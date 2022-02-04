Halo Infinite: Big Team Battle Update verfügbar

0 Autor: , in News / Halo Infinite

Das Big Team Battle Update für Halo Infinite ist online und behebt ab sofort einige ärgerliche Fehler des beliebten Modus.

Das von 343 Industries versprochene Big Team Battle-Update für Halo Infinite ist online und befreit den beliebten Modus von ärgerlichen Problemen wie langen Matchmaking-Wartezeiten und Verbindungsabbrüchen.

Zudem werden infolge des ca. 1,1 GB großen Updates Scorpion-Panzer nun häufiger gespawnt und auch weitere Aspekte wie die Fireteam-Markerfarbe oder die Beitrittsregeln für laufende Matches wurden einer Überarbeitung unterzogen.

Die Modi Oddball sowie Custom Games erhielten ebenfalls einige Anpassungen. Für letztere ist jetzt die Halo Championship Series-Variante des Free-For-All Slayers verfügbar.

Patch Notes

February 3 2022 Update

The following changes were made by the February 3 Update.

Multiplayer

  • Matchmaking service improvements for Big Team Battle (BTB). Players should find full matches quicker and more consistently.
  • Scorpion Tanks and Wraiths will appear more frequently on BTB maps.
  • Fireteam members in BTB matches will have the selected Fireteam Marker color, but may still start the match in different areas of the map.
  • Join in progress rules updated to avoid matchmaking into games which are nearly complete.
  • Changes to Oddball in both Ranked and Arena Multiplayer playlists:
  • If the score is tied when a round’s timer runs out, one minute is added back to the timer. If the score is tied at the end of the additional minute, then the round will be declared a tie.
  • The match will end if two separate rounds end in a tie and the victory will go to the team with more rounds won.
  • Halo Championship Series (HCS) variant of Free-For-All Slayer added to the Custom Game modes list.
  • In Custom Games, changes to Free-For-All Slayer, FFA Oddball, Neutral Flag and Tactical Slayer game options update correctly.

Download size

  • Update only (all platforms): approximately 1.1 GB or less.

Quelle
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Halo Infinite

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort