Hood: Outlaws & Legends: Update verbessert Controller-Steuerung und Matchmaking

Die Sensibilität des Controllers und das Matchmaking wurden im neusten Update zu Hood: Outlaws & Legends verbessert. Außerdem wurde der Fehler mit dem schwarzen Bildschirm gefixt.
Details zu allen weiteren Änderungen, die mit dem Update in Kraft getreten sind, findet ihr in den Patch Notes zum Aufklappen.
Update 1.3 – Patch Notes
Matchmaking
- Fixed matchmaking issues linked to ping information on consoles (improves matchmaking times somewhat).
- [Consoles] Further matchmaking fixes that caused longer wait times and failed queues.
Performance
- Fixed FPS drop when opening map
Balancing
- Marianne’s shroud ability now removes Tooke’s instinct tag highlight
Controllers
- Increased controller stick sensitivity
- Controller stick sensitivity set to 4 by default, instead of 2
- Fixed controller stick sensitivity setting numbers missing
Crashes and blocker bugs
- Fixed game becoming unresponsive when players pressed Square/X or T on PC to open the map
- Fixed black screen on match start
Voice chat
- [PC] Fixed push to talk button not being possible to rebind
- Fixed players remaining in the voice chat of previous game when entering their hideout
- [PC] Fixed a remapped push to talk buttons not working in lobby or respawn screen
- Fixed the push to talk button getting stuck as if pressed in during the end of match screen
- Fixed voice chat cutting out when using push to talk when the respawn map appears
- [PC] Fixed push to talk not working in the End of Match screen unless you used the Y key, even if remapped
UI/HUD
- Changed party leader’s name to „Leader“ instead of „Host“ because servers are dedicated
- Corrected account name position in post-match screen so they don’t flow off-screen
- Fixed Huntingdon appearing for both teams and player names missing when opening up the map screen
- Fixed certain UI elements being visible through the map when it was open
- [PC] Fixed the taskbar icon for the game not matching the Steam/Epic icon
Achievements/Trophies
- Fixed „Merry Men“ trophy not unlocking
- Fixed „A local hero“ achievement not unlocking
- Fixed „National Treasure“ achievement not unlockin
- Fixed „A living legend“ achievement not unlocking
Tutorial
- In the tutorial, fixed the map opening up automatically when switching character
- Fixed audio cutting out/slowing down after being idle for approximately 20 minutes in the tutorial
- Fixed a bug during the tutorial that made the vault door unable to be opened if Marianne dropped the key at the vault door
Keybindings
- Fixed the icon for mouse button 4 and 5 being the wrong way around when remapping keys
Other bug fixes
- Fixed the map not appearing on the respawn screen, causing the player to be unable to open the map upon respawning
- Fixed the Sheriff falling through map and disappearing at a certain spot
- Fixed the Vault Door on Marshland looking like it was closed when it was open
- [Xbox Series/One] Fixed getting stuck on „logging in…“ if pressing A on the Network Unavailable prompt
- Fixed the camera getting stuck on the extraction point when the player respawns on Citadel