Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Alle Versionen im Vergleich

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy wird am 26. Oktober 2021 veröffentlicht. Die digitale Vorbestellung des Spiels ist längst möglich und jetzt kann auch die Cosmic Deluxe Ausgabe als Retail Version vorbestellt werden. Wir zeigen euch, was in den verschiedenen Editionen drin steckt.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Standard Edition
- Das Spiel
- Outfit- Pack Retro-Wächter
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Digital Deluxe Edition
- Das Spiel als digitaler Download
- Outfit-Pack Retro-Wächter
- Original Soundtrack
- Outfit-Pack City-Lord
- Outfit-Pack Sun-Lord
- The Art of the Game – Mini Artbook
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Deluxe Edition
- Das Spiel als digitaler Download
- Outfit-Pack Retro-Wächter
- Original Soundtrack
- Outfit-Pack City-Lord
- Outfit-Pack Sun-Lord
- The Art of the Game – Mini Artbook
- Steelbook
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Enthüllungs-Trailer:
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Editionen bei Amazon vorbestellen