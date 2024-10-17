Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP: Patch stellt Weichen für neuen 60fps-Modus

Für alle Plattformen wurde mit Version 1.04 ein neuer Patch zu Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP ausgerollt.
Laut den Patch Notes, die ihr unten findet, wurden eine ganze Reihe von Fehler korrigiert.
Gleichzeitig stellt der Patch die Weichen für die Implementierung für Grafikmodi auf Xbox Series X|S und PlayStation 5.
So wird es einen Qualitäts- und einen Leistungsmodus geben. Letzterer wird es ermöglichen, Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP in 60 fps und einer Auflösung von 2560 x 1440 zu spielen.
Diese neuen Grafikeinstellungen werden derzeit finalisiert, sind nach dem heutigen Patch daher also noch nicht nutzbar.
Graphics settings（PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S）
*It will be implemented in a future update
-
- Graphic settings are currently being finalized with the following settings.
【Fidelity Mode】
-
- This mode allows you to play with beautiful graphics. This is the default setting in previous versions.
【Performance Mode】
-
- It is possible to play at a stable 60 fps or higher at a resolution of 2560×1440.
Major items included in the latest update
1.Bug Fix
-
- Fixed a bug that caused some voices to play at an inappropriate volume.
-
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the fixed camera from being released after the pole action was completed.
-
- Fixed an issue with Juliette’s voice overlapping when using Nick Ticket.
-
- Fixed a bug that caused audio to be silent for several seconds after using Nick Ticket.
-
- Fixed a bug in TelephoneMessages in JulietRoom that caused double quotation marks in titles in some languages.
-
- Fixed a bug in which the button displayed in some QTEs was different from the input button that was actually judged.
-
- Fixed bug in Prologue where Juliette’s line was not playing when the HowToCook was displayed for the first time.
-
- Fixed a bug that sound effects kept playing when killing some zombies in Prologue.
-
- Fixed voice and subtitle glitches during helicopter crash in Prologue.
-
- Fixed a bug in Prologue where the user could suddenly die from a remaining strength gauge.
-
- Fixed a bug that caused the lighting to be too bright in some parts of Stage 1.
-
- Fixed a bug in the Stage 2 boss battle where progress would become impossible after defeating the boss with a specific attack.
-
- Fixed a bug in the Stage 2 gym where some zombies would not come down from the rooftop.
-
- Fixed a bug in Stage 2 where some of Nick’s lines were not playing.
-
- Fixed a bug that caused the combine’s movement speed in Stage 3 to be slower than expected.
-
- Fixed a bug that caused unintended zombies to appear in the plaza before the Stage 3 boss battle.
-
- Fixed a bug that prevented damage from being inflicted during the Stage 3 Chicken Ghidorah battle.
-
- Fixed a bug in the Stage 3 boss battle that could cause progress to become impossible under certain conditions.
-
- Fixed a bug in Stage 6 that caused Juliette to lose control during a chainsaw dash jump.
-
- Fixed a bug in the Stage 6 boss fight where zombies were not damaged when they collided with cars.
-
- Fixed a bug in the Stage 6 boss battle where zombies would sometimes move to a position where they could not be hit.
-
- Fixed a bug that prevented characters from jumping in the end credits.
3 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Das Game konnte mich noch nicht wirklich abholen um es zu kaufen.
Sehe ich auch so 😌
Der Port soll auch richtig schlecht umgesetzt sein. Ganz schlechte Performance. Laut Netz soll das Original besser zum jetzigen Stand sogar besser sein. Du hast hier nichts verpasst.