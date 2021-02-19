Halo: The Master Chief Collection: Public Flight auf nächste Woche verschoben

343 Industries hatte für diese Woche den ersten Public Flight des Jahres für die Halo: The Master Chief Collection angekündigt.

Die neue Testphase sollte gestern an den Start gehen. Allerdings habe man in Ring 3 noch Probleme entdeckt, die man zuvor noch beseitigen muss.

Über Twitter sagte der Community Support & Engagement Coordinator von 343 Industries, dass man nächste Woche einen neuen Start für den Flight ansetzen will.

PSA: Hey All, we have a handful of Ring 3 blockers for the next public flight. The team is heads down on these and we are looking to next week as our new starting point for this month’s flight. More details will come in tomorrow's MCC Dev & Flighting Update.

— Postums (@343Postums) February 18, 2021