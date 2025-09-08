MindsEye: Update 4 verbessert Leistung auf Konsolen

Auch wenn man MindsEye getrost als Flop bezeichnen kann, arbeitet Build A Rocket Boy an der Verbesserung des Spiels. Kürzlich wurde Update 4 für Konsolen und PC veröffentlicht.
Der Entwickler kümmerte sich in diesem Update um einige Verbesserungen. So könnt ihr die beispielsweise Cinematics überspringen.
Weiterhin wurde im Bereich Speicher-, CPU- und GPU die Leistung durch Optimierungen der Assets und Architektur vorgenommen.
Neben den Verbesserungen, von denen es noch eine ganz Menge mehr gibt, wurden auch Fehler behoben.
Alle Details zum Update gibt es in den Patch Notes.
HIGHLIGHTS
- PC & Console
- UI: Added the ability to Skip Cinematics story telling
- Environment: several improvements have been made to architecture and assets to help improve Memory, CPU and GPU performance
- Art: general performance improvements: shaders, assets, collisions
- Gameplay: Aim assist will focus on enemies in vehicle turrets over the driver
- Build.MindsEye (Currently PC Only)
- Added a new “Player Content” Tile to the MindsEye Play Menu where all Builders published content will be immediately available to browse and play
- Updated UGC Moderation flow from Pre-Moderation to Post-Moderation
- Player created content will now be automatically accessible in the new “Player Content” Tile
- A new Tile for “Curated Content” has been added, that will highlight player created content featured by our Studio
RELEASE SCHEDULE & PLATFORM INFO:
- Time: September 5th, 2025 – 10:00 BST / 11:00 CEST / 02:00 PDT
- Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
- Download size and version information:
- Steam: 15 GB (Version #: 5302548)
- Epic Games Store: 15 GB (Version #: 5302548)
- Build A Rocket Boy Launcher: 15 GB (Version #: 5302548)
- PlayStation 5: 7.2 GB (Version #: 01.010.00)
- Xbox Series X|S: 12.1 GB (Version #: 1.0.25.5859)
MINDSEYE PATCH NOTES
IMPROVEMENTS
- Environment
- Trailer Tanks in Free Roam now explode when shot at
- Several improvements have been made to architecture and assets to help with performance
- Improved weather change when player leaves the Factory at the start of Robin Hood Mission
- Improved traversal on A New Job and Loose Ends missions where player may get stuck in certain assets
- Visual Effects
- Cutscene VFX performance improvements
- Cutscene VFX management changes and Niagara system updates to reduce CPU spikes and overall frame rate
- Disabled ambient rubbish to improve performance
- NPC
- Small performance improvement on Robots
- NPCs that are aiming and in-cover now look more natural
- Art
- General performance improvements: shaders, assets, collisions
- UI
- Resolved inconsistent dropdown menu behaviour in graphics settings, ensuring reliable input response
- Added the ability to skip cinematics
- Audio
- Audio Optimisation regarding Mass Vehicles
- Music adjustments throughout MindsEye missions
- Added Destruction SFX on Glass Bottle Props
- Missions
- Conditional dialogue now triggers with more natural pacing
- The companion drone torch is now automatically enabled when entering or starting in dark areas
- Animation
- Optimised the ambient and civilian animations.
- Exit/entry animations no longer play for driverless vehicles.
- Gameplay
- Aim assist will focus on enemies in vehicle turrets over the driver
BUG FIXES
- PC & Console
- Various Mission flow bug fixes
- Fixed pixelated reflection in Rocket Transporter window
- Fixed Industrial vent asset to help with performance
- Resolved an issue where players transitioning from Meeting Marco Silva to Executive Paranoia could drive through objects and fall through the map
- Fixed ambient animation glitches in Welcome to Redrock City
- Fixed an issue where camera rotation was lost after cutscenes
- Several lighting LOD pop issues fixed in cutscenes
- Fixed a bug where burning vehicles wouldn’t transition to destroyed state
- Fixed several traversal issues in world where the player may get stuck
- Fixed an issue in The Ziggurat where a hole in wall allowed players to climb through and trap themselves
- Fixed an issue in Oh Lily! where players could get stuck in Morrison’s Silo without a way to get back out
- Fixed collision on glass roof of Silva Factory
- Fixed a number of Character Model issues in cutscenes that made them look deformed and stretched for a few frames
- Resolved Silva’s teeth looking too bright on medium/ lower settings on PC
- NPCs no longer freeze when interacting with certain objects
- Weapon Wheel hover SFX is now triggered correctly, without delays
- PC only
- The character Red Sand Male 25 is now available for use in Build.MindsEye
- Fixed a UI issue where backing out of a submenu in ‚Build‘ caused the second-last selected tile to remain highlighted
- Fixed a bug where the ‘effects’ tile would remain highlighted after returning to Build mode from Play mode
- Fixed an issue where the placement header text overlapped UI elements in the asset settings menu when playing in French
- Fixed a bug causing specific Korean characters to appear invisible in vehicle spawner labels
- Fixed a localization issue where the French translation of “Total PI” overlapped with the performance impact number in the top toolbar
- Replaced the incorrect icon used for the MindsEye menu button in Play/ Build with a proper menu icon
- [Min Spec Performance Improvement]: Disabled Nanite compute materials as it has a negative effect on GPU rendering time in our game, especially on older Nvidia Graphics Cards
- [Min Spec Performance Improvement]: Fixed an issue where our Nanite render pipeline always used the Hardware Rasterizer path rather than correctly splitting between Hardware Rasterizer and Software Rasterizer
- Console only – PlayStation and Xbox
- Fixed a UI focus issue where the graphics settings tab failed to auto-focus on the first option when accessed on PS5 and Xbox
BUILD.MINDSEYE PATCH NOTES – PC ONLY
IMPROVEMENTS
- Publishing UGC Content
- Added a toggle to enable or disable Logic Nodes from being captured in the thumbnail capture of UGC Content
- Logic Nodes
- Timer Nodes improved; you can update or refresh their value at any time through multiple other logic nodes, and can now be refreshed infinitely
- Timer Logic Nodes now support decimal places up to .000
- Custom UI Nodes updated to always be set to “Node Active” = True, by default
- Attributes Menu, Catalogue & Versioning
- Minor QoL & screen position improvements to the Creator HUD, Attributes Menu & Tools
- Minor QoL improvements to naming, duplicated items, missing thumbnails or icons in the Assets Catalogue
- Updated the search functionality in Assets Catalogue to take into account both object name and the tags
- Added a warning when the player reaches the maximum number of allowed versions when creating new versions
- Added missing hotkeys to the Controls Panel for Inserting Path Points
- Featured Stamps Updates
- Multiple fixes and QoL improvements to existing set of Featured Stamps
- Added more Stamps to the Featured Stamps tile
BUG FIXES
- Removed EVERYWHERE vehicles from Build.MindsEye – those vehicles were made accessible unofficially, and we will bring them to MindsEye when they are ready
- Fixed an issue where the AI Spawner Spawn limits and Performance Scores of spawners were not correctly calculated
- New Performance Score applied to AI Spawners as follows:
- AI Spawner – Performance Score: 10 / Max Quantity Allowed: 10
- Individual AI NPC – Performance Score: 6 / Max Quantity Allowed: 100
- Fixed an incorrect controls description for Build Collision Control List Keys; now correctly displayed as (B) instead of (P)
- Improved camera behaviour in Build.MindsEye: your last position is now saved more frequently for a more reliable creation experience
- Fixed an issue with erratic camera behaviour when using the Group Macro Node
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to like Stamps with long names
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from editing Stamp Descriptions that exceed the 220 character limit
- Fixed an issue that caused vehicles to move very slowly, or not at all, when using Custom Speed on the Drive To Node
- Grid snapping is now enabled on the XY Plane by default
- Fixed an issue with Destructible Assets not being selectable
- Fixed issues with Filtering in the Assets Catalogue
- Fixed various issues with the Vehicle Selection UI Node
- Fixed multiple issues with the Transform Variable Node and Advanced Transform Node parsing incorrect values into the Location and Scale Overrides
- Stamp Attributes now display the correct Thumbnail based on the current Version selected
- Fixed various issues with spawn-points and spawning in Build.MindsEye
- Fixed various issues with the Physics Force Node causing objects to disappear
- Fixed an issue where Foliage Assets were not searchable in the Catalogue
- Fixed a crash caused when attempting to ungroup a group within a group
- Fixed a crash caused by undoing creation and deletion of large Stamps
- Fixed an issue with some deprecated assets being displayed in the library – which were discernible by having „DONOTUSE“ in their name
- Fixed texture issues on a number of assets in the Build.MindsEye Catalogue
- Fixed an issue with missing Localisations for the Light Effects in Build.MindsEye
8 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Ich glaube die meisten haben das ganze Spiel „übersprungen“ und sind nicht mehr interessiert.
Das Ding ist doch eh schon durch.
Lassts euch ne Lehre sein und machst beim nächsten Mal besser.
Stimmt, die sollen sich bloß kein Beispiel an Cyberburg und No man’s Sky nehmen.
da das Interesse nicht wirklich groß ist, macht das keinen wirklichen Sinn.
Bei Cyberpunk war das ja gigantisch.
Was ? Das Interesse war bei null, als die Blamage der Zustandes öffentlichen wurde, spätestens nachdem Sony es aus dem Store nahm. Das Interesse kam er mit dem dlc zurück.
nö, eher das Gegenteil.
Die Foren liefen komplett heis, das Spiel wurde überall besprochen.
Sei es von News Seiten die zig Artikel geschrieben haben, Streamer die sich über die T Posen kaputt gelacht haben, Entwickler die über Besserung gesprochen haben, usw.
Mindseye ist dagegen komplett abgeschrieben. Kaum einer schreibt auch nur irgendwas drüber.
Im übrigen kam Witcher 3 auch komplett verbuggt und beinahe unspielbar raus.
Ist man von CD schon gewohnt gewesen 😀
War auch mein Gedanke ^^
Hot Take: Wenn man die ganzen technische Probleme gefixt hat, da das Spiel 1+ Jahr zu früh erschienen ist, wird darunter wahrscheinlich ein gutes Spiel stecken. Bestimmt kein Meisterwerk, aber ein solides, unterhaltendes und story-konzentriertes Game. Nur wird das kaum einer bemerken, denn ich habe das Gefühl, dass viele Gamer lieber mit stänkern, als sich selbst ein Bild zu machen.
Ich habe mir ein paar Bewertungen von Usern durchgelesen. Da wird teilweise komplett am Game vorbei gemotzt (ist kein GTA, Open World zu leer) und einfach wie ein Papagei die Kritik wiederholt. Games Kritiker und Seiten wie Xboxdynasty sind richtig und wichtig, aber macht euch am Ende des Tages immer selbst ein Bild.