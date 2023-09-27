Kojima Productions: Team Xbox zu Besuch im Studio

0 Autor: , in News / Kojima Productions
Image: Kojima Productions

Team Xbox hat es sich nicht nehmen lassen und Kojima Productions besucht.

Wie wir bereits berichtet haben, hat das Team von Xbox die Zeit genutzt, um einen Ausflug zu Kojima Productions zu machen. Von diesem Ausflug und dem Besuch hat Hideo Kojima einige Fotos veröffentlicht, die ihr euch hier via Twitter-X anschauen könnt:

