Lightyear Frontier: Shifting Gears-Update und Roadmap veröffentlicht

Frame Break hat das Shifting Gears-Update für Lightyear Frontier veröffentlicht. Über die neuen Inhalte haben wir bereits ausführlich berichtet, daher verweisen wir euch an dieser Stelle auf die Patch Notes für all die Farmer, die genau wissen möchten, welche Veränderungen euch nun erwarten.

Shifting Gears-Update – Patch Notes New Content Added a modular building and integrity system

Added Exofarmer tools (H.O.E, Watering Can, Seed Bag, Repair Tool)

Added Types to Crops and Mounds with various effects when they interact to encourage crop rotation

Added drones to automate the watering process, accessed by building a Watering Drone Station

Added Mech and Exofarmer health

Damage can be scaled for each in the Settings menu

Added the Mech needing fuel to operate (Fuel consumption rate can be scaled in the Settings menu)

Added Home Area system to streamline various home-related systems like crafting from storage, Coziness, and fast travel

Added the ability for Exofarmer to pick up resources, instantly moving them to the Mech’s inventory

Overhauled core progression with a new crop delivery system, accessed via the Delivery Cannon

Added inspection points that players can interact with to get information about things in the world

Added loadout functionality to make it easier to quickly swap parts and tools on the Mech

Added “Queue Max” accelerator button to timed crafting Constructs, instantly queues as many of a resource as possible

Added an indicator to show new recipes and Constructs

Added “Quick Deposit” accelerator in storage Construct menus

Exofarmers can now cycle between equipped tools on unpiloted mechs by interacting with the equipped tool

Constructs can now be recycled with a shortcut while in build mode

Added “Auto-hide HUD” setting

Added new Exofarmer emotes

Added several events and hazards to the game world

Added new lore text unlocked by finding artifacts

Added “Day Length” setting

Added additional Decorations

Added new minerals to the game world

Added snow and gravel materials to the landscape

Added more artifacts in various places in the world Changes Improved Exofarmer animations

Made physics simulation, including Mech movement, start slowing down when below 19 FPS rather than 30 FPS

A Mech colliding with an object can now deal damage to that object

Items placed directly into storage now count towards discovering new recipes

Storage constructs can now be relocated without having to empty them first

Available items will now be automatically contributed to a construct when placing it

Overhauled Mech animations and effects

Changed build mode controls to allow full movement capabilities

Many larger objects will now appear to break apart when destroyed, e.g., trees and large bushes

Split resource nodes between respawnable and one-time nodes, with new art to distinguish the two

Overhauled Mech customization to allow for easier and expanded control over parts appearance and colors

Recoloring is now done via a menu instead of via the Exofarmer’s Paint Gun

Removed Paint Gun’s secondary color mode

Overhauled game world

Overhauled fertilizer to make it easier to get and apply with a new transform mode

Overhauled scale of game world objects and constructs to be more suitable for the exofarmer and properly convey the mech’s size

Overhauled the Irrigation Hose’s secondary ability to make it more viable for larger fields

Overhauled the Artifact system to unlock lore texts and rewards over time

Split the Field Plow and Harvester into two separate Transform Modes

Changed the third-person camera for Exofarmer

Added distance blend to cliff materials, leading to sharper textures up close

Overhauled narrative and game introduction

The mech can now absorb water simply by standing in it

Updated the world map, including a more granular fog that clears as you explore

Changed the shape of respawning resource bases so that dropped resources are easier to retrieve

Updated and added many Mech and Exofarmer sounds

Completely rebuilt crop systems to support much larger fields

Removed hazardous events that occurred on your farm (Slime Bubbles, Noxious Weeds)

Increased the render distance of player-made paths

Exofarmers can now be submerged deeper in water before getting teleported back into the Mech

Increased Mech acceleration and turning speed

The Vacuum Harvester can no longer be used to harvest crops

Renamed to “Resource Vacuum”

Adjusted achievements to fit the new progression and world

Made the Mech stick better to the ground when running at high speeds (Drastically reduces the frequency of situations where the Mech stops running on slopes)

Overhauled tutorial missions

Updated main menu visuals

Increased queue size in timed crafting Constructs

Added amount slider to timed crafting Constructs

Made trees and other landscape features visible from further away

Updated item pick-up and discovery HUD notification

Updated water tank HUD element

Made the mech heavier – faster falling, more stable, rolls less when falling over, can’t be pushed by exofarmers anymore

Updated water materials for more variety and improved visuals – there are now differences between rivers, ponds, and lakes

Water now reacts to the Mech and Exofarmer moving through it

Added and improved various animal animations

Overhauled various ruins

The alien-themed music now stops playing when players have found all artifacts in a larger ruin area

The Mech now assumes a different, slightly crouched pose when unpiloted

Improved collision on several objects

The Seed Shooter can now be fired continuously by holding down the shoot button

Significantly improved Seed Shooter lock-on performance, especially network performance, to allow for more simultaneous targets

Adjusted Seed Shooter lock-on behavior to make the acquisition of many targets much easier

Made the Irrigation Hose’s primary mode cover more area, requiring less precision aiming

Rebalanced resource progression and changed nearly all construct costs

Mech thrusters will now fully recharge in the same amount of time, regardless of duration upgrades

Recycling a painted construct will now give back the applied paint

Crops no longer wither 3 days after reaching the mature stage

Recycling constructs now adds items directly into the Mech’s inventory Bug Fixes Fixed recycled, or relocated hologram casting a shadow before disappearing

Fixed players getting stuck attempting to create a new save game with all save slots filled

Adjusted pop-up message when unable to disembark the Mech

Farm animals can now experience the “Alone” status if they don’t have enough company

Fixed a rare issue where the player didn’t spawn correctly, sometimes leaving them in a blue void

Potentially fixed issue where some players would lose system audio when entering Multiplayer

Fixed an issue that could progressively decrease performance and increase memory usage during a play session

Fixed issues related to movement speed and encumbrance when using a Transform Mode

Fixed several issues related to the spawning of resources

Fixed snapping in build mode being too aggressive on the vertical axis

Fixed most camera clipping in first-person as the Exofarmer when using zero view bobbing

Fixed player-made paths sometimes being visible where they shouldn’t be

Fixed issues related to the frequency and context of PIP-3R dialogue, which should now happen less frequently and be more relevant

Fixed controller vibration pausing periodically when using Mech thrusters for longer periods

Fixed oversized snapping boundaries on Grinder

Launch-Trailer zum Shifting Gears-Update:

Außerdem hat der Entwickler eine Roadmap vorgestellt. Sie listet Funktionen auf, die bereits für ein zukünftiges Update bereits in Arbeit sind, aber auch solche die man in Betracht zieht oder die sich in einer frühen Konzeptphase befinden. Es wird womöglich nicht alles auf der Roadmap später umgesetzt werden.