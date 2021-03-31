Grounded: Fotomodus und neue Bauelemente verfügbar

Das neuste Update für Grounded enthält mit Türrahmen und einer dreieckigen Vorbauwand zwei neue Bauelemente.
Außerdem ist die erste Version eines Fotomodus verfügbar, der zunächst nur im Einzelspieler genutzt werden kann.
Das Update ermöglicht weiterhin passwortgeschützte Spiele und es wurden Änderungen an der Benutzeroberfläche im Mehrspielermodus vorgenommen.
Alle Details des Updates gibt es in den Patch Notes zum Aufklappen.
Update 0.8.0 Patch Notes
NEW CRAFTING CONTENT
- New building: Door Frame
- New buildings: Triangular Stem Wall and Inverted Triangular Stem Wall
NEW FEATURES
MAJOR FEATURES
- Photo Mode: Phase 1
- Password protecting online games
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
- When you are placing an invalid building, a short message will describe why it is invalid.
- When you are holding a Repair Tool, nearby damaged buildings will display an icon.
- Loose arrows can be collected by walking over them.
- Structures will now collapse much more dramatically when unsupported.
- The Armor Dummy UI now has a button that swaps your gear with the dummy’s. You can also do this without entering the UI by doing a „hold“ interact action on the Armor Dummy.
- When you are connecting ziplines, the anchor that will be connected is highlighted.
- Player nameplates in multiplayer will show if a player is knocked out and how much time they have left to be helped.
- Player nameplates will show a „busy“ state above it when said player is navigating a menu.
CHANGES / TUNING
SYSTEMS
- Dirty water will now apply a status effect that shows your character is sick. The more dirty water you drink, the worse the effect gets. Resting will make you feel better.
- Smoothie Station functionality has been reworked:
- Goop Base determines the effectiveness of the smoothie.
- Grub Goop creates a normal smoothie.
- Muscle Sprout creates a „beefy“ smoothie that heals for twice the amount.
- Flavor ingredients can consist of any combination of other items and has same functionality as before.
- All smoothies now require a „Goop Base“ and 3 „Flavor Ingredients.“
- Goop Base determines the effectiveness of the smoothie.
OTHER
MUTATIONS
- Reduced the damage reduction of „Dare Devil“.
COMBAT
- More intense combat music will play when fighting spiders.
- Infected weevils now move slightly faster.
- Ladybugs have a new set of attacks to pick from.
- Improved the accuracy of aiming with a bow using the third-person camera.
INTERFACE
- Player nameplates will transition into smaller character icons when not in the center of the screen.
- The Interact HUD has been revamped to support showing multiple interaction types at the same time.
- BURG.L chips in the world have a small arrow icon that pops up when you approach them making it easier to not miss them.
- New SCA.B audio when getting hungry / thirsty / health alerts.
WORLD
- Big sap nodules now take longer to respawn than individual saps.
- „Base music“ now plays during the daytime as well. A new track has been added specifically for night „base music“.
- Updated the terrain around the upper hedge.
BUILDINGS
- Structures will be less likely to be considered obstructed when placed underneath static props like leaves.
- Walls will now often pivot around corners they are snapped to when rotated.
- Added the facing helper arrow to the Acorn Storage.
- Dew Collector recipe and unlock changed: now unlocks with woven web and requires woven web to build.
CRAFTING
- + Smoothies have been replaced with „Beefy“ smoothies.
- Double the healing power as normal smoothies.
- Same bonus status effect as normal smoothies.
- Require the same „flavor“ ingredients as normal smoothies.
- Uses Muscle Sprout as a „base“ instead of Grub Goop.
OPTIMIZATION
- Improved performance of games with large bases.
- Improved performance of games that have a lot of Storage Baskets or Storage Chests with icons set.
- A handful of general CPU optimizations added.
CREATURES
- Bees now drop pollen into the world in addition to collecting it on their legs when pollinating flowers.
BUG FIXES – ALL PLATFORMS
TOP COMMUNITY FIXES
- Scaffolds will now reliably be considered anchored when they are built down to the ground from above.
- The amount of dew that spawns on grass each morning now matches the amount of dew that exists when you start a new game (doubled the current dew spawn amount).
- Big pebbles should now respawn.
WORLD
- Building relocation will be canceled if another player places a building on the item being moved.
- Grid buildings can no longer be anchored to tables.
- Stairs are now easier to place on uneven terrain.
- Hitting „w“ while typing in the lobby chat log no longer sends the message.
- Player nameplates are now positioned properly height-wise when playing as a client.
ITEMS/EQUIPMENT/RESOURCES
- The player cannot zip while swimming.
- Zipline Wall Anchor, Sap Dripper, and Stair Railings can no longer be built underwater.
- Zipline Wall Anchor, Sap Dripper, Stair Railings, Abomination Totem, Ant Head Totem, and Slime Mold Sconce can no longer be built inside other buildings.
- Firefly Headlamp has reduced glare when in fog.
- Embedded arrows no longer pop slightly above where they hit.
- Repair Tool works in „Mild“ mode.
- Splatburst now sticks even to surfaces it impacts at an angle.
- Firefly Hanging Lantern can no longer be built in caves.
CREATURES
- Fireflies should no longer get stuck on the surface of the pond.
OMINENT PRACTICAL TECHNOLOGIES
- While we have been impressed by the [CONFIDENTIAL], we have decided to [REDACTED] to compensate.
Die Neuerungen des Updates werden euch auch von Obsidian’s Social Media Managerin Shyla Schofield im Video vorgestellt.
EdgarAllanFloh
31.03.2021 - 15:27 Uhr
Die 0.8 heißt, dass die 1.0 langsam näher kommt. Ich freu mich richtig, mich da im fertigen Zustand mal richtig reinzuwühlen. Mein erstes Anzocken über einen Monat nach der Veröffentlichung war schon super spaßig.
In dem Zug muss ich mich auch bei denen bedanken, die seit einem Jahr als Betatester zocken und ihre Eindrücke mit Obsidian teilen. Das Spiel kann nur super werden.