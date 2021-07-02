Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Alle Versionen im Vergleich

Die Vorbestellung der verschiedenen Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy-Editionen ist ab sofort möglich.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy wird am 26. Oktober 2021 veröffentlicht. Die digitale Vorbestellung des Spiels ist längst möglich und jetzt kann auch die Cosmic Deluxe Ausgabe als Retail Version vorbestellt werden. Wir zeigen euch, was in den verschiedenen Editionen drin steckt.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Standard Edition

Das Spiel

Outfit- Pack Retro-Wächter

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Digital Deluxe Edition

Das Spiel als digitaler Download

Outfit-Pack Retro-Wächter

Original Soundtrack

Outfit-Pack City-Lord

Outfit-Pack Sun-Lord

The Art of the Game – Mini Artbook

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Deluxe Edition

Das Spiel als digitaler Download

Outfit-Pack Retro-Wächter

Original Soundtrack

Outfit-Pack City-Lord

Outfit-Pack Sun-Lord

The Art of the Game – Mini Artbook

Steelbook

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Enthüllungs-Trailer:

