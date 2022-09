Halo Infinite: Winter-Update bringt Online-Koop und neue Erfolge

Im November ist es endlich so weit und Spieler von Halo Infinite können die Kampagne des Shooters per Online-Koop in Angriff nehmen. Neben dem lang erwarteten Feature wird es auch möglich sein, via Mission Replay die einzelnen Missionen der Kampagne zu wiederholen.

Besonders nützlich dürfte diese Funktion für das Erspielen der ebenfalls neu hinzukommenden Achievements sein. Insgesamt warten 24 neue Achievements mit einem Wert von 420 Gamerscore darauf, freigeschaltet zu werden.

Einige der neuen Achievements können im Alleingang erspielt werden, andere setzen ein Feuerteam mit bis zu vier Spielern voraus. Welche neuen Herausforderungen auf die Achievement-Jäger unter euch zukommen, könnt ihr folgender Liste entnehmen:

Mix Things Up – Get at least one kill with every available weapon and grenade on the Banished ship. (20G)

– Get at least one kill with every available weapon and grenade on the Banished ship. (20G) Stick Around – Defeat Tremonius with the Skewer. (20G)

– Defeat Tremonius with the Skewer. (20G) Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly – Destroy both Phantoms before they leave Outpost Tremonius. (20G)

– Destroy both Phantoms before they leave Outpost Tremonius. (20G) Out with a Bang – Kill the Tower commander with a Plasma grenade. (20G)

– Kill the Tower commander with a Plasma grenade. (20G) Workplace Safety Violation – Kill an enemy with the Banished mining laser. (20G)

– Kill an enemy with the Banished mining laser. (20G) Conservation of Momentum – Complete the Conservatory in less than 15 minutes. (20G)

– Complete the Conservatory in less than 15 minutes. (20G) It Really Does Beat Everything – Eliminate all enemies at the South Beacon with a Scorpion Tank. (20G)

– Eliminate all enemies at the South Beacon with a Scorpion Tank. (20G) Vintage Fisticuffs – In the Nexus, kill the Hunter pair with melee final blows. (20G)

– In the Nexus, kill the Hunter pair with melee final blows. (20G) Spire Stalker – Kill 40 enemies with the Stalker Rifle at the Command Spire. (20G)

– Kill 40 enemies with the Stalker Rifle at the Command Spire. (20G) Turnabout is Fair Play – Kill one Chieftain and use his turret to kill another in the Repository. (20G)

– Kill one Chieftain and use his turret to kill another in the Repository. (20G) More Than He Bargained For – Defeat War Chief Escharum without ever fully losing your shields. (20G)

– Defeat War Chief Escharum without ever fully losing your shields. (20G) What’s Rightfully Ours – In co-op, capture all Forward Operating Bases on any difficulty. (10G)

– In co-op, capture all Forward Operating Bases on any difficulty. (10G) Wardens of Zeta – In co-op, complete all seven Banished outposts on any difficulty. (10G)

– In co-op, complete all seven Banished outposts on any difficulty. (10G) First Responders – In co-op, answer all UNSC distress calls on any difficulty. (10G)

– In co-op, answer all UNSC distress calls on any difficulty. (10G) Hunting Party – In co-op, eliminate all Banished High-Value Targets on any difficulty. (20G)

– In co-op, eliminate all Banished High-Value Targets on any difficulty. (20G) Air Raid – In co-op, kill 100 enemies while all players are riding air vehicles. (10G)

– In co-op, kill 100 enemies while all players are riding air vehicles. (10G) Cow Catcher – In co-op, splatter 50 enemies while riding in a vehicle with another player. (10G)

– In co-op, splatter 50 enemies while riding in a vehicle with another player. (10G) Gruesome Twosome – In co-op, kill 50 enemies while riding a Mongoose with another player. (10G)

– In co-op, kill 50 enemies while riding a Mongoose with another player. (10G) Keep It Steady – Kill 5 enemies with a Sniper Rifle from a vehicle. All players aboard vehicle share progress. (10G)

– Kill 5 enemies with a Sniper Rifle from a vehicle. All players aboard vehicle share progress. (10G) Rolling Thunder – Kill 5 enemies with a Gravity Hammer from a vehicle. All players aboard vehicle share progress. (10G)

– Kill 5 enemies with a Gravity Hammer from a vehicle. All players aboard vehicle share progress. (10G) Inseparable – In co-op, kill a Hunter and its bond brother within three seconds of each other. (20G)

– In co-op, kill a Hunter and its bond brother within three seconds of each other. (20G) You, Me, Same Page – In co-op, destroy all cooling towers at the Dig Site within 60 seconds of each other. (20G)

– In co-op, destroy all cooling towers at the Dig Site within 60 seconds of each other. (20G) Controlled Demolition – In co-op, destroy four Fuel Silos within five seconds at either Ransom Keep or the Forge of Teash. (20G)

– In co-op, destroy four Fuel Silos within five seconds at either Ransom Keep or the Forge of Teash. (20G) Wolves at the Doors – In co-op, lower all three gates within 15 seconds of each other at Riven Gate. (20G)