Halo Infinite: Patch aktiviert Vsync auf PC

RESOLVED ISSUES

The following changes were made in the October 26, 2023, patch.

Enabling Vsync on PCs with a refresh rate 120Hz or higher will no longer restrict the max framerate.

The UTIL/PRO-Tek ComNet-2020 Shoulder Pads and the TAC/SCM-P Knee Pads for the Mirage IIC Armor Core now appear correctly. The bundles containing these two items, the ComNet and Erinyes bundles, will become available for purchase again via the Armor Hall menu next week. Submit a ticket if you would like a Halo Support agent to reach out directly when these bundles are available again. If you purchased either bundle while these items were appearing incorrectly, the development team will be granting you the Credits you spent on purchasing this bundle. This grant will not revoke your ownership of the bundle contents. Submit a ticket if you would like a Halo Support agent to reach out directly when this grant is complete.

Improved stability in the Customize menus, such as the Armor Hall and Weapons Bench.

Selecting multiple objects or prefabs in Forge Edit mode now has less of an impact on game performance.

KNOWN ISSUES

Alongside this update, the team has added two new issues to our Known Issues list: