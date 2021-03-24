Minecraft Dungeons: Verbindungsabbrüche und weitere Fehler behoben

Für Minecraft Dungeons steht ein 3 GB großes Update auf Xbox-Konsolen zum Download bereit.
Das neuste Update kümmert sich um eine ganze Reihe von bekannten Problemen und korrigiert sie. Neue Inhalte sind mit dem Update nicht hinzugekommen.
Werft einen Blick in die Patch Notes für alle Probleme, die in den Bereichen Gameplay, Performance und den Menüs behoben wurde.
Update 1.8.6.0 Patch Notes
Fixes:
Performance/Stability
- Fixed the host’s connection being lost after a 20-30 minute session when playing on Xbox (MCD-5305)
- Fixed several crashes across all platforms that could occur during gameplay
- Fixed several crashes when transitioning from a mission to the Camp when other players are still loading into the mission
- Fixed a crash that could occur on Nintendo Switch when loading into an Ancient Hunt
Gameplay
- Fixed the unlock location for Arch Haven not always appearing on Pumpkin Pastures (MCD-1952)
- Fixed gear dropping in inaccessible locations during Ancient Hunts (MCD-5331)
- Equipping armor with the Life Boost enchantment during the „Last Chance“ screen no longer boosts health more than it should (MCD-4884)
- Fixed multiple Ancient Mobs spawning during Ancient Hunts (MCD-5462)
- Fixed several invisible collisions that were present in various missions
- Fixed some mobs not dropping souls, even when the player has Soul Gathering
- Fixed mission progress being blocked due to mismatched tiles on Warped Forest, Redstone Mines, and Creeper Woods
- Fixed environmental fire not dealing damage to players
- Fixed players getting stuck inside the sub-dungeon’s entrance on Crimson Forest (MCD-5280)
- Gold is always granted as a reward after completing Ancient Hunts, even if inventory is full (MCD-5389)
- Mobs killed by pets or mobs under the influence of the Love Medallion artifact now count towards merchant unlock progress
- Hoglins no longer appear in Daily Trials when 100% of melee mobs are replaced with another mob
- Both the host and the clients now see the bridge open properly in Gold Rooms
- Fixed sound looping for the Broken Sawblade
- The intended ambient music and sound effects now play when entering Gold Rooms
- Magma Cubes can now be stunned
- Fixed placeholder textures being displayed on trees after graphics settings are changed
User Interface
- Fixed the menu becoming unresponsive after the ‚Session is full‘ prompt was dismissed
- Fixed several issues with text-to-speech in menus
- Fixed text overlapping buttons on Ancient Hunt menus for several languages
- Fixed missing text about the Night and spawning mobs when a player is downed during online multiplayer
- Fixed incorrect button colors for the prompt that appears when cancelling an Ancient Hunt
- Corrected the description of the Cool Down enchantment
- The proper name of Artifact Synergy now appears on the HUD
- Fixed the Korean translation of „Salvage“ (MCD-4634)
- Fixed the Piglin merchant description to clarify that the restock price resets after completing an Ancient Hunt
- On the mission select screen, Creeper Woods no longer shows an undiscovered secret after Creepy Crypt is unlocked (MCD-5279)
- Non-host players now see the Wither damage properly on the HUD
- Llamamob is now properly named Llama
- Clarified the text on the Ancient Hunt screen to state that each spent Enchantment Point will reduce your Hero Level by one
- Fixed missing power level graphic after purchasing an item from a merchant
Known Issues:
- Graphical issues can occur on the HUD when playing Cacti Canyon
1 Kommentar Added Mitdiskutieren
-
Robilein
406765 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Onyx |
24.03.2021 - 17:32 Uhr
0
Das Update wurde geladen bei mir. Super Sache, auch wenn ich bisher nur einen Verbindungsabbruch hatte.
Wenn ich mit The Division durch bin werde ich die DLC’s weiterspielen.
Übrigens super Sache wie Microsoft die Spiele immer weiter verbessert. Ist für mich immer noch nicht selbstverständlich 👌