Hogwarts Legacy: Umfangreiche Patch-Notes zum Update

This Patch unlocks the Haunted Shop mission previously available only to Sony platforms on all supported platforms, as well as all previously exclusive items and cosmetics, including:

The Onyx Hyppogriff mount .

. The Felix Felicis Potion.

The Shopkeeper Cosmetic set.

It also includes new, never seen before cosmetic items, AND a new broom:

The Lavender Borealis.

The Azkaban Themed gear .

. The Circular Taped Spectacles.

A Photo Mode has also been added to allow players to capture screenshots of their Hogwarts Legacy experience and all their newly unlocked cosmetics. *Photo mode will become available after completing the mission to gain access the field guide.

In addition, this patch also provides players with a talent point reset function, to re-build your ideal Witch/Wizard without having to start a new playthrough. Multiple bugs have also been addressed (Details below).

Localization

Implemented several updated localized Voice Over retakes for Japanese and Spanish.

Fixed the Brazilian Portuguese translation of “Silver Rim Spectacles”.

Fixed a Typo in the “Wingardium Leviosa” French spell description.

Fixed several Voice Over cut-offs throughout the game.

Audio

Fixed several Voice Over cut-offs throughout the game.

Fixed instance where the SFX/Dialogue Volume would become louder than the music Volume while using stereo devices and being set to 50%. HL-12010

UI

Fixed instance that made player unable to select field guide pages’ options when accessing the menu while holding down the basic spell cast button. HL-1052

Fixed instance where loading a Manual Save or Fast traveling to certain locations would cause alohamora prompts to disappear from magical beast cages. HL-6258

Fixed instance where Dark Arts spells would become not equippable after equipping regural spells in loadout 1. HL-643

Fixed instance where the mission icon for the last arc of the Broom race would linger on screen after completion.

Gameplay

Removed butterflies misleading players to previously opened treasure chests. HL-10269

Fixed Instance where using the Swift talent on the edge of the map would cause mission progression to linger on the “Seach for the Rune Symbol” step. HL-15794

Achievements

Fixed instance where the Fountain on Hogwarts grounds flying field guide page wouldn’t count towards the Map Counters or The Bell Tower Wing Sector. HL-2376

NPC

Fixed instance where Lodgok would occasionally remain stuck inside the Hogshead in Hogsmeade instead of traveling to the Witch’s Tomb, preventing player progression. HL-15831

Avatar

Fixed instance where it wouldn’t be possible for the avatar to climb and reach a treasure chest in the High Keep. HL-15709

Fixed instance where the Legendary Masquerade Masks would clip within the avatar’s face when equipped. HL-4453

Fixed instance where swimming to treasure vault near Keenbridge would cause the avatar to fly into the air. HL-47

Navigation

Fixed instance where Professor Garlick and Professor Hecat could get stuck moving in the air after leaving the hospital.

Fixed instance where a loading screen would cause a cage door to lock up again without regenerating an alohamora lock on it in a bandit camp on the north end of the map. HL-16327

Fixed instance where loading a save and fast travelling to any location would make alohomora locks disappear from fixed cages. HL-6258

Fixed instance where bone clusters would lose collision and fall through the floor when interacted with.

Combat

Fixed Instance where Loyalist assassin enemies’ attacks would not damage the avatar. HL-16614

Lighting

Fixed instance where blinding lighting VFX would display when exiting the Hallway castle vault.

Fixed instance where light changes would be visible when the camera angle shifts while in conversation with Professor Garlick in the Greenhouse. HL-687

Accessibility

Fixed instance where setting left handed mode while in the vivarium caused the avatar to drink a potion or deploy combat plants while attempting to access the beasts’ menu. HL-8911

Miscellaneous

· Updated Credits

PS5

Audio Increased avatar dialogue volume during final fight.

Localization Fixed instance where localized keyboard w/special characters would not display when naming Avatar and captured magical beasts. HL-334

VFX Added missing fire VFX to the fireplace located at Pitt-Upon-Ford.

Overland Fixed instance where a moonstone node on the mountain side could not be reached or interacted with.

Gameplay Fixed instance where choosing to try again after falling behind Professor Fig inside Gringotts Vault would cause the player to respawn OOW and block progression.



PC