Halo Infinite: Hotfix für Big Team Battle brachte keine Verbesserungen

Erste Verbesserungen für das Matchmaking im Big Team Battle Modus (BTB) von Halo Infinite versprachen sich Spieler mit einem Hotfix, der seit einigen Stunden zum Download bereitsteht.
Doch die Freude über den Hotfix währte nur kurz. Denn, wie sich herausstellte, brachte er nicht die gewünschten Verbesserungen im BTB, sondern hatte nur geringfügige Auswirkungen.
Die Matchmaking-Probleme im Big Team Battle bleiben also weiterhin bestehen.
Brian Jarrard von 343 Industries entschuldigte sich dafür und sagte, dass man weiter an einer Lösung arbeitet.
Patch Notes des Hotfix
Multiplayer
- Minor service adjustments to improve Big Team Battle matchmaking.
- The team is continuing to monitor and investigate this issue. Stay tuned to @HaloSupport on Twitter for updates on the investigation. Thank you for your patience.
- All players who sign into Halo Infinite between 10am PT on January 19th and 10am PT on February 16th, 2022 will receive 5 Double XP Boosts and 5 Challenge Swaps. These items will automatically be added to your inventory when you launch the game.
- Minor physics improvement to the Oddball to mitigate exploits.
Well, damn… today's BTB hotfix does not appear to be the outcome we expected. There are minor improvements, but overall matchmaking issues are still occurring. Thanks to the folks who have been working hard and we're sorry this didn't quite get the job done. Work continues. https://t.co/lKiFibBDtT
— Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) January 19, 2022
-
Karamuto
155660 XP God-at-Arms Gold |
20.01.2022 - 14:40 Uhr
0
-
Robilein
570550 XP Xboxdynasty MVP Gold |
20.01.2022 - 14:43 Uhr
0
-
masterdk2006
100245 XP Profi User |
20.01.2022 - 15:03 Uhr
0
Ärgerlich dass das immer noch nicht geht. Spiele zwar ohnehin lieber 4 vs 4 aber ist dennoch ärgerlich
Na dann hoffe ich, das die Fehler bald behoben werden.
Ist eher schlimmer geworden, hab bei dem neuen Event auch ständig Abbrüche. Dachte der Hotfix wurde ausgiebig getestet 🤦🏻