Halo Infinite: Big Team Battle Update verfügbar

Das von 343 Industries versprochene Big Team Battle-Update für Halo Infinite ist online und befreit den beliebten Modus von ärgerlichen Problemen wie langen Matchmaking-Wartezeiten und Verbindungsabbrüchen.
Zudem werden infolge des ca. 1,1 GB großen Updates Scorpion-Panzer nun häufiger gespawnt und auch weitere Aspekte wie die Fireteam-Markerfarbe oder die Beitrittsregeln für laufende Matches wurden einer Überarbeitung unterzogen.
Die Modi Oddball sowie Custom Games erhielten ebenfalls einige Anpassungen. Für letztere ist jetzt die Halo Championship Series-Variante des Free-For-All Slayers verfügbar.
February 3 2022 Update
The following changes were made by the February 3 Update.
Multiplayer
- Matchmaking service improvements for Big Team Battle (BTB). Players should find full matches quicker and more consistently.
- Scorpion Tanks and Wraiths will appear more frequently on BTB maps.
- Fireteam members in BTB matches will have the selected Fireteam Marker color, but may still start the match in different areas of the map.
- Join in progress rules updated to avoid matchmaking into games which are nearly complete.
- Changes to Oddball in both Ranked and Arena Multiplayer playlists:
- If the score is tied when a round’s timer runs out, one minute is added back to the timer. If the score is tied at the end of the additional minute, then the round will be declared a tie.
- The match will end if two separate rounds end in a tie and the victory will go to the team with more rounds won.
- Halo Championship Series (HCS) variant of Free-For-All Slayer added to the Custom Game modes list.
- In Custom Games, changes to Free-For-All Slayer, FFA Oddball, Neutral Flag and Tactical Slayer game options update correctly.
Download size
- Update only (all platforms): approximately 1.1 GB or less.