-Spiel nimmt weitere Verbesserungen vor, damit Ressourcen wie eben Gras nicht mehr durch eure Basis wachsen.
Rückwirkend funktioniert das aber nicht, sodass ihr wohl oder übel noch mal mit der Gartenschere nachhelfen müsst, um das Gestrüpp zu entfernen.
Darüber hinaus hat man einige Ursachen für Abstürze behandelt. Gebäude mit dem Controller anzupassen, sollte nun ebenfalls möglich sein.
Hier die Patch Notes für Hotfix 0.2.0.1:
- Further Improvements so that resources should not regrow through bases in certain scenarios
- This is not retroactive to your save file – Please chop down these resources and they should not return
- Fixed multiple crashes
- Fixed multiple crashes retaining to Foliage
- Fixed a crash when navigating through creature cards
- Fixed a bug where players could have an infinite load on save files with vast amounts of playtime
- Player should now be able to customize buildings on controller
- Resolved an issue with Unity that caused the Artbook to be temporarily unavailable
Cooles Spiel warte aber auf die Werkzeuge der höchsten stufe