Jurassic World Evolution 2: Fehlerkorrekturen mit Update 1.7.2 ausgerollt

Einige Änderungen aus dem vorherigen Update nimmt Frontier Development mit Update 1.7.2 in Jurassic World Evolution 2 vor, das jetzt auf allen Plattformen abgerufen werden kann.
So wurden bei den Dekorationen mehrere Nachschubstapel wieder in den optischen Zustand vor Update 6 gebracht.
Im Gen-Editor wird nach dem Update nicht mehr LB und RB zur Bedienung des Varianten-Karussells verwendet.
Ein Problem mit der Bildrate wurde schließlich bei der Nutzung des Cinematic-Kameramodus behoben.
Die Details des Updates findet ihr in den Patch Notes.
Update 1.7.2 Patch Notes
- Decorations
- Restored Supply Piles 01 and Supply Piles 02 decorations to their pre-Update 6 visuals
- Added Supply Piles 03 and Supply Piles 04 (duplicated from Update 6’s unintentional replacement of Supply Piles 01 and 02)
- Gene Editor – The variant carousal now doesn’t use the LB/RB input anymore
- Build Menu – Display the detached viewing galleries when the Building Styles filter is applied in Sandbox modes with „All Buildings“
- Fixed cinematic camera mode causing occasional frame rate issues on busy parks
- Removed the gap between the play area and background forests on maps
- This will still cause a small gap on existing saves, new saves will have no gap
- Affects:
- Isla Nublar 1993
- Isla Nublar 2015
- Canada
- Sierra Nevada (Dominion Biosyn Expansion)
- Biosyn (Dominion Biosyn Expansion)
- Malta (Dominion Malta Expansion)
- Various localised text fixes
