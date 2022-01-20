Halo Infinite: Hotfix für Big Team Battle brachte keine Verbesserungen

Erste Verbesserungen für das Matchmaking im Big Team Battle Modus (BTB) von Halo Infinite versprachen sich Spieler mit einem Hotfix, der seit einigen Stunden zum Download bereitsteht.

Doch die Freude über den Hotfix währte nur kurz. Denn, wie sich herausstellte, brachte er nicht die gewünschten Verbesserungen im BTB, sondern hatte nur geringfügige Auswirkungen.

Die Matchmaking-Probleme im Big Team Battle bleiben also weiterhin bestehen.

Brian Jarrard von 343 Industries entschuldigte sich dafür und sagte, dass man weiter an einer Lösung arbeitet.

Well, damn… today's BTB hotfix does not appear to be the outcome we expected. There are minor improvements, but overall matchmaking issues are still occurring. Thanks to the folks who have been working hard and we're sorry this didn't quite get the job done. Work continues. https://t.co/lKiFibBDtT

— Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) January 19, 2022