MLB The Show 21: Game-Update 5 ab heute verfügbar

Für MLB The Show 21 ist ab heute Update 5 auf allen Plattformen erhältlichen.
Der Entwickler konnte mit dem Update verschiedene Fehler beheben. Darunter beim Gameplay, Road to the Show oder dem Stadion Creator.
Alle Details findet ihr in den Patch Notes zum Aufklappen.
MLB The Show 21 könnt ihr ohne weitere Kosten mit eurem Xbox Game Pass Abonnement auf eurer Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One spielen.
Update 5 – Patch Notes
GAMEPLAY
- The bat will no longer pass through the ball on “too late” swings
- Fixed an issue with the bat would move strangely on late check swings
- Fixed a bug where the catcher would occasionally not field a ball after a dropped strike
- Fixed a bug that could freeze the game online after a pitchout
- Fixed a crash that would happen occasionally when swinging and missing on a pitch in the dirt
- Runners will not turn around on a steal home if they will be safe when pressing R2
- Fixed an issue that would cause runners to run out of the base path
- Fixed a bug that would cause out of position catchers to play a “dropped ball” animation when tagging at home, resulting in a missed tag
- Fixed an issue where subbing a fielder in Extra Innings caused the CPU to lose a baserunner
There are no hitting or gameplay balance changes in this update.
DIAMOND DYNASTY
- Fixed a bug when the wrong uniform would show in Extra Innings
- Fixed an issue where a user would “Quick Sell” when trying to sell now with quick actions
ROAD TO THE SHOW
- Fixed an issue where attributes from equipment were not being applied in game
- Fixed an issue that would prevent stat earnings from archetype missions
- Fixed a bug where it would show the user’s position for the next game as “Pinch Hitter”
- The correct stats will now display in the Rookie of the Year award
- Fixed an issue where a CPU outfielder would stop and not react to an oncoming ball
- User will no longer be only a bench player when called to the MLB
- Fixed OSD text for RTTS championship wins to address minor league name changes
FRANCHISE
- Fixed in-game saves for Custom Franchise and Stadium Creator
- Fixed an issue that prevented eligible players who came off of the injured list during the playoffs from being added to the playoff roster
STADIUMS
- Various updates to numerous stadiums, including lighting, dirt, netting, etc
- Great American Ballpark home and visitor bullpens have been swapped
STADIUM CREATOR
- Various tweaks and improvements made to Snap Mode
- Fixed an issue that would warn the user of a “Blank Canvas” when not using one
- Various prop fixes
USER INTERFACE
- Fixed a bug that would reset the pause timer indefinitely while in game
- Moved the marketplace notification, again, to the top-right corner of the screen to prevent Stub and profile overlap
- Correct year now appears for player stats in the Roster Update screen
- Fixed an issue with the “Hits Allowed” career stat on the Pitching Matchup loading screen
- Inside Edge boosts for pitchers now display above the correct Player Card attributes
- Minor UI adjustments to the RTTS and Diamond Dynasty menus
Ich hab mich sehr über den Release gefreut, da ich zumindest lose die MLB verfolge und ein paar der Vorgänger gespielt habe. Zumindest reinschnuppern konnte ich in The Show 21 schon. Mich würde mal interessieren, ob es hier aus der Community schon jemand gespielt hat, vielleicht sogar als allerersten Titel der Serie? Wie sind Eure Eindrücke?
MLB The Show 21 (Xbox One) ist nach MLB The Show 09, 13 (PS3), 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 (PS4) der insgesamt 9. Teil der Reihe für mich. Ich liebe Baseball. Vor allem die Major League. Ich finde irgendwie, vom Gefühl her, das ich von Fehlern eher betroffen bin, als die CPU. Mir gefällt vor allem die Atmosphäre in den Stadien. Nur schade, das es auf der Last-Gen „nicht möglich“ ist, eigene Arenen zu entwerfen. Ansonsten aber ein super Sport Game.
Nachher mal nach sehen.