Kino, Serien & TV: Alle Gewinner der Golden Globes 2026

Die Golden Globes kehrten in der vergangenen Nacht zu ihrer 83. Ausgabe zurück und boten eine Nacht voller Highlights. Die Veranstaltung stand ganz im Zeichen der besten Produktionen aus Film, Fernsehen, Podcasts und originaler Musik des Jahres 2025 und brachte zahlreiche bekannte Gesichter auf die Bühne.

Die Show präsentierte sich als gewohnt glamouröses Event, das die Vielfalt der Entertainment‑Branche widerspiegelte. Mit emotionalen Momenten, starken Auftritten und einer festlichen Atmosphäre setzte die Preisverleihung ein Ausrufezeichen zum Jahresbeginn.

Die Golden Globes unterstrichen damit erneut ihre Rolle als eines der wichtigsten Events der internationalen Award‑Saison und boten einen Rückblick auf ein kreatives Jahr voller herausragender Werke.

Hier die Liste der vollständigen Gewinner.

Golden Globe 2026 – Liste aller Gewinner

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet – WINNER

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another – WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just An Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent – WINNER

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet – WINNER

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Tessa Thompson, Hedda (2025)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent – WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme – WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another – WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value – WINNER

Best Director – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – WINNER

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – WINNER

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Hans Zimmer, F1

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray, Sirāt

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners – WINNER

Max Richter, Hamnet

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Golden, KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER

I Lied to You, Sinners

No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good

The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams, Train Dreams

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The Pitt – WINNER

The White Lotus

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio – WINNER

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence – WINNER

All Her Fault

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Beast in Me

The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, Mobland

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus – WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Adam Scott, Severance

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Noah Wyle, The Pitt – WINNER

Sterling Brown, Paradise

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex – WINNER

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio – WINNER

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence – WINNER

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence – WINNER

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence – WINNER

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality – WINNER

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Best Podcast

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler – WINNER

Smartless

The Mel Robbins Podcast