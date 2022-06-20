Halo Infinite: Forge-Gameplay-Leak zeigt Waffen- und Fahrzeuganpassung

2 Autor: , in News / Halo Infinite

Ein neuer Leak zu Halo Infinite zeigt die Waffen- und Fahrzeuganpassungen aus der Schmiede.

343 Industries hat bereits bekannt gegeben, dass noch im September eine Beta zum Forge-Modus von Halo Infinite an den Start gehen soll. Doch zuvor wurden jetzt neue Videos geleakt, die Forge-Gameplay mit Waffen- und Fahrzeuganpassung zeigen:

