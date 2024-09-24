Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions: Optimierungen für Xbox One im neuen Update

Unbroken Studios hat mit einem Update für Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Anpassungen vorgenommen.
So würde für Hüter der Basisradius beim Fangen/Stehlen sowie beim Tauchen erhöht. Auch die Strafgeschwindigkeit bzw. die Boost-Strafe erfuhr von den Entwicklern eine Erhöhung.
Neben Verbesserungen der KI in verschiedenen Szenarien wurde auch die FX-Qualität und Shading-Qualität für Gen 8-Konsolen Xbox One und PlayStation 4 optimiert.
Mehr Details zum neusten Update gibt es in den Patch Notes.
Patch Notes
PC & Steam Deck
- Updated Steam Deck Battery Saver to 40fps from 30fps
- Updated Steam Deck Rumble multiplier (x2)
- Added Invert Up/Down steering toggles for Steam Deck – HPQC-39
- Added Vibration/Vibration Intensity settings for Steam Deck
- Adjusted font size for some button icons on Steam Deck
- Adjusted PC crash dump logs to be reduced in size – HPQC-271
UI/UX
- Made “Skill Points” default tab in progression
- Message of the Day and Inbox message now notify players of Season end date
- Fixed a bug causing player nameplates to appear blank
- Change ‚Quit to Lobby‘ to ‚Proceed to Ceremony‘ at end of cup tournament
- Fixed a bug causing some Party notifications to not display correctly
Gameplay Balance/Tuning
Keeper
- Increased Catch/Steal base radius
- Increased Strafe Speed
- Increased Boost Strafe Speed
- Increased Dive Speed
- Reduced Boost cost multiplier
AI
- Improvements to AI Chaser loose Quaffle tracking
- Prevented AI from crowding goals while ally is attempting to shoot Quaffle
- Hooked up AI evasion chance vs tackles to a difficulty modifier
- Improvements to AI Chaser shovel pass logic to prevent instances where they would shovel pass upwards at incorrect times
- Fixed an issue where Keepers sometimes threw the Quaffle into the middle of the field when a suitable target was nearby – HPQC-150
Audio/VO
- Added new Favored/Underdog Rivals VO lines
- Added fireworks SFX to World Cup outro celebration
- Added VO hooks for “Quaffle Stolen”, “Shot on Goal”, and “Successful Pass” lines
- Cinematic volume not controlled by Master Volume in Settings
- Fixed an issue causing various VO lines to not trigger in certain languages
- Welcome VO lines now properly fire for certain countries during the World Cup
Performance/Optimization
- FX quality and Shading quality increased for Gen 8 (PS4/XB1)
General Bugfixing
- Fixed an issue where party leaders in coop weren’t receiving challenges progress HPQC-16
- Fixed Various crashes – HPQC-131
- Fixed a bug preventing users from interacting with other player profiles in the Scoreboard screen
- Various fixes for Screen Reader
- Fixed a bug that caused players to get stuck on the ground in the Weasley Burrow
- Fixed missing team banners on goalposts in Hogwarts (Day variant)
- Fixed preview for “Winged Key” (Level 52 reward)
- Fixed loss of D-Pad functionality when opening Social and Pause menus simultaneously
- Fixed excessively red VFX filter when boosting
- Fixed various issues with AI Keepers while using Playcaller
- Fixed a bug causing multiple Chasers to share the same spawn point after a Snitch Catch
- Fixed an issue preventing party members from joining Cup Modes together
- Fixed a bug preventing proper unlock of “Hogwarts Hero” Achievement/Trophy
- Fixed a bug causing the Ready Up button to be non-functional while in a Party
- Fixed a bug in which Ginny prompted the user to begin Chaser Training despite having already completed the Burrow Cup
