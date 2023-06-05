Hogwarts Legacy: Großer Patch sorgt für bessere Leistung

Build Version – 1145908

Developer Note – This patch addresses overall gameplay experience and stability improvements.

Bug Fixes:

General

Gameplay Missions Resolved the player can permanently lock themselves out of the conversation with Natsai after using a manual saving during a mission HL-12659 Resolved avatar being able to unlock the talent menu during a mission after reloading a manual Resolved Percival Rackham’s Trial not being able to be completed causing a progression blocker HL-12745 Optimization triggering multiple auto-save requests Doors Resolved visual issues of door of the vault looking open from a far distance Resolved the avatar falling from the balcony when using prompt to open the door away from it Cinematics Resolved issue with the avatar and companion NPC’s in cinematics having their wands swapped for a generic one HL-11594 Resolved Fig flickering away at the end of the first cinematic Resolved characters using generic NPC wands instead of their unique wands HL-11594 NPC Resolved student NPCs standing in air in the courtyard after completing the tour with Everett Clopton Avatar Resolved the avatar’s robe moving unnaturally while drinking the potion if they are created immediately after making a manual save on another character’s slot VFX Resolved Professor Hecat’s apparate VFX is missing during a scripted event Achievements/Trophies Resolved „Allow „Known“ Collection items to count correctly towards proper achievements Resolved Gregory and Goblet of fire field guide pages not showing complete after latest patch HL-12917

UI Updated localization overlapping issues related to location names Resolved quest tracking icon remaining on map and minimap after the quest is completed Resolved untracking missions in-game do not update their icons and/or disappear Resolved opening the map has a chance in softlocking the game Resolved intro outfit and robe being available in your gear appearances by default HL-4880 Resolved the user getting stuck on the ‚Field Guide‘ screen if they spam the [MENU] button while transitioning to the ‚Map‘ screen

Save Game Resolved save issue with Deathly Hallows Resolved restarting a manual save places Sir Nicholas at the mission’s starting point. Resolved reloading an autosave after gathering any collection chest allows the avatar to obtain the same chest rewards again

Performance Resolved world unloading when the avatar stands at the top of the staircase near the Beast Hut Resolved the PS4 memory allocator being more robust and thread crashes after soaking Resolved memory optimization Resolved landscape streaming issues during Hogwarts Resolved localization crash when dictionaries are reloaded from a save game Resolved avatar falling out of world due to missing rocks at Coastal Cavern Resolved crash with light probes Resolved crash when opening ornate chests in the game Resolved crash during level and mission transitions/loading Resolved a crash when opening and closing pause menu during missions Resolved crash related to foliage Resolved crash fast traveling from Central Hall to Forbidden Forest floo flame Resolved a crash when fast traveling to Hogsmeade using Floo Flames

Miscellaneous Update to game credits Resolved extra collision issue on spiral stair case pillar leading to the map chamber Resolved visible banding with weather decals Resolved several metal assets looking completely black in the last room of the Percival Dungeon“



*Patch deployment times may vary per platform