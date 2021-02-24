Halo Infinite: Legendäre Artworks mit neuem Master Chief nachgestellt

So manches Projekt entpuppt sich als beeindruckende Leidenschaft! Der neue Master Chief auf alten Artworks ist so eine beeindruckende Leidenschaft.

Der Künstler „Jack Fletcher“ hat auf Twitter einige seiner Werke vorgestellt. Jack hat es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht die legendären Artworks von Halo mit dem neuen Master Chief aus Halo Infinite nachzustellen.

Seine Arbeit begeistert mittlerweile tausende von Fans und beeindruckt euch hoffentlich genauso wie uns:

Und falls ihr jetzt auch Lust bekommen habt, dann gibt es hier freigestellte Rendergrafiken:

Vier Artworks hat Jack schon fertiggestellt und ihr könnt diese in hoher Auflösung via Google Drive herunterladen.

  1. andyaner 36790 XP Bobby Car Raser | 24.02.2021 - 09:51 Uhr

    Echt gut gemacht!!! Bin s heiß auf den Chief!!! Wird Zeit für neues Ingame Material, bitte in Bewegung!!

  4. Bonny666 67490 XP Romper Domper Stomper | 24.02.2021 - 10:13 Uhr

    Sieht richtig gut aus. Bekomme immer mehr Lust auf den neuen Teil.

