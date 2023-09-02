Jurassic World Evolution 2: Die Fehlerkorrekturen in Update 1.8.2

Frontier hat Jurassic World Evolution 2 Update 1.8.2 in Position gebracht und das enthält zahlreiche Korrekturen. So sollten Kuppeln und Plattformen an den Lagunen nicht mehr länger über deren Oberfläche schweben. Auch sollten jagende Dinosaurier-Herden nach dem Angriff nicht länger in Panik geraten.
Tatsächlich hat es in einigen Fällen auch Dinosaurier gegeben, die die Mitglieder der eigenen Spezies nicht leiden mochten – ein Problem, das mit dem Update nicht länger existieren soll. Abgesehen von diesen und ein paar weiteren Bugfixes dürft ihr damit rechnen, dass die Stabilität und einige Animationen verbessert wurden.
Update 1.8.2 Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
- Lagoon Viewing Domes and Lagoon Rock Platforms should no longer float on the surface of Lagoons after loading a save. Players with this issue need to save and reload their game again to resolve it
- Hunting packs of dinosaurs should no longer panic after attacking and taking down another dinosaur
- Fixed certain cases of dinosaurs disliking their own species
- Added the research required to counter the „Fussy“ trait in Sandbox or Custom Challenge Mode
- „Building Style“ and „Staff and Guests“ category details are no longer switched in the Custom Challenge Mode set-up
- Genome Modification Limits should now be applied as intended in Custom Challenge mode
- Fixed an instance where all missions would vanish during Chaos Theory: Jurassic Park’s introduction dialogue
Prehistoric Marine Species Pack:
- Nothosaurus has found her courage and should no longer panic when seeing the Archelon. This will also allow Nothosaurus to use Lagoon Rock Platforms alongside Archelon
Misc:
- Various stability fixes
- Various animation fixes
Cool hab das letztens gespielt wo es so warm war , da ging meine SX aus mit Überhitzungs Warnung also könnte das ein Bug von dem Spiel gewesen sein 🤔