Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Alle Versionen im Vergleich

0 Autor: , in News / Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Die Vorbestellung der verschiedenen Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy-Editionen ist ab sofort möglich.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy wird am 26. Oktober 2021 veröffentlicht. Die digitale Vorbestellung des Spiels ist längst möglich und jetzt kann auch die Cosmic Deluxe Ausgabe als Retail Version vorbestellt werden. Wir zeigen euch, was in den verschiedenen Editionen drin steckt.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Standard Edition

  • Das Spiel
  • Outfit- Pack Retro-Wächter

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Digital Deluxe Edition

  • Das Spiel als digitaler Download
  • Outfit-Pack Retro-Wächter
  • Original Soundtrack
  • Outfit-Pack City-Lord
  • Outfit-Pack Sun-Lord
  • The Art of the Game – Mini Artbook

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Deluxe Edition

  • Das Spiel als digitaler Download
  • Outfit-Pack Retro-Wächter
  • Original Soundtrack
  • Outfit-Pack City-Lord
  • Outfit-Pack Sun-Lord
  • The Art of the Game – Mini Artbook
  • Steelbook

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Enthüllungs-Trailer:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Editionen bei Amazon vorbestellen

= Partnerlinks

Weitere News zu Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort