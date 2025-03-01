Monster Hunter Wilds: Grafikvergleich zwischen Xbox und PlayStation

Der kürzlich veröffentlichte Grafikvergleich von „Monster Hunter Wilds“ zeigt die Unterschiede zwischen den Versionen für Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 und PlayStation 5 Pro. Die Analyse verdeutlicht, wie das Spiel auf den verschiedenen Konsolen hinsichtlich Auflösung, Bildrate und visueller Effekte abschneidet.
PlayStation 5
- Resolution Mode: Dynamic 1800p with FSR (Common ~1620p) at ~30fps
- Balanced Mode: Dynamic 1440p with FSR (Common ~1224p) at ~40fps
- Performance Mode: Dynamic 1080p with FSR (Common ~900p) at ~60fps
PlayStation 5 Pro
- Resolution Mode: Dynamic 2160p with PSSR (Common ~1800p) at ~30fps | Ray-Tracing ON
- Balanced Mode: Dynamic 1440p (Common ~1404p) at ~40fps | Ray-Tracing ON
- Performance Mode: 1080p with PSSR at ~60fps | Ray-Tracing OFF
Xbox Series S
- Dynamic 1080p with FSR (Common ~900p) at ~30fps
Xbox Series X
- Resolution Mode: Dynamic 1800p with FSR (Common ~1620p) at ~30fps
- Balanced Mode: Dynamic 1440p with FSR (Common ~1224p) at ~40fps
- Performance Mode: Dynamic 1080p with FSR (Common ~900p) at ~60fps
Insgesamt zeigt der Vergleich, dass Monster Hunter Wilds auf der PlayStation 5 Pro dank der zusätzlichen Grafikmodi und der verbesserten visuellen Effekte ein überlegenes Erlebnis bietet. Dennoch liefern sowohl die Xbox Series X als auch die PlayStation 5 eine solide Performance mit vergleichbarer visueller Qualität.