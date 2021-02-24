Halo Infinite: Legendäre Artworks mit neuem Master Chief nachgestellt

Der Künstler „Jack Fletcher“ hat auf Twitter einige seiner Werke vorgestellt. Jack hat es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht die legendären Artworks von Halo mit dem neuen Master Chief aus Halo Infinite nachzustellen.

Seine Arbeit begeistert mittlerweile tausende von Fans und beeindruckt euch hoffentlich genauso wie uns:

You know the drill original for reference! Going to call it a day for requests for a while, but will revisit if you want to let me know what you want to see! Got one more project that's a little different coming up that's cover related though… pic.twitter.com/l9Cw14GtPQ — FLETCH (@FletchUH) February 21, 2021

It's time. Had quite a journey making these remakes & for this one I wanted to remake Halo Legends art with Chief's Infinite armour completely from scratch, rather than imposing him on. Super proud of this & a lot of passion went in. Let's send it to the moon! #HaloSpotlight pic.twitter.com/oMfV1JnjW9 — FLETCH (@FletchUH) February 23, 2021

As always, the original for reference. pic.twitter.com/G7mIBlGKLP — FLETCH (@FletchUH) February 19, 2021

The original for reference, had to upscale it slightly. pic.twitter.com/FyDR7GIWU6 — FLETCH (@FletchUH) February 14, 2021

Who can't wait to grapple one of these bois? Thumbnail for today's vid, made in SFM and comped in Photoshop! pic.twitter.com/Y6c5GjHYVk — FLETCH (@FletchUH) February 12, 2021

Und falls ihr jetzt auch Lust bekommen habt, dann gibt es hier freigestellte Rendergrafiken:

That's it, the last bunch of Halo Infinite, Chief renders for you all to use! Feel free to use them in thumbnails, photoshop etc. I won't ask for anything but credit for the renders is appreciated! Hope they help you content creators out there 🤘https://t.co/2g2sequwhG pic.twitter.com/D6lO0FFz9V — FLETCH (@FletchUH) December 29, 2020

Vier Artworks hat Jack schon fertiggestellt und ihr könnt diese in hoher Auflösung via Google Drive herunterladen.