Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22: Problem mit Mods per Update auf Konsolen behoben

GIANTS Software hat ein kleines Update für den Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 auf Xbox- und PlayStation-Konsolen veröffentlicht.

Der nur schmale Download von 273,6 MB behebt ein Problem, dass es in Verbindung mit Mods gab.

Ab sofort sind auch wieder neue Mods für Konsolen verfügbar.

A patch for console has just been published, fixing the mod related issues on XBOX and PlayStation. Console players will see new mods showing up in the next hours. Enjoy and happy farming. #FS22

