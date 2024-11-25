Hunt: Showdown 1896: Update 2.1.1 mit diesen Änderungen live

Für Hunt: Showdown 1896 hat Crytek auf allen Plattformen das Update 2.1.1 veröffentlicht. Unter anderem wurden die Inhalte aus Harvest of Ghosts der regulären Progression hinzugefügt und Fehler im Spiel korrigiert.
Mit dem Update ändert sich die zudem etwas an Meta des Spiels, da man neue Waffen samt Varianten und ihre Spezialmunition hinzugefügt hat.
Für alle Details zum neusten Update von Hunt: Showdown 1896 schaut bitte in die Patch Notes.
Highlights
Harvest of Ghosts Ends
- Harvest of Ghosts content added to regular progression
Weekly Challenges
- Updated Weekly Challenge Set
General Updates
Meta
The new Weapons, their variants, and their Custom Ammo have been added to the regular progression.
- Rifles:
- Maynard Sniper – Bloodline Rank 1
- Maynard Sniper Dumdum Ammo – Bloodline Rank 1
- Maynard Sniper High Velocity Ammo – Bloodline Rank 1
- Centennial Pointman – 5th unlock in the Centennial family
- Shotguns:
- Auto-4 Shorty – 2nd unlock in the Auto-5 family
- Rival 78 Mace – 3rd unlock in the Rival 78 family
- Special:
- Bomb Launcher – Bloodline Rank 1
- Developer’s Note: The Bomb Launcher has become the base weapon of the Bomb Lance. The player now needs to earn 600 XP (for example 2 Meathead or Hunter kills) with an item of the Bomb Launcher family (Bomb Lance and Bomb Launcher) to unlock the Bomb Lance. This change within this family was made because the Bomb Launcher is a better option to bring as a secondary weapon without affecting the loadout selection too much, allowing the player to form their loadout better with another Medium Slot weapon or, in combination with the Quartermaster Trait, their favorite Large Slot weapon.
- Bomb Launcher Harpoon – Bloodline Rank 1
- Hand Crossbow Revive Bolt – Bloodline Rank 1
- Consumables:
- Dark Dynamite Satchel – Bloodline Rank 46
NVIDIA Inspector
With Update 2.1.1, we are restricting the use of Nvidia Profile Inspector
Bug Fixes
UI
- Players shared concerns about unclear Bundle content. We’ve improved store communication to prevent accidental purchases, with more improvements coming in future updates
- All prices except the Bundle pop-up now show the correct full amount of the individual purchase for an item that is also available in a Bundle. The discount players get when purchasing it through a Bundle is still highlighted with a Bundle discount badge.
- A purchase confirmation pop-up has been added to make clear to the player how much they are spending.
- To avoid players accidentally buying the wrong Skin, an issue was fixed where Skins could swap locations and show the incorrect preview.
- Discounts will now be correctly shown in the “Buy” shortcut button.
- To prevent players from accidentally triggering hotkeys while using the search functionality, a hacky fix was made. A proper rework to prevent this from happening will be in the next release.
- Fixed an issue where clicking on filters could activate the search bar and make shortcuts disappear.
- Fixed an issue where console players could not activate filters on the Store page.
- The “Read More” button on news articles should work as expected again and redirect players correctly.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the Gear screen when activating a filter after equipping a Tool.
- Fixed a low repro crash in the lobby which could occur during ready-up or matchmaking.
- There were a number of issues present in the DLC Store. To address these, the following changes were made:
- Fixed an issue where the Hunter banner would not properly represent the selected Hunter in the DLC Store.
- Fixed an issue where DLC items were incorrectly showing a plus icon on their card in the store.
- Fixed an issue where the burning animation on the map could be missing when banishing.
- Fixed the sorting order on Traits to be Favorites (if there are any) -> normal Traits -> Event Traits -> Scarce/Burn Traits.
- Players can now equip the Scottfield Swift as a dual-wield when the “Brave Charge” Skin is applied.
- Fixed a memory leak related to toggling the map.
Other
- Fixed a rare crash that likely occurred during the ready-up or matchmaking process
- Fixed a rare freeze that could occur upon loading into Bounty Clash
- Fixed a crash on Xbox that would occasionally occur when using Dark Sight
- Fixed a bug where certain items had low-resolution textures
- Fixed an issue that caused black artifacts to appear with the Dark Sight Boost effect on Xbox
- Fixed a bug that applied the „Against Teams of Three“ bonus to a team of two, even when „Against Teams of Two“ was selected
- Fixed a glitch that caused the Martini Henry to render incorrectly
- Fixed a bug where Dark Sight would turn red when HDR was enabled
- Fixed a bug where the burning animation on the map would occasionally be missing
- Fixed an issue where filters couldn’t be activated on any store page, with the button appearing greyed out
- Fixed a bug where, when activating a filter after equipping a Tool, would occasionally cause the user to get stuck on the Gear screen
- Fixed a bug that caused the shortcuts to disappear when clicking on filters activated the search bar
- Fixed a bug where Traits were displayed in the wrong order
- Fixed an issue where the Hellborn model was missing on the Death Screen after a kill, and the cause of death might display inaccurately
- Fixed a bug where placing a Dark Dynamite Satchel outside an opponent’s hearing range prevented them from hearing it, even if they walked right up to it
- Fixed a bug that could cause owned Hunters to disappear from recruit screens
- Corrected the issue where missing textures on The Mountain Man’s dreamcatcher talisman appeared in the Hunter model preview
- Resolved an exploit allowing a specific type of Dynamite to respawn and be looted again after exploding
- Fixed an issue where, if the player visits the Hunter Store and then the DLC Store, the banner image for the Hunter may not match the selected Hunter
- Fixed a bug where if the game client received no response from a matchmaking request (e.g. during infrastructure changes), it would mistakenly stay in matchmaking mode, preventing new requests.
Vollumfängliches Crossplay wäre mal cool. Ich bin zwar kein direkter Playstationfreund, aber man hat trotzdem Freunde auf einer anderen Plattform, mit denen man zocken möchte. Schade das die Entwickler das nicht so einrichten können und uns Spielern die Möglichkeit geben auf unterschiedlichen Plattformen miteinander zu spielen. Konsoleros können doch weiter unter sich bleiben, aber es wäre zumindest ein guter Schritt in die richtige Richtung.