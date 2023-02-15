Hogwarts Legacy: Umfangreicher Patch veröffentlicht

Ab sofort könnt ihr euch einen umfangreichen Patch für Hogwarts Legacy herunterladen. Der Patch beseitigt zahlreiche Fehler, sorgt für eine bessere Stabilität und einige Grafikfehler wurden ebenfalls ausgemerzt. PlayStation-Spieler erhalten diesen Patch zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt.
Spieler von Hogwarts Legacy auf Xbox Series X und PC erwartet heute (14.2.2023) ein Patch, der einige Fehler und Leistungsprobleme behebt. Aufgrund einiger zusätzlicher Probleme, die wir gefunden haben, wird der PlayStation 5-Patch um ein paar Tage verschoben werden müssen. Dazu gehört auch die Behebung der Collector’s Edition-Trophäe. Wir planen den PS5-Patch für Ende dieser Woche. Wir danken euch für eure Geduld, während wir daran arbeiten!
Die kompletten Patch-Notes gibt es hier für euch:
Build Version – 1120320
Developer Note – This patch addresses overall gameplay performance and stability as well as online connection improvements.
Bug Fixes:
- General
- Online
- Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to Wizarding World portal after linking.
- Gameplay
- Owl Mail
- Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering sequential mission.
- World Events
- Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawning.
- NPC
- Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world.
- Fixed crash with some NPC schedules.
- Characters
- Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present.
- Owl Mail
- UI
- Updated localization text for additional content items.
- Added Build version to first time EULA.
- Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly.
- Cinematics
- Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation.
- Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes.
- Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics.
- Save Game
- Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot.
- Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-494, HL-246, HL-1063, HL-590, HL-542, HL-976, HL-965, HL-1158, HL-1184, HL-1089, HL-1240, HL-1031, HL-1490, HL-1433, HL-89, HL-1930, HL-1086, HL-1636, HL-1585, HL-1028, HL-1933, HL-2606, HL-2062, HL-1587, HL-488, HL-498, HL-162, HL-1706, HL-2626, HL-2865, HL-2888, HL-2804, HL-2910, HL-2944, HL-3000, HL-3043, HL-3024.
- Performance and Stability
- Improved performance on Fidelity mode.
- Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map.
- Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets.
- Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping.
- Fixed a rare crash with map assets state.
- Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events.
- Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313.
- Online
- XSX
- Performance and Stability
- Improved crash collection to help chase rare crashes.
- Performance and Stability
- PC Steam/PC Epic Games
- Cinematics
- Fixed audio issues missing or not properly playing.
- Controllers
- Switch Pro controller support updates HL-346.
- Upscalers
- Enable frame generation while DLSS is disabled.
- Anti-Aliasing and Screen resolution settings disabled when using DLSS and not Super Resolution.
- Raytracing
- Fixed issue with RTAO looking worse than SSAO.
- Adjusted default setting to Medium Quality.
- Performance and Stability
- Shader type compilation optimization.
- Shader compilation performance updates and functionality enhancements.
- Fixed a crash affecting Text2Speech usability.
- Resolved issues with world assets abruptly being stretched which resolves the following reported issues: HL-305, HL-265.
- Resolved an issue with Nvidia GPUs having lower frame rate compared to AMD.
- DirectX Version 12
- Please note DirectX Version 12 is required to run Hogwarts Legacy on PC. We do not suggest attempting workarounds to run the game with DirectX Version 11 as this can cause stability issues with launching the game and the player experience.
- Cinematics
5 Kommentare
Super, habe es mir tatsächlich doch Gestern schon geholt.
Wow, da wird die PS mal gar nicht bevorzugt 👌 hat Sony wohl nicht genug dafür gezahlt 🤪😂🙃
Paar Clipping Fehler sind mir aufgefallen.
Aber im großen und ganzen läuft es sehr gut.
Hab keine Abstürze oder Grafikfehler gehabt bis jetzt.
Ich hatte bisher einmal einen Bug, bei dem ich neu starten musste. Glücklicherweise direkt nach einem Quicksave.
Und manchmal hat das Gesicht von Professor Fig komisch geflackert.
Im Vergleich zu anderen Titeln lief das Spiel aber richtig gut.
Ja, da hatte ich auch einige von. Und Umhänge, die durch den Unterleib nach vorne und nicht hinten herunter hängen. Aber ein paar Performanceverbesserungen nehme ich auch gerne. Da fehlt hier und da noch was.