Mafia: The Old Country: September-Update ausgerollt

Verbesserungen bei der Performance und Fehlerkorrekturen sind im September-Update für Mafia: The Old Country verfügbar.

Mit dem September-Update für Mafia: The Old Country geht Hangar 13 Probleme an, die von der Community gemeldet wurden.

Nach dem Download des Updates sollte eine Trinacria nicht mehr durch die Karte fallen.

Der Erfolg „True Soldato“ sollte weiterhin freischaltbar sein, auch wenn Spieler im Menü zuvor die Schwierigkeit auf „Mittel“ und sofort wieder auf „Schwer“ geändert haben.

Außerdem wurden verschiedene Stabilitäts- und Leistungsverbesserungen auf allen Plattformen vorgenommen.

Einzelheiten zum Update findet ihr in den Patch Notes.

September-Update – Patch Notes Gameplay Addressed a reported issue causing a trinacria to fall through the map, making it impossible to collect.

Addressed a reported issue allowing players to buy the fox statue in Pasquale’s without enough dinari, preventing The Collector achievement/trophy from being unlocked.

Addressed a reported issue causing the True Soldato achievement/trophy to fail to unlock at the end of the campaign if the player changed the difficulty to Medium and immediately back to Hard in the Pause Menu at any point during the playthrough. Performance Various stability and performance improvements on all platforms. Visuals Addressed pixelated shadows visible in the factory during Chapter 9. UI Various UI fixes and improvements. Audio Various audio fixes and improvements. Platform-Specific PlayStation 5 Various stability improvements. Steam Addressed a reported issue causing „Sprint“ to fail to be remapped if it’s set to „Hold.“

The input mapping menu now allows you to bind several actions to the same key in order to match the default key bind layout.