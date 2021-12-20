Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22: Problem mit Mods per Update auf Konsolen behoben

Ein Problem mit den Mods im Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 auf Xbox und PlayStation wurde mit einem Update behoben.

GIANTS Software hat ein kleines Update für den Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 auf Xbox- und PlayStation-Konsolen veröffentlicht.

Der nur schmale Download von 273,6 MB behebt ein Problem, dass es in Verbindung mit Mods gab.

Ab sofort sind auch wieder neue Mods für Konsolen verfügbar.

