Lightyear Frontier: Update reduziert Xbox-Abstürze

Mit einer Optimierung der Speichernutzung wurde die Wahrscheinlichkeit von Abstürzen von Lightyear Frontier auf Xbox Series X|S erheblich reduziert.
Das neuste Update für die Game-Preview des Spiels wird zudem eine Meldung anzeigen, sollte das Spiel nicht gespeichert werden können.
Neben weiteren Verbesserungen sind auch zahlreiche Fehlerkorrekturen enthalten. Die Details dazu findet ihr in den Patch Notes.
Lightyear Frontier ist seit dem 19. März für Xbox Series X|S und im Xbox Game Pass für Konsole und PC erhältlich.
V 0.1.407.0 Patch Notes
CHANGES
- Optimised memory usage. Significantly reduces likelihood of crashes on Xbox Series X|S
- A message will now be displayed if the game fails to save
- Increased angle threshold for Seed Shooter lock-ons
- Added a glow effect on Coal-nodes to make them easier to see
- Updated wild Weeds particle system for better visibility between tiers
- Slightly increased the weight of Dried Glo Fruit.
- Minor graphical tweaks
- Updated Crobling material
- Updated Small Meadow Trees material and LODs
BUGS
- (PC) Fixed one potential cause for the game freezing on a black screen on launch
- (Microsoft stores only) Fixed issue where some players couldn’t access their Pre-order bonus content
- (Microsoft stores only) Fixed issue where some players couldn’t access their Pioneer Bundle content
- Rebuilt the Achievement system to fix issues where some achievements wouldn’t unlock for some players
- Fixed issue where the Radio Tower quest did not complete after building the Radio tower
- This will only affect new save files
- Fixed issue where the Daily Request menu doesn’t reset properly after certain actions
- Fixed Compost Box not saving and loading properly
- Fixed issue with Compost Box not working correctly for clients
- Fixed collision on the Request Board
- Fixed Upgrade Dock not being paintable
- Fixed issue where some sessions would not show up in Recent Sessions list
- Quest destination should now complete if player already is in destination when receiving quest
- Fixed issue where holograms progress were displayed incorrectly for clients
- Fixed paths only being visible to the host of a session in certain scenarios
- Fixed issue where VFX of harvested wild plants did not show for clients
- Goo and weeds should now be destroyed when on plots that get recycled
- Fixed spawning of wild plants so it won’t happen on paths or fields
- Fixed issue where some Noxious Weeds spawned underneath the map in Yellow Forest
- Fixed issue where one Noxious Slime spawned underneath the map in Stepstone Peak
- Fixed coziness and crafting buff indicators displaying incorrect values sometimes
- Fixed auto-pickup not behaving properly when over-encumbered
- Fixed several issues with weeds spawned by the Weed Seeds hazard event
- Fixed issue with grass not coming back after recycling the Mansion
- Fixed an issue where players could not exit the mech while looking at a treasure
- Fixed an issue where players could use the Tool Cycle button while the Tool Wheel was open
- Fixed an issue regarding Mech jumping while selecting a Tractor Mode that had unintended side effects
- Fixed an issue where certain UI elements sometimes unintentionally reset their scroll position
- The Farmer can no longer interact with objects while selecting a tool
- Znork should now behave same for clients and hosts
- Fixed clients sometimes not being able to place holograms of fences
- Fixed an issue where players could interact with certain constructs during the day transition
- Fixed clipping issues with some nodes and terrain
Dann muss ich das runterladen. Bei mir hat forza horizon 5 mit üblen Problemen zu kämpfen. Wenn ich das Spiel nicht beende und am nächsten Tag fortsetzen will, kann ich das Auto nicht mehr bewegen und bin zum Neustart gezwungen. Gestern konnte ich dann die map nicht mehr öffnen. Ich hoffe, das Update behebt auch diese Probleme! 😉
Was hat das Spiel Lightyear Frontier mit Forza Horizon 5 zutun?
„Lightyear Frontier: Update reduziert Xbox-Abstürze“
Kann man denn mittlerweile online spielen? Habe seit Release nur Fehlermeldungen bekommen – dementsprechend ist das Spiel deinstalliert worden