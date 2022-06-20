Halo Infinite: Forge-Gameplay-Leak zeigt Waffen- und Fahrzeuganpassung

343 Industries hat bereits bekannt gegeben, dass noch im September eine Beta zum Forge-Modus von Halo Infinite an den Start gehen soll. Doch zuvor wurden jetzt neue Videos geleakt, die Forge-Gameplay mit Waffen- und Fahrzeuganpassung zeigen:

Leaked Halo Infinite forge gameplay explains the weapon combining feature that allows you to create new weapon abilities! #Halo #HaloInfinite #Xbox

Credit to YouTuber: Bradguy123 pic.twitter.com/GkaW2LqjA1 — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) June 18, 2022

Leaked Halo Infinite forge gameplay of the weapon script feature (part 2). Here are more gun combinations that you can create. #HaloInfinite #Xbox #Halo pic.twitter.com/VohCd87YbJ — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) June 18, 2022

Halo Infinite will also have vehicle combination scripts! In this video, a wraith is combined with the brute choppers boost to create a faster wraith. #Xbox #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/Jni6mZGYWF — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) June 19, 2022