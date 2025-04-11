Indiana Jones und der Große Kreis: Neue Abenteuerbücher und Verbesserungen live

New Features

New Adventure Books

You can learn a lot from reading, and in Update 4 we’ve added two new Adventure Books that give Indy some whip-tastic options in combat!

With the “Open Season” Adventure Book, hitting an opponent with the whip temporarily causes them to take more damage from subsequent attacks

“Sleight of Hand” lets Indy pull an enemy’s weapon towards him after disarming them with the whip

Quality of Life Features

Based on community feedback, we’ve added tons of new options and features in this update:

You can choose to disable the center dot on the HUD (if you’re prone to motion sickness, we recommend leaving the dot enabled)

We’ve added an “Always Allow Skipping Cutscenes” option, letting you skip cutscenes even if you haven’t watched them

Players can disable the “Stealth Vignette” around the edge of the HUD while Indy is crouched in stealth

You can cycle between local maps and level maps when viewing the journal in “lowered” mode

Players will now see slightly more of the map while the journal is in “lowered” mode

Some of you have told us that you don’t have much use for Repair Kits. Well, now you can throw them at your enemies!

We have added a timer to the combat HUD around Indy’s health that lets you know how long it will take for alerted enemies to call off a search

The PC version now supports the PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller for advanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers

If you are using PlayStation or Steamdeck controllers in the PC version, they will now show up in the controller configuration menu

You can now bind a key to toggle High Contrast Mode on PC

Several new tutorials have been added: Tutorials are now given explaining how to unlock/activate Adventure Books after you’ve collected them Tutorials are now given about how to buy Health or Stamina upgrades after collecting multiple medicine bottles We’ve added a tutorial on how to blow away scorpions at the end of the Gizeh level

The menu to purchase or unlock Adventure Books and map information booklets has been improved to give clearer information about unlock costs and to better subdivide the categories

We’ve recorded new one-liners for Indy during fights, for extra variety

We’ve improved Ray-traced Global Illumination on all platforms at no performance cost; contact shadows have been improved, helping objects appear more “grounded” in the scene

Bug Fixes

General

Made Indy’s transition from ledge hanging into whip attach and swing look smoother

Fixed an issue where some medicine bottles could not be picked up in various locations in the game in specific circumstances

Dogs move their legs more naturally when turning while walking

It’s now much easier to throw defeated soldiers over ledges when carrying them

Fixed issue where Gina would use here her standing conversation ‘gesture’ animations while she’s crouching

Prevented merchant items from disappearing if you trigger a cutscene with them immediately after holding one of their books

Fixed an issue where you could get stuck in third-person camera if using a zipline while inspecting an item

Fixed an issue where you could loot multiple items from downed opponents by spamming the interact button

“Parry” tutorial stays on screen longer, giving you more chance to read it

Whipping the air near an enemy soldier is now always considered an offensive action even if you are in a soldier disguise

Missions and Quests

Marshall College

Interaction marker for the Cat Mummy photograph is now shown from farther away

Pendant Marker is now visible when you are in the exhibition hall

Markers are now shown on the cabinets when you pick up the exhibits in the Cat Mummy puzzle

The Vatican

Fixed an issue where the marker for Giuseppe could not be shown if he left Section F (for example if he came to investigate gunfire sounds). The marker on Giuseppe will always be shown now (if you have ‘Objective Location Markers’ set to ‘On’ in the ‘Adventure Experience’ section of the ‘HUD and Gameplay’ menu). Also prevented the “Search Giuseppe” marker from disappearing if you leave Section F before searching him

Fixed an issue where you could not open the “Bulls of Blood” secret door when revisiting the Castel Sant Angelo. Also prevented the “search area” for this mystery from appearing on your map if you the mystery was started on your first visit to the area but not completed

Fix for priests appearing behind the sealed ‘demon door’ in the Tower of Nicholas V in the Vatican

Fix to prevent speedrunning players running under the gate before it closes in the Silver Path Trial in the Vatican, and finding themselves stuck

Fixed an issue where player may get stuck in a death loop in the flames of the Silver Path Trial in the Vatican

Fixed issue where Gina would not exit the Silver Path Trial rooms if you lingered on the whip-swing beams

Solved an issue where Indy’s animations broke if you tried to inspect a photo with the magnifying glass in the Vatican at the same time as equipping another item.

Fix to prevent player falling out of world when vaulting through a fireplace in Castel Sant Angelo

Objective marker for rescuing Sidney from the barracks no longer shows permanently if player hasn’t actually enabled the ‘Objective Location Markers’ feature in the Adventure Experience menu

Gizeh

Fixed issue where it was not possible to track the Remedy for All activity in Gizeh if the guidebook was collected before speaking to Dr. Kafour

Fixed issue where Gina would only escort you across the first scorpion-filled room in Sanctury of the Guardians if you picked up a specific one of the three staffs

Fix for “Parked Car” photo opportunity marker in Gizeh Village appearing before the car is actually present

Fixed an issue where player may be able to survive falling into pits in the temples near the Nazi Dig Site in Gizeh, getting stuck

“Gantz’s Orders” and “Gantz’s Journal” note marker is changed to be a Search Area instead of a point marker

Added some extra grabbable ledges around the pit where you collect the Selek Stele, to allow for more graceful swing failures!

Shanghai

Fixed issue where you might see enemy planes frozen in the sky

Sukhothai

Updated how objective markers are displayed in the “Royal Army Transmissions”. Markers appear by the radio closest to Gina when you have frequencies to return to her, and the marker appears on Gina when you have returned all of the frequencies

Fixed issue where it was not possible to complete the Royal Army Transmissions mission despite having turned in all radio frequencies

Fixed an issue where player could not swim to escape from the flooding temple in Sukhothai

“Fried Egg” note can now be obtained even if player does not start the “Trapped in the Past” mission by talking to Sunan before travelling to the cave. Players who did not speak to Sunan will receive the note when exiting the dream sequence. Players who have already completed this mission should also receive the note

Fixed an issue where Gina would be repeating her startled and worried voice lines from the ambush when you revisit Sukhothai. Update 3 prevented new players from experiencing this issue, and in Update 4 we’ve been able to fix this for players who are already encountering this bug

Fixed issue where Gina may be missing when exiting the flooding temple in Sukhothai

Fixed issue where Gina might stay at Wat Mahathat when you return to Sukhothai in a revisit, making it seem like she has “disappeared.” Gina now returns to the Village correctly

Fixed an issue where the game may crash after being eaten by the Giant Snake while swimming underwater

Fixed an issue whereby changing your outfit outside of the Sukhothai village might have prevented you from performing certain actions, such as punching

The Mystery Guide bought from Tongdang now shows the marker on the May Yek mystery.

Removed the duplicated marker for “Fascist’s Journal” in Sukhothai shown in the Sukhothai Notes guidebook after you have collected it

Fixed an issue where the Serpent’s Chest mystery would not start when opening the chest in a specific scenario

Fixed another issue where the keys for Serpent’s Chest mystery would not spawn in very specific circumstances

Fixed an issue where you could re-use the same key multiple times to open the Serpent’s Chest

Fixed an issue where the Demon’s Tomb quest could get stuck if using dynamite to prematurely open the weak wall in the sarcophagus room

Made it easier to hit certain giant mushrooms with the Khmer spears after the snake fight in the Nephilim Archive

Fixed an issue where player couldn’t whip-climb up a wall in Sukthothai when escaping the flooding temple if you were using saved games made in the initial launch of the game

Fixed an issue where you could get permanently stuck in the spiked-walls trap room in the Demon’s Tomb if you tried to run straight through the spikes

Fix for “Exploded Opening” photo opportunity marker appearing before you can take the photo

An autosave now occurs after you complete “The Kid Who Vanished” mission

Fix to prevent players from being able to start The Demon’s Tomb mission before you have purchased the rebreather in certain circumstances

Map marker is now shown correctly for “Painted Message” photo opportunity in Path of Tigers

Sukhothai Mysteries guide now points to correct location for A Game of Wits mystery

Map markers are incorrectly shown for “A Game of Wits” mystery when the player is actually tracking Field Notes

Fixed issue where you would die instantly if picking up Indy’s fedora from the wrong side of the podium in “Trapped in the Past”

Iraq

Updated the Iraq level so the gates to the camp should now be open when you revisit the level, making for easier backtracking

Gina will no longer walk in front of Indy while you are solving the final Nephilim puzzle in Iraq

Fixed issue that could stop the Lower Elevator button from working

Iraq’s chapter summary now increments correctly with progression

“Grab Gina’s Hand” marker is now more visible in the final stages of the last fight with Voss

Fixed issue where player could fall down the elevator shaft in Iraq without dying, getting permanently stuck

Removed camera jerkiness when the player gets control at start of the fight with Voss in Iraq

Player will now respawn at their last saved checkpoint when revisiting Iraq, rather than always appearing in front of the Nephilim Vault

UI

When inspecting notes, the icon shown on the description text is now of the correct category

Fixed issue where mission objectives would still appear on screen even when there in is no main mission available

Fixed issue where combat state stayed active on the HUD when entering or exiting the Sukhothai boat while in combat

Prevented overlap of some “interact” and “waypoint” markers in various locations through the game

Solved issue where books tracked in “A World of Knowledge” do not have their objective markers cleared if you bought the book in another game level

The Gizeh dig site local map is now better aligned

Fixed an issue where player could get into a broken animation state when inspecting Adventure Books while quickly switching between different books

Colors used in “High Contrast Mode” now more closely match the colors shown in the menus

Fixed several letters and notes not giving an Adventure Points notification on the HUD

Fixed several photo opportunities giving zero Adventure Points as reward

Fixed several photo opportunities having no star rating

Fixed several controls so they can be set as toggleable when bound to LT; Aim Firearm, Aim Photo, Camera, Raise Lighter and Whip Free Climb

New objectives now appear more quickly when they change in the HUD

Onscreen objective text for several Discoveries now updates in real-time correctly

Audio

Made the voice lines from Captains to be more audible from distance when they are spotting Indy in disguise, to give you a better idea that they’re suspicious of you. Also increased their subtitle range

Added audio for when you are whip-punching, or kicking, a blocking enemy

Fix for subtitles not appearing in parts of the “Path of Tigers” mystery

Gina will remind Indy to pull her up into the ship when first entering the Kummetz in Nepal

Added engine sounds for the enemy boats, and fighting sounds for Locus, in the boat chase in Sukhothai

Fixed issue that could result in Locus’ whistling be silent near the beginning of Iraq

Made sure all of Gina’s lines play when racing to reach her at the end of the Sukhothai level

Made sure all of Annika’s lines play in the Demon’s tomb if you interrupt her by talking to her

Fixed some missing lines of VO from Indy at the start of The Kid Who Vanished quest in Sukhothai

Added sound for Gina opening the door in the Borgia Tower in the Vatican

Improved reverb on the rifle shots in echoing environments

Added sounds to when Indy moves the banana crates in Gizeh

Effort sounds added when Indy and Gia rotate the fountain of confession in Vatican

Fix for several sounds that were looping incorrectly

Cinematic Music Volume option now controls the volume of the music in cutscenes in the Peru level correctly

Solved missing waterfall sounds in Sukhothai

Fixed several instances of Indy or Gina repeating their lines if the player repeats the same action

Graphics

Reduced the shimmering on the horizon of Lake Hammar in the cinematic reveal

PC-specific Fixes

Additional fixes for being able to use Xbox cloud saves on the Steam release. You can now enable these correctly even if you have never played the game on an Xbox console or the Xbox App PC release

Localization

Several text corrections; and updates to menu text and subtitles across all languages

Various fixes to voiceover localization, including sync issues

Aligned HUD notifications for Arabic localization after picking up items

Fix for rare crashes when scrolling through the game manual tabs in Arabic

Fixed issue where, on occasion, multiple items would be highlighted in the option menus in Arabic

Fixed some issues where Indy would repeat his lines every time he interacted with certain props

River Duuro is now correctly named in the travel montage when flying to Rome

Other Notes

EULA has been updated to the latest version.