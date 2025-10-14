Hollow Knight: Silksong: Neue Anpassungen und Korrekturen live

Ein neuer Patch für Hollow Knight: Silksong wurde veröffentlicht. Team Cherry erhöht darin leicht den Schaden von „Sharp Dart“ und „Cross Stitch“. Gleichzeitig wurde der Schaden für „Thread Storm“ auf höheren Stufen gesenkt.
Des Weiteren kümmerte man sich um mehrere kleinere Probleme mit dem Controller. Das Spiel pausiert nun auch korrekt, wenn die Verbindung zum Controller verloren geht.
Weiterhin wurden diverse Fehler im Spie behoben.
Schaut in den Patch Notes für mehr Einzelheiten.
Update 1.0.28891 – Patch Notes
- Added support for Dualsense Edge controllers.
- Improved support for various controllers on Mac.
- Game now pauses when the controller disconnects.
- Fixed various smaller controller issues (more fixes to come in future).
- Fixed remaining instance of certain players getting stuck cursed while in the late game.
- Fixed Curveclaw not reacting to Hunter down-stab.
- Fixed rare instances of being able to air dash and double jump when not intended.
- Fixed several out of bounds situations.
- Fixed Pharlid Divers sometimes sliding on roofs after ambushing in certain scenes.
- Fixed Eva Hunter Crest upgrades unintentionally clearing tool equips.
- Fixed rare instances of Harpoon sometimes granting 2 Silk instead of 1.
- Fixed Cogflies sometimes appearing from odd locations after scene transition and, in rare cases, having their active quantity reduced by 1.
- Fixed Crafting Kits not increasing the damage of offensive blue tools (eg Sawtooth Circlet).
- Slight increase to Sharp Dart and Cross Stitch damage.
- Updated damage scaling on Rune Rage to match other Silk Skills.
- Slight decrease to Thread Storm damage at higher needle levels.
- Fixed Surgeon enemies sometimes pulling the hero out of bounds.
- Fixed instances of some Spool Fragments being permanently missable if a player immediately quit after collecting the item.
- Fixed Crust King Khann sometimes falling out of bounds during entry, when fought on low-end systems.
- Fixed rare instance of Second Sentinel becoming rotated when defeated.
- Fixed additional case of Seth sometimes getting out of bounds and not returning.
- Fixed Seth sometimes remaining invincible for a moment at the start of a refight.
- Fixed Vaults slide blocks incorrectly responding to damage sources other than the needle.
- Changed Fine Pins wish drops from 50% chance to 100%, but raised required quantity.
- Fixed issues when consuming a Silkeater while in water.
- Fixed Scuttlebrace sometimes allowing a wall jump when not intended.
- Fixed a soft-lock during the Grand Gate opening sequence, if the Citadel had been visited and some bellshrines remained inactive.
- Various smaller fixes and tweaks.
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.
4 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Top 👍🏻
Wurde ja einiges verbessert, mal sehen wann ich wieder einsteige.
Wird also fleißig verbessert und angepasst.
Mal schauen ob ich es wieder probiere, ich mag harte Spiele und deren Herausforderungen aber Silksong ist so ziemlich das einzige Spiel bei dem ich die Schnauze voll hatte und aufgegeben habe 🙂