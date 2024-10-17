Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP: Patch stellt Weichen für neuen 60fps-Modus

Graphics settings（PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S）

*It will be implemented in a future update

Graphic settings are currently being finalized with the following settings.

【Fidelity Mode】

This mode allows you to play with beautiful graphics. This is the default setting in previous versions.

【Performance Mode】

It is possible to play at a stable 60 fps or higher at a resolution of 2560×1440.

Major items included in the latest update

1.Bug Fix