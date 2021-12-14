Minecraft Dungeons: Patch Notes zum saisonalen Abenteuer Cloudy Climb

The Tower:

The Tower is a new gameplay area, available for all players as part of the free Cloudy Climb update.

In the Tower, the player controls an avatar: a character that initially has no gear, but slowly collects it through a selection of rewards you earn as you progress. The Tower itself has 30 different floors, with each one harder than the previous one, and the goal is to make it as high up as you possibly can for the best rewards!

The Tower is home to both familiar mobs and bosses from Minecraft Dungeons – but also a few new foes as well. Not all Tower inhabitants are hostile and some of them will help you along your way up by modifying the gear that you collect. They can increase the power of it, upgrade it to a unique variant, or gild it.

The Tower’s floors will change every few weeks, which gives you a limited window to master its current layout.

Seasonal Adventure Rewards and Progression:

A new progression system has been added to Minecraft Dungeons, allowing new cosmetic rewards to be unlocked, including capes, emotes, pets, flairs, and skins.

Adventure Points are gained through regular gameplay or by completing weekly challenges in the game. The more points you earn, the higher your Adventure Rank becomes, unlocking even greater rewards.

Accessing the Adventure Hub from The Camp allows you to see your current progress towards rewards and challenges. There is a free track of rewards that is available to all players, as well as a premium track that is available to those who purchase the Season 1 Adventure Pass.

New Achievements:

With this release, you’ll discover and unlock 10 new achievements during your adventures!

Fixes:

Gameplay

Unintentional rolling is now prevented by increasing thumbstick deadzone maximum to 100% (MCD-1100)

Fixed a crash that could occur when swapping certain melee weapons mid-attack (MCD-6662)

Fixed an issue that could result in loss of data when shutting down a PC during a loading screen (MCD-6717)

Players must now ‚hold to confirm‘ to pick up a banner from a Raid Captain, to prevent accidental pickup

The ‚Back to Back‘ achievement now unlocks correctly (MCD-6775)

The ‚Ear Protection Recommended‘ achievement now unlocks correctly during online multiplayer sessions after meeting the criteria (MCD-6657)

Missions

Players can no longer be killed during the opening cutscene on Gauntlet of Gales (MCD-6737)

Fixed an area on Windswept Peaks that caused players to get blown onto an invisible floor by the wind currents

Windcaller mobs can no longer launch the player out of bounds on Gauntlet of Gales

Fixed an invisible collision that could block arrows on End Wilds

Fixed an area that allowed players to leave the playable area on Coral Rise, as well as fixed an area on the mini-map that appeared playable but was not

Fixed an area that allowed players to leave the playable area on Windswept Peaks

Fixed an area that allowed players to leave the playable area on Broken Citadel (MCD-6597)

Fixed an area that allowed players to leave the playable area on Creeper Woods

Fixed some chests clipping through walls on Frozen Fjord

Fixed the mission objective not changing after picking up the Conduit on Abyssal Monument (MCD-6573)

Reduced the size of the cores in Fiery Forge to prevent accidental triggering (MCD-6039)

Fixed the player’s view getting blocked by the foreground in an area of End Wilds

Gear

Corrupted Seeds now have consistent behavior against flying mobs (MCD-6664)

Fixed a permanent damage reduction by utilizing Ghostly Armor and Ghost Kindler (MCD-6702)

Dual Crossbows now shoot both projectiles properly towards mobs that are much higher and lower than the player (MCD-6805)

Fixed some Spookier Fall event gear not showing the proper glow effects when fully enchanted

Mobs

The Ancient Guardian no longer gets stuck out of player attack range (MCD-6200)

Ghasts no longer launch into the air after noticing players

Skeleton Horsemen can no longer be stunned using certain artifacts

Iceologer attacks can no longer be blocked by holding TNT

Guardian Vex can no longer be enchanted by Enchanters

Ravagers once again perform their charge attack correctly (MCD-6760)

The Jungle Abomination no longer ignores pets summoned by players (MCD-6568)

Poison Quill Vines no longer ignore pets summoned by players (MCD-6570)

Enchantments

The Gravity Pulse enchantment now plays a sound effect when triggered

Updated the ranged Dynamo enchantment description for clarity: „Adds damage to the next attack after rolling, with multiple rolls stacking the damage effect.“

Fixed the Tempo Theft enchantment not triggering after a killing blow

User Interface

Accessibility improvements and fixes for text-to-speech on several screens

Fixed slow waiting times when linking to a Microsoft Account (MCD-6371)

The level progress bar is now shown properly on the upload/download menus for cloud saves

Fixed the ‚To the End!‘ achievement notification not appearing on Nintendo Switch

Fixed an incorrect translation of Torment Arrows (MCD-5981)

Known Issues:

The following are issues that the development team is aware of and will be working to resolve in an upcoming game update: