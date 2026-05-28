Grounded 2: Spieler bauen jetzt eigene Rennstrecken mit Buggys

Mit Update 0.4.1 erhält Grounded 2 neue Funktionen für den Playground-Modus und ermöglicht Spielern erstmals den Bau eigener Buggy-Rennstrecken.
Die größte Neuerung ist der neue Racing-Modus, in dem bis zu vier Spieler gegeneinander antreten können. Unterstützt werden sowohl Punkt-zu-Punkt-Rennen als auch klassische Rundkurse mit mehreren Runden.
Passend dazu erweitert Obsidian das Baukasten-System um zahlreiche neue Rennobjekte. Dazu gehören ein Race Start für den Rennbeginn, verschiedene Checkpoint-Typen wie Race Waypoints und Race Waypoint Gates sowie Hindernisse und Hilfsmittel für die Streckengestaltung.
Mit „Sticky Sap“ können Streckenbauer Bereiche erstellen, die Fahrzeuge verlangsamen, während Speed Boost Pads für temporäre Geschwindigkeitsboni sorgen.
Zusätzlich steht mit „Lakeside Loop“ eine neue Startkarte für den Playground-Modus zur Verfügung, die als Grundlage für eigene Rennprojekte genutzt werden kann.
Neben den neuen Inhalten enthält Update 0.4.1 außerdem verschiedene Fehlerbehebungen und allgemeine Verbesserungen.
Grounded 2 Executable Swap:
- We have officially changed our exe version: WinGRTS → Win64.
- As of this update, Steam Deck Users can now link a Microsoft account and play online with their friends/use crossplay functionality.
Note:
- With this executable change, all player settings will be reset as a result of this change. This is a one-time reset, and we plan on saving your settings in the future permanently. We do apologize for any inconveniences this may cause you.
Playgrounds – Buggy Racing and New Map is now available!
- New Playground Starting Map – Lakeside Loop
- New Racing Mode for Playgrounds that allows players to build their own racetracks:
- 1-4 Players can race each other on buggies in either point-to-point or lap races
- New Playground objects to allow players to make their own racetracks
- Race Start – Allows players to begin the race
- Race Waypoint – A basic checkpoint illuminated by a short column of light
- Race Waypoint Gate – A rectangular gate illuminated around the edges.
- Sticky Sap – Something to slow down the racers.
- Speed Boost Pad – Something to give racers a temporary speed boost
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where every perfect block was stunning the attacking Character in PvP.
- Fixed a bug where Handy Gnat did not have unlimited range.
- Fixed a bug where hanging stuffed creatures would fall after changing the mode.
- Fixed a bug where incorrect death messages were displayed after death from gizmo.
- Fixed a bug where knocked over Mallet get back to its previous position after updating the game to the newest version.
- Fixed a bug where opening the Building Grid or crafting menus would cause a crash on lower end PCs.
- Fixed a bug where Player on Steam Deck was always joining first Multiplayer lobby listed instead of the selected one.
- Fixed a bug where Steam players sometimes were unable to see hosted games.
- Fixed a bug where the sizzle from gizmo would not stop increasing.
- Fixed a bug where title was freezing when Client was sorting mixed and unstacked Smoothies of different types.
- Fixed a bug where Web Master mutation could be quickly upgraded by repeatedly using Web Throw ability on a Snail hidden in its shell.
- Fixed a bug where Wooly Whoppers were not available in Playgrounds.
- Fixed an issue where Arachnophobia Safe Mode would not affect the O.G.R.R. Wolf Spider Creature Card preview in SCA.B 2K’s Data menu.
- Fixed an issue where certain resources would not count toward Rock Cracker Mutation progression.
- Fixed an issue where player could attack their own Black Ant Buggy.
- Fixed an issue where Player could reach a specific spot in the King Dozers Arena corner which rendered them immune to most of the King Dozers attacks.
- Fixed an issue where the Player was unable to delete the save file associated with a Playgrounds map that was published multiple times.
- Fixed an issue where the player would disappear and lose all movement input after being AFK in Handy Gnat.
- Fixed an issue where the Shared World logout save would be deleted upon renaming a prior save and restarting the title.
- Fixed an issue where the title would crash after removing/recycling the ladder.
- Fixed an issue where turning on “Read to Me” and setting subtitles to All would crash a game on Steam Deck.
- Fixed an issue with a “Customize” Keybind still working after changing or deleting the mapping.
- Fixed an issue with displaying wrong error message when trying to publish a playground, while being disconnected from the internet.
- Fixed an issue with Ladybug ram attack dealing multiple hits while sprinting around the King Dozer hitboxes.
- Fixed an issue with picture overlapping with the text and the main widget in the Playground’s creation screen.
- Fixed an issue with the Creator and Download Code not updating after the first map was selected.
- Fixed an issue with the items in the upgraded Buggy’s storage being deleted after the Player’s death.
- Fixed an issue with the Orb Weaver Buggy taking twice as long to hatch.
- Fixed an issue with the Steam Deck hard locking in certain menus.
- Fixed an issue with Xbox Network Login screen remaining on the Main Menu screen on Steam Deck.
Bug Fixes From PTB to Live:
- Fixed Various Stability Issues