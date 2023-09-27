Kojima Productions: Team Xbox zu Besuch im Studio

Wie wir bereits berichtet haben, hat das Team von Xbox die Zeit genutzt, um einen Ausflug zu Kojima Productions zu machen. Von diesem Ausflug und dem Besuch hat Hideo Kojima einige Fotos veröffentlicht, die ihr euch hier via Twitter-X anschauen könnt:

Phil Spencer and the Xbox Game Studios team is visiting Kojima Productions! They joined Hideo Kojima and the KJP staff for a trip to the Kanda Shrine⛩️ pic.twitter.com/BB3p51KAxC

— KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 26, 2023