Marvel’s Avengers: Tägliche Flashback Mission eingeführt

In Marvel’s Avengers wurden mit dem aktuellen Update Flashback Missionen eingeführt. Jeden Tag könnt ihr eine dieser Missionen spielen und einen legendären Set-Gegenstand als Belohnung erhalten, sofern ihr über Level 100 seid.
Darüber hinaus enthält dieses Update zahlreiche Korrekturen für verschiedene Abstürze, einen schwarzen Bildschirm, und der Performance.
Update 1.5.1 Patch Notes
NEW FEATURES
- Flashback Missions – Flashback Missions show up on a daily rotation and can only be completed once a day. The rewards from these missions will now include Legendary set gear if the hero is above Power Level 100.
- Gear slots will be determined by the mission in rotation for that day. For example, the Along Came a Spider mission will grant either a ranged or melee slot legendary item. While the next day’s Mistaken Identity mission will grant a Defense or Heroic legendary item from the same set.
REASSEMBLE CAMPAIGN & AVENGERS INITIATIVE
- Fixed an issue where the cinematic would not trigger on Xbox One X following Anchor Points, thus halting progress.
- Enemies now spawn correctly in customizable HARM Rooms if players use the „Reset HARM Room” option from the pause menu before spawning a first fight.
- Fixed an issue in By Force of Mind where the mission would not progress after defeating all Dreadbot and Adaptoid enemies as Captain America.
- Players can no longer go out of bounds on the Days of Anger mission to attack Maestro without getting hit themselves.
- Various crash, black screen, and performance fixes.
MULTIPLAYER & MATCHMAKING
- Strike Team members will now see a rock wall in the Days of Anger mission right before entering Maestro’s lair at the same time the hosting player does.
- Various matchmaking optimizations and improvements.
USER INTERFACE
- Tutorials and Message of the Day notifications no longer overlap.
COMBAT
- Fixed a bug where sometimes enemies would float in air when stunned near a wall.
GEAR, CHALLENGES, & REWARDS
- Added Hero-specific gear to activities which previously rewarded underwhelming gear at higher power levels.
- Villain Sectors – Will now drop Legendary set gear previously found in Elite Villain Sectors for heroes above Power Level 100.