Halo Infinite: Big Team Battle Update verfügbar

February 3 2022 Update

The following changes were made by the February 3 Update.

Multiplayer

Matchmaking service improvements for Big Team Battle (BTB). Players should find full matches quicker and more consistently.

Scorpion Tanks and Wraiths will appear more frequently on BTB maps.

Fireteam members in BTB matches will have the selected Fireteam Marker color, but may still start the match in different areas of the map.

Join in progress rules updated to avoid matchmaking into games which are nearly complete.

Changes to Oddball in both Ranked and Arena Multiplayer playlists:

If the score is tied when a round’s timer runs out, one minute is added back to the timer. If the score is tied at the end of the additional minute, then the round will be declared a tie.

The match will end if two separate rounds end in a tie and the victory will go to the team with more rounds won.

Halo Championship Series (HCS) variant of Free-For-All Slayer added to the Custom Game modes list.

In Custom Games, changes to Free-For-All Slayer, FFA Oddball, Neutral Flag and Tactical Slayer game options update correctly.

Download size