Halo Infinite: Hotfix für Big Team Battle brachte keine Verbesserungen

Der Hotfix für das Matchmaking im Modus Big Team Battle von Halo Infinite konnte die Probleme nicht beseitigen.

Erste Verbesserungen für das Matchmaking im Big Team Battle Modus (BTB) von Halo Infinite versprachen sich Spieler mit einem Hotfix, der seit einigen Stunden zum Download bereitsteht.

Doch die Freude über den Hotfix währte nur kurz. Denn, wie sich herausstellte, brachte er nicht die gewünschten Verbesserungen im BTB, sondern hatte nur geringfügige Auswirkungen.

Die Matchmaking-Probleme im Big Team Battle bleiben also weiterhin bestehen.

Brian Jarrard von 343 Industries entschuldigte sich dafür und sagte, dass man weiter an einer Lösung arbeitet.

Patch Notes des Hotfix

Multiplayer 

  • Minor service adjustments to improve Big Team Battle matchmaking.
    • The team is continuing to monitor and investigate this issue. Stay tuned to @HaloSupport on Twitter for updates on the investigation. Thank you for your patience.
    • All players who sign into Halo Infinite between 10am PT on January 19th and 10am PT on February 16th, 2022 will receive 5 Double XP Boosts and 5 Challenge Swaps. These items will automatically be added to your inventory when you launch the game.
  • Minor physics improvement to the Oddball to mitigate exploits.

Quelle
3 Kommentare Added

  1. Karamuto 155660 XP God-at-Arms Gold | 20.01.2022 - 14:40 Uhr

    Ärgerlich dass das immer noch nicht geht. Spiele zwar ohnehin lieber 4 vs 4 aber ist dennoch ärgerlich

  3. masterdk2006 100245 XP Profi User | 20.01.2022 - 15:03 Uhr

    Ist eher schlimmer geworden, hab bei dem neuen Event auch ständig Abbrüche. Dachte der Hotfix wurde ausgiebig getestet 🤦🏻

