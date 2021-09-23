Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Zahlreiche Gameplay-Videos veröffentlicht

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy wird euch heute in zahlreichen Gameplay-Videos vorgestellt. Die Videos zeigen euch die Kämpfe und Fortschritte aus dem Action-Adventure:
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy hat bereits den Golstatus erreicht und erscheint am 26. Oktober 2021 auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch und PC.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vorbestellung
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Folgende Outfits sind in diesem Pack enthalten:
– Team-Lord (Star-Lord)
– Schwarzer Vortex (Gamora)
– Thanos-Imperativ (Drax)
– Der Stachel (Rocket)
– Pfähler (Groot)
