Mafia: The Old Country: Stabilitätsverbesserungen und mehr im Xbox-Update

Hangar 13 macht euch ein Angebot, dass ihr besser nicht ausschlagen solltet. Denn für Mafia: The Old Country ist ein neues Update auf allen Plattformen verfügbar.
Im August-Update wurden Fortschritts-Blocker bei Begleitcharakteren behoben, zudem muss ein bestimmter Wachmann im Zolllager von Kapitel 3 nicht mehr zwangsläufig ausgeschaltet werden.
Außerdem wurde die gegnerische KI bei Reaktionszeit, der Wegfindung und dem Verhalten verbessert. Freundliche KI hat zusätzlich eine verbesserte Animation erfahren.
Speziell beim Spielen auf Xbox Series X und Xbox Series S gab es mit diesem Update verschiedene (visuelle) Stabilitätsverbesserungen.
Mehr Details gibt es in den Patch Notes
Gameplay
- Addressed various instances of companion characters like Luca, Cesare, and others not performing required actions, resulting in blocked progress. If you encounter this issue, reloading your last checkpoint should resolve it.
- Performing a takedown on a specific guard is no longer a requirement to complete the objective in the Customs Warehouse in Chapter 3 if the player is able to avoid it.
- Addressed reported instances of invisible collisions present in unwanted locations.
- Addressed reported instances of missing or misplaced combat covers.
- General improvements to Enemy AI reaction timing, pathing, and behavior.
- General improvements to Friendly and Neutral NPC pathing, animation, and behavior.
- Various gameplay fixes and improvements.
Visuals
- Addressed reported ghosting issues during certain cinematics when using upscaling.
- Visual improvements to cinematics on ultrawide displays.
- Improved hair physics behavior in various cinematics where flickering could sometimes be observed.
- Visual improvements on various cinematics lighting, VFX, popping, and clipping.
- Various visual fixes and improvements.
UI
- Addressed a reported issue causing the Main Menu background to revert to its initial state when starting a new story playthrough after completing it for the first time.
- Improvement to contextual HUD functionality.
- Addressed several reported instances of missing subtitles throughout the game in all languages.
- Various UI fixes and improvements.
Audio
- Addressed several reported instances of audio (music/ambient/VO) not playing throughout the game.
- Addressed several reported instances of mismatched audio and subtitles throughout the game.
Animation
- Addressed several reported issues of animation popping, warping, and misalignment.
- Addressed several reported instances of Enzo or NPCs being stuck in animation states.
- Addressed several reported instances of incorrect animations playing during conversations.
- Various fixes and improvements to Animation.
Localization
- Addressed the “Protection Agreement” note which contained repeated words.
- Addressed reported inconsistent translations across all languages.
Platform Specific
PlayStation 5
- Various stability improvements when playing on the PlayStation 5.
Xbox Series X|S
- Various stability improvements when playing on the Xbox Series X.
- Various visual and stability improvements when playing on the Xbox Series S.
Steam
- Addressed a reported issue causing DLSS Frame Generation to randomly stop functioning during gameplay, requiring a game restart.
- Various stability and performance improvements on the PC version.
4 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Es ist ja leider mittlerweile Standard geworden, dass man mindestens 3 Monate nach dem Release erst mit dem Spiel beginnt.
Aber natürlich super, dass das Spiel weiter optimiert wird
Naja ich habs schon ne Weile beendet – und hatte keine wirklich groben Probleme. Aber gut, dass sie hier nachfixen.
Heute gehts weiter, geiles Spiel ☺️
Meins läuft auch flüssig, aber nehme gerne Verbesserungen mit