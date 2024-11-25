Hunt: Showdown 1896: Update 2.1.1 mit diesen Änderungen live

Highlights

The new Weapons, their variants, and their Custom Ammo have been added to the regular progression.

Rifles: Maynard Sniper – Bloodline Rank 1 Maynard Sniper Dumdum Ammo – Bloodline Rank 1 Maynard Sniper High Velocity Ammo – Bloodline Rank 1 Centennial Pointman – 5th unlock in the Centennial family

Shotguns: Auto-4 Shorty – 2nd unlock in the Auto-5 family Rival 78 Mace – 3rd unlock in the Rival 78 family

Special: Bomb Launcher – Bloodline Rank 1 Developer’s Note: The Bomb Launcher has become the base weapon of the Bomb Lance. The player now needs to earn 600 XP (for example 2 Meathead or Hunter kills) with an item of the Bomb Launcher family (Bomb Lance and Bomb Launcher) to unlock the Bomb Lance. This change within this family was made because the Bomb Launcher is a better option to bring as a secondary weapon without affecting the loadout selection too much, allowing the player to form their loadout better with another Medium Slot weapon or, in combination with the Quartermaster Trait, their favorite Large Slot weapon. Bomb Launcher Harpoon – Bloodline Rank 1 Hand Crossbow Revive Bolt – Bloodline Rank 1

Consumables: Dark Dynamite Satchel – Bloodline Rank 46



Bug Fixes

UI

Players shared concerns about unclear Bundle content. We’ve improved store communication to prevent accidental purchases, with more improvements coming in future updates

All prices except the Bundle pop-up now show the correct full amount of the individual purchase for an item that is also available in a Bundle. The discount players get when purchasing it through a Bundle is still highlighted with a Bundle discount badge.

A purchase confirmation pop-up has been added to make clear to the player how much they are spending.

To avoid players accidentally buying the wrong Skin, an issue was fixed where Skins could swap locations and show the incorrect preview.

Discounts will now be correctly shown in the “Buy” shortcut button.

To prevent players from accidentally triggering hotkeys while using the search functionality, a hacky fix was made. A proper rework to prevent this from happening will be in the next release.

Fixed an issue where clicking on filters could activate the search bar and make shortcuts disappear.

Fixed an issue where console players could not activate filters on the Store page.

The “Read More” button on news articles should work as expected again and redirect players correctly.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the Gear screen when activating a filter after equipping a Tool.

Fixed a low repro crash in the lobby which could occur during ready-up or matchmaking.

There were a number of issues present in the DLC Store. To address these, the following changes were made: Fixed an issue where the Hunter banner would not properly represent the selected Hunter in the DLC Store. Fixed an issue where DLC items were incorrectly showing a plus icon on their card in the store.

Fixed an issue where the burning animation on the map could be missing when banishing.

Fixed the sorting order on Traits to be Favorites (if there are any) -> normal Traits -> Event Traits -> Scarce/Burn Traits.

Players can now equip the Scottfield Swift as a dual-wield when the “Brave Charge” Skin is applied.

Fixed a memory leak related to toggling the map.

