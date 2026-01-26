Highguard: Gamerscore-Erfolge & Trophy-Liste – Leak

Highguard feiert heute seinen weltweiten Start: Der neue PvP Raid-Shooter der Titanfall- und Apex Legends-Macher wurde als letzter Höhepunkt der Game Awards 2025 enthüllt, und nun gibt es einen Leak der PS5‑Trophyliste.
- Pendragon (Platinum): So… the legends are true. These mythic tales of old are more than just words
- Rite of Passage (Bronze): Complete the Tutorial
- Battle-Hardened (Bronze): Complete 10 Raid Mode matches
- Trial by Combat (Bronze): Complete a Raid Mode match
- A True Warden of Highguard (Bronze): Win 20 Raid Mode matches
- Breaking and Entering (Bronze): Plant the Shieldbreaker to start a raid (Awarded on match completion)
- Tip of the Spear… And My Axe (Bronze): Complete 5 Raid Mode matches with any Assault Warden
- You Have My Shield (Bronze): Complete 5 Raid Mode matches with any Defensive Warden
- All Seeing Eye (Bronze): Complete 5 Raid Mode matches with any Recon Warden
- Got Your Six (Bronze): Complete 5 Raid Mode matches with any Support Warden
- Carved a Path (Bronze): Complete 5 Raid Mode matches with any Destruction Warden
- Soul Mate (Bronze): Revive a teammate (Awarded on match completion)
- Soul Eater (Bronze): Destroy 30 enemy soul orbs (Awarded on match completion)
- Saboteur (Bronze): Sabotage 20 generators when raiding an enemy base (Awarded on match completion)
- Cordcutter (Bronze): Defuse 20 generators when defending your base (Awarded on match completion)
- Lambs to the Slaughter (Bronze): Wipe the enemy team during Overtime – 10 times (Awarded on match completion)
- Animal Control (Bronze): Eliminate 20 enemy mounts (Awarded on match completion)
- Heavy “Cavalry” (Silver): Eliminate 10 enemies while riding your mount (Awarded on match completion)
- Suppressive Fire (Silver): Acquire the BigRig LMG and destroy at least 3 iron walls with the weapon in a single match
- Plunderer (Bronze): Open and acquire loot from at least 15 chests in a single match (Awarded on match completion)
- Blade vs. Bullet (Silver): Eliminate 10 enemies with your axe (Awarded on match completion)
- The Slow Blade Penetrates the Shield (Bronze): Plant a Domesplitter to enter an enemy base (Awarded on match completion)
- Legendary Armaments (Silver): Equip at least three Legendary items within a single match (Awarded on match completion)
- Pocket Full of Vesper (Bronze): Buy 10 Rare items or better from the Vendor in a single match (Awarded on match completion)
- Shock and Awe (Silver): Use your Ultimate Power at least three times in a single match (Awarded on match completion)
- Lord of Destruction (Bronze): Destroy at least 20 walls of any type (Awarded on match completion)
- One Shot, One Kill (Gold): Win five Raid Mode matches by destroying the enemy base via Anchor Stone only
- Overwhelming Force (Gold): Win five Raid Mode matches in under 10 minutes
- Go for Broke (Silver): Win five Raid Mode matches individually spending at least 77 Vesper at the Vendor in a single match
- Send Their Regards (Silver): Eliminate 77 enemies with Legendary Weapons (Awarded on match completion)
- Perfectly Balanced (Gold): Win five Raid Mode matches without entering Overtime
- Our Last Stand (Gold): During Overtime, wipe the enemy team as the last man standing (Awarded on match completion)
- Protocol Three (Gold): Win a Raid Mode match in under 12 minutes with at least one member of your team never dying
Wann erscheint das heute in Deutschland ?
19 Uhr
Bin mal gespannt ob das Spiel bei den Gamern zünden wird.
Bin mal eher gespannt wie sich das Ding wirklich spielt und ob es überhaupt Spaß macht.
Das die Entwickler es toll finden ist ja normal. Wenn der Künstler in die Ecke scheißt und sagt das wäre Kunst bedeutet das nur eben noch lange nicht ob andere der gleiche Meinung sind.
Aber die haben ja mal wieder nicht mal nen Preload 🙁 So kann man immerhin Serverprobleme geschickt vertuschen weil man ja in dem Fall wirklich nicht weis wie viele Leute es spielen wollen.
Kann man es auch online Spielen ohne Abo vom Gamepass?
Wird mal angespielt.
Dürfte aber nicht lange auf meiner Platte verbleiben ^^
Ich werde es mir später mal runterladen und ein paar Runden mit den Jungs rein gehen. Mal gucken wie es sich spielt.