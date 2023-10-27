Halo Infinite: Patch aktiviert Vsync auf PC

343 Industries hat wie versprochen den neusten Patch für Halo Infinite auf Xbox und PC ausgerollt. Auf Xbox-Konsolen beträgt der Download eine Größe von 3,9 GB oder weniger.
Enthalten ist im Patch die Aktivierung von Vsync auf dem PC mit einer Bildwiederholfrequenz von 120 Hz oder höher. Dort ist die maximale Bildwiederholrate nun nicht mehr eingeschränkt.
Weiterhin werden für den Mirage IIC Rüstungskern jetzt der UTIL/PRO-Tek ComNet-2020 Schulterpanzer und die TAC/SCM-P Kniepanzer richtig angezeigt. In einigen Menüs wurde die Stabilität verbessert, während sich die Auswahl mehrerer Objekte oder Prefabs im Schmiedebearbeitungsmodus nicht mehr so stark auf die Leistung auswirken.
Die Patch Notes zum Aufklappen haben wir euch unten aufgeführt.
RESOLVED ISSUES
The following changes were made in the October 26, 2023, patch.
- Enabling Vsync on PCs with a refresh rate 120Hz or higher will no longer restrict the max framerate.
- The UTIL/PRO-Tek ComNet-2020 Shoulder Pads and the TAC/SCM-P Knee Pads for the Mirage IIC Armor Core now appear correctly.
- The bundles containing these two items, the ComNet and Erinyes bundles, will become available for purchase again via the Armor Hall menu next week. Submit a ticket if you would like a Halo Support agent to reach out directly when these bundles are available again.
- If you purchased either bundle while these items were appearing incorrectly, the development team will be granting you the Credits you spent on purchasing this bundle. This grant will not revoke your ownership of the bundle contents. Submit a ticket if you would like a Halo Support agent to reach out directly when this grant is complete.
- Improved stability in the Customize menus, such as the Armor Hall and Weapons Bench.
- Selecting multiple objects or prefabs in Forge Edit mode now has less of an impact on game performance.
KNOWN ISSUES
Alongside this update, the team has added two new issues to our Known Issues list:
- When picking up the Bandit Evo, the weapon’s scope is not visible. When this issue occurs, the scope can be used normally.
- This issue does not occur when spawning with the Bandit Evo as your primary starting weapon.
- A recent NVIDIA driver is causing some players on PC to experience extended loading screens when launching Halo Infinite.
- Workaround: If you have an NVIDIA graphics card and you’re experiencing this issue, roll back to driver version 537.58.
- The development team is working with NVIDIA to ensure this shader caching issue is resolved in a future NVIDIA graphics driver update.
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Leider haben sie auf dem PC noch nicht behoben, das Halo mit dem neusten NVIDIA Treiber spielbar ist. Es lädt nicht nur sau lange, sondern die Menüs laden bei mir den Inhalt nicht. Es ist nicht spielbar.