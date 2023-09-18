Mortal Kombat 1: Das steckt im Day One Patch

0 Autor: , in News / Mortal Kombat 1
Übersicht
Image: Warner Bros. Games

Für Mortal Kombat 1 ist ein Day One Patch mit diesen Verbesserungen am Kampfspiel verfügbar.

Kürzlich erhielt Mortal Kombat 1 einen Day One Patch. Dieser ist vor allem für die Early Access-Spieler wichtig, die bereits spielen können. Der offizielle Release des neusten Teils der Reihe ist der 19. September.

Entwickler NetherRealm hat mit dem Patch vorab allgemeine Fehler behoben, Zugänglichkeitsoptionen hinzugefügt, aber auch einige der Charaktere sowie den Pass den letzten Feinschliff verpasst.

Ebenfalls wurde die Benutzeroberfläche verbessert und mit neuen Optionen versehen.

Schaut in die unten angefügten und aufklappbaren Patch Notes, um weitere Details zum Day One Patch von Mortal Kombat 1 zu erfahren.

Day One Patch Notes

XBOX X|S + PLAYSTATION 5

General

  • General bug fixes
  • Added and fleshed out accessibility options
  • Character polish and tuning pass
  • Added numerous additional finishing moves
  • Improved and refined UI to include additional new options

Invasions

  • Substantial revisions and polish on various encounters
  • General UI Improvements
  • General bug fixes
  • Rebalanced boss fights
  • Adjusted mesa progression
  • Added Season 1 content
  • Added challenge towers in the gateway mesa

Story

  • Improvements to the movie player
  • Visual polish to numerous scenes
  • Tuning of the story finale and final boss
  • 4k resolution movies added

Online

  • Improvements to matchmaker
  • Bug fixes to online modes

NINTENTO SWITCH

General

  • Enables additional character/kameo roster, additional arenas, and kustomization
  • Enables full tutorials, fatality practice, practice mode
  • Enables Towers and Tournament modes
  • General bug fixes

Story

  • Enables full story campaign

Online

  • Enables online gameplay

Quelle
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Mortal Kombat 1

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort