Mortal Kombat 1: Das steckt im Day One Patch

Kürzlich erhielt Mortal Kombat 1 einen Day One Patch. Dieser ist vor allem für die Early Access-Spieler wichtig, die bereits spielen können. Der offizielle Release des neusten Teils der Reihe ist der 19. September.
Entwickler NetherRealm hat mit dem Patch vorab allgemeine Fehler behoben, Zugänglichkeitsoptionen hinzugefügt, aber auch einige der Charaktere sowie den Pass den letzten Feinschliff verpasst.
Ebenfalls wurde die Benutzeroberfläche verbessert und mit neuen Optionen versehen.
Schaut in die unten angefügten und aufklappbaren Patch Notes, um weitere Details zum Day One Patch von Mortal Kombat 1 zu erfahren.
XBOX X|S + PLAYSTATION 5
General
- General bug fixes
- Added and fleshed out accessibility options
- Character polish and tuning pass
- Added numerous additional finishing moves
- Improved and refined UI to include additional new options
Invasions
- Substantial revisions and polish on various encounters
- General UI Improvements
- General bug fixes
- Rebalanced boss fights
- Adjusted mesa progression
- Added Season 1 content
- Added challenge towers in the gateway mesa
Story
- Improvements to the movie player
- Visual polish to numerous scenes
- Tuning of the story finale and final boss
- 4k resolution movies added
Online
- Improvements to matchmaker
- Bug fixes to online modes
NINTENTO SWITCH
General
- Enables additional character/kameo roster, additional arenas, and kustomization
- Enables full tutorials, fatality practice, practice mode
- Enables Towers and Tournament modes
- General bug fixes
Story
- Enables full story campaign
Online
- Enables online gameplay