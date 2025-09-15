Hollow Knight: Silksong: Erster Patch auf allen Plattformen live

Team Cherry hat den in der letzten Woche angekündigten ersten Patch für Hollow Knight: Silksong jetzt auf allen Plattformen verfügbar gemacht.
Dieser Patch kümmert sich um Fehlerkorrekturen und nimmt Anpassungen bei der
Spielbalance im frühen Spiel vor.
Für die Details zum Update schaut euch die Patch Notes an.
Update #1 – Patch Notes
- Fixed situation where players could remain cloakless after Slab escape sequence.
- Fixed wish Infestation Operation often not being completable during the late game.
- Fixed wish Beast in the Bells not being completable when Bell Beast is summoned at the Bilewater Bellway during the late game.
- Fixed getting stuck floating after down-bouncing on certain projectiles.
- Fixed courier deliveries sometimes being inaccessible in the late game.
- Fixed craft bind behaving incorrectly when in memories.
- Fixed Lace tool deflect soft-lock at start of battle in Deep Docks.
- Fixed Claw Mirrors leaving Hornet inverted if taking damage during a specific moment while binding.
- Fixed Snitch Pick not giving rosaries and shell shards as intended.
- Fixed Swamp Squits becoming invincible if hit under water.
- Fixed instance where Lugoli could leave the arena and not return.
- Reduced chance of Silk Snippers in Chapel of the Reaper sometimes getting stuck out of bounds.
- Removed float override input (down + jump, after player has Faydown Cloak).
- Slight difficulty reduction in early game bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter.
- Reduction in damage from Sandcarvers.
- Slight increase in pea pod collider scale.
- Slight reduction in mid-game Bellway and Bell Bench prices.
- Slight increase in rosary rewards from relics and psalm cylinders.
- Increase in rosary rewards for courier deliveries.
- Various additional fixes and tweaks.
Der nächste Patch kommt hoffentlich bald, einige Gegnerräume in der Zitadelle sind einfach nur krank schwer, ich hoffe die tun was explizit bei dem in den Hohen Hallen.
Ok, ich bin eigentlich von nichts betroffen gewesen.