Kino, Serien & TV: Alle Gewinner der Golden Globes 2026

Die Golden Globes kehrten in der vergangenen Nacht zu ihrer 83. Ausgabe zurück und boten eine Nacht voller Highlights. Die Veranstaltung stand ganz im Zeichen der besten Produktionen aus Film, Fernsehen, Podcasts und originaler Musik des Jahres 2025 und brachte zahlreiche bekannte Gesichter auf die Bühne.
Die Show präsentierte sich als gewohnt glamouröses Event, das die Vielfalt der Entertainment‑Branche widerspiegelte. Mit emotionalen Momenten, starken Auftritten und einer festlichen Atmosphäre setzte die Preisverleihung ein Ausrufezeichen zum Jahresbeginn.
Die Golden Globes unterstrichen damit erneut ihre Rolle als eines der wichtigsten Events der internationalen Award‑Saison und boten einen Rückblick auf ein kreatives Jahr voller herausragender Werke.
Hier die Liste der vollständigen Gewinner.
Golden Globe 2026 – Liste aller Gewinner
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet – WINNER
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- The Secret Agent
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another – WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- It Was Just An Accident
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent – WINNER
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
- Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet – WINNER
- Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Tessa Thompson, Hedda (2025)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
- Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent – WINNER
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- George Clooney, Jay Kelly
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
- Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme – WINNER
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another – WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value – WINNER
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – WINNER
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – WINNER
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
- Hans Zimmer, F1
- Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
- Kangding Ray, Sirāt
- Ludwig Göransson, Sinners – WINNER
- Max Richter, Hamnet
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Golden, KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER
- I Lied to You, Sinners
- No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good
- The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good
- Train Dreams, Train Dreams
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Diplomat
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The Pitt – WINNER
- The White Lotus
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio – WINNER
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Adolescence – WINNER
- All Her Fault
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Beast in Me
- The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Helen Mirren, Mobland
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus – WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo, Task
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt – WINNER
- Sterling Brown, Paradise
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex – WINNER
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell, Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen, The Studio – WINNER
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence – WINNER
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence – WINNER
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law, Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence – WINNER
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais: Mortality – WINNER
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Best Podcast
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler – WINNER
- Smartless
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
