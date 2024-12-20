Marvel Rivals: Winter Celebration Event gestartet

Marvel Games und NetEase Games haben ein spezielles Winterfest für Marvel Rivals gestartet, dass bis zum 9. Januar andauert.
The Winter Celebration führt einen neuen, zeitlich begrenzten Spielmodus ein: Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival (4v4 Arcade Modus).
Außerdem gibt es das Gallery Card Customization Event „Gallery Card: 2024 Winter Celebration“.
Das Erfüllen von Aufgaben belohnt die Spieler mit zeitlich begrenzten Gegenständen wie dem Jeff the Land Shark: Kuscheliges Fuzzlefin-Kostüm, Namensschild, Spray und andere Belohnungen.
Hier ein Trailer zum Event:
Marvel Rivals ist ein neuer Superhelden-Team-basierte PVP-Shooter, in dem die Spieler ein sich ständig weiterentwickelndes All-Star-Team aus Superhelden und Superschurken zusammenstellen können, die mit einzigartigen Kräften auf einer dynamischen Reihe von zerstörbaren Karten aus dem Marvel-Multiversum kämpfen.
Neben dem Event wurde auch ein weiterer Patch mit Fehlerkorrekturen ausgerollt. Welche Fehler auf Karten, beim Gameplay und manchem Helden korrigiert wurden, erfahrt ihr in den Patch Notes.
Bug Fixes
All Platforms
General
- Double-Elimination Tournament Display: Fixed an issue where the round display was as twisted as Loki’s schemes. Now, it’s crystal clear!
- Tournament Exit Glitch: No more leaving the faction after a tournament and hitting a white screen of doom! We’ve fixed that pesky issue.
- Historical Faction Access: After a tournament ends, disbanding top factions won’t let you peek into the historical faction interface from the Legends Born leaderboard anymore. Fixed it faster than Quicksilver!
- Faction Exit Scheduling: Exiting a faction post-tournament no longer messes with your scheduling info. All sorted!
- Squirrel Girl Achievement: Enemies defeated by Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami that get KO’d two seconds after being released now count towards the achievement!
- Network Stability: Under poor network conditions, the map loading issue has been partially resolved! We’re on the case, ensuring you don’t get kicked offline due to connectivity issues. (There are many reasons that could cause this situation, and we have currently fixed part of the issues. We will continue to analyze and address other potential causes in the future.)
Maps and Gameplay
- Collision Issues: Some maps had characters stuck in edge positions like they were caught in a web. We’re monitoring this and will deploy fixes faster than Spider-Man can swing through the city!
- Convoy Mission Performance: We’ve corrected an issue with abnormal vehicle performance during special convoy missions. All vehicles should now run as smoothly as a Quinjet!
Hero Bug Fixes
- Doctor Strange’s Portal Power: No more teammates charging Doctor Strange’s ultimate ability through portals. Also, the portal terrain KOs are back in action!
- Winter Soldier Speed: After using his ultimate, the Winter Soldier’s movement speed issues upon respawn have been fixed. He’s back to full combat readiness!
- Rocket Raccoon’s Jet Packs: Fixed the issue preventing Rocket’s beacon-generated rocket jet packs from being picked up. They’re now ready for action!
- Venom’s Emote: The „Cyan Clash“ emote’s texture has been corrected. No more blue-black tentacles looking like they belong in a horror movie!
- Star-Lord’s Low Gravity Glitch: Star-Lord’s unexpected shaking when using Shift while holding Space in low gravity zones has been fixed. Now he’ll rise with style!
- Jeff the Land Shark’s Ultimate: No more premature ends to Jeff’s ultimate after swallowing a target. He’s now living the ultimate life longer!
- Terrain Deaths with Jeff: Fixed an issue where Jeff’s ultimate would cause terrain KOs and occasionally lead to invisibility. He’s back in a visible form!
- Hulk and Magik Ultimate Countdown: The countdown for Hulk and Magik’s ultimate transformations is now properly managed. No transformations will go amiss!
- Magik’s Wind-up Fix: Magik’s ultimate can no longer be interrupted prematurely. She’s ready to unleash her full power!
- Punisher’s Ultimate Damage: Fixed the occasional damage issue with Punisher’s ultimate caused by intense fluctuations in network conditions. His firepower will be felt!
- Duplicate Characters: The clone saga is over! Fixed the issue where two identical characters might appear in some special cases.
Console
- Memory Mastery: We’ve taken our optimization powers to the next level, ensuring that console memory management is smoother than Star-Lord’s dance moves. Say goodbye to crashes caused by insufficient memory and hello to uninterrupted gameplay!
8 Kommentare
Das Event hat meine Interesse geweckt, jetze werd ik mir das game doch einmal anschauen 😅 danke für die Info
War ja zu erwarten, dass auch Marvel Rivals ein kleines Winter-Event bekommen wird.
Immerhin muss man die vielen Spieler bei der Stange halten 😉
Dann mal allen Spielern viel Spaß in diesem Winterevent.
Dem Spiel kann ich nix abgewinnen aber Winterevent find ich immer klasse! 🙂
Werde ich mir sicherlich ansehen. Für Zwischendurch ist das Spiel recht unterhaltsam.
Jeff ist schon putzig.
Wollte es eigentlich zocken aber aufgrund von fehlendem crossplay hab ich dann doch kein bock
Weihnachtsevents sind immer gut.