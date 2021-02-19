Halo: The Master Chief Collection: Public Flight auf nächste Woche verschoben

Der für diese Woche angesetzte Public Flight in der Halo: The Master Chief Collection musste verschoben werden.

343 Industries hatte für diese Woche den ersten Public Flight des Jahres für die Halo: The Master Chief Collection angekündigt.

Die neue Testphase sollte gestern an den Start gehen. Allerdings habe man in Ring 3 noch Probleme entdeckt, die man zuvor noch beseitigen muss.

Über Twitter sagte der Community Support & Engagement Coordinator von 343 Industries, dass man nächste Woche einen neuen Start für den Flight ansetzen will.

