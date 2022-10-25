Medieval Dynasty: Neuer Performance-Modus hinzugefügt

Ein neues Update für Medieval Dynasty versorgt das Spiel mit einem Grafik-Update und fügt dem Spiel auf Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S und PlayStation 5 neue Grafikmodi hinzu.
Für die einzelnen Konsolen gibt es jetzt diese Optionen:
Xbox Series X
- Modus Qualität: Dynamische 4K – 1440p bei 30 FPS
- Modus Performance: Dynamische 1440p – 1080p bei 60 FPS
Xbox Series S
- Modus Qualität: Dynamische 1440p – 1080p bei 30 FPS
- Modus Performance: Dynamische 1080p – 900p bei 60 FPS
PlayStation 5
- Modus Qualität: Dynamische 4K – 1440p bei 30 FPS
- Modus Performance: Dynamische 1440p – 1080p bei 60 FPS
Das jüngste Update umfasst noch eine Vielzahl von Fehlerkorrekturen und Anpassungen. Die Details dazu haben wir euch in den Patch Notes hinterlassen.
Patch Notes zu Update 1.4.1.4.
XBOX SERIES X/S SPECIFIC
- Performance mode settings (In the „Graphics“ section of settings).
- Separate settings for PC Gamepass and XSX Gamepass (should be helping with launch issues).
- Fixed: Restoring default control settings result in sprint and crouch set to hold instead of toggle.
- Fixed: FPS drop when walking with a torch (XSS).
PLAYSTATION 5 SPECIFIC
- Performance mode settings (In the „Graphics“ section of settings).
- Fixed: Restoring default control settings results in sprint and crouch set to hold instead of toggle.
- Fixed: Poor audio quality caused by compression.
- Fixed: Ghosting effect when looking around.
- Fixed: Crash when trying to exit game from death screen.
PC + Consoles
Added
- Ability of inverting the front of fences during placement.
- Ability to continue placing fences and roads from their last anchor point.
- Ability to place roads under already constructed gates.
- Player can get knocked down after hitting something while mid-air.
Fixed
- The interaction on a gamepad made it difficult to exit workbenches when using the exit option in the radial menu.
- On control pre-set alternative 2, the player would jump when selecting options in the radial menu.
- Blood is too bright in inspector mode.
- Furniture and gate rotation works too slow.
- Slider in dialogues occluded long texts.
- Looping combat music.
- If a path to an animal is too long, the player will now teleport to the animal instead of walking.
- The On Hold interaction is „working“ for the trough even when player doesn’t have the required item.
- When the player is in the middle of the picking animation and clicks on a stool, he will sit instantly on it instead.
- When the player interacts with the bed, the player’s sleeping wife „jumps“.
- Speed of looking around when using gamepads is related to FPS.
- NPCs ‘collapse’ into the bed.
- In the heir’s name list, Przebor appears twice.
- The ‘Night Hunt’ quest is not giving rewards sometimes.
- The cave effect disappeared after player ragdolled in a cave.
- Player not being able to shoot after ragdolling in water without exiting the water.
- The Player is still hitting with fists after the player sat down while holding LMB.
- Projectiles not bouncing off from stone and iron.
- Milking goats does restore the durability of the bucket.
- Incorrect centre of mass for cut down trees without leaves.
- In the control ‘People Demand’, when you click to change an item from available to unavailable, the mouse is locked into the checkbox.
- Opening containers while holding the confirm button on gamepad will result in transferring the first item.
- Talking to NPCs while holding the confirm button on gamepad will result in picking the first dialogue option.
- After doing a quest for the herald he is no longer visible on map.
- Villages not being marked as ‘Visited’ for the achievement while on horseback.
- Conservation of momentum when character trips and falls.
- Conservation of momentum when falling off a horse.
- Characters falling through the ground while ragdolling.
- Unstuck feature not resetting ragdoll velocity.
- NPCs shaking their heads when trying to rotate by 180 degrees.
- Animal meshes during ragdoll updating only when close to the player.
- Character meshes during ragdoll updating only when close to the player.
- Sometimes the picking animations could be cancelled by interaction.
Updated
- NPC clothing system – NPCs should now have more variety when starting a new game.
- Visual improvement of the ghosts of constructed objects.
- Player get up from ragdoll condition.
- NPCs start their duties with some time offsets.
- Animals changing their daily behaviour with some time offsets.
- Alcohol influence on likelihood to trip and fall.
- Horse and donkey tail physics.
- Korean language.
- French language.
- German language.
- Polish language.
- Italian language.
