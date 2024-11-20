Mortal Kombat 1: Update nimmt Anpassungen bei Kämpfern vor

Für Ashrah, Geras, Havik, Kitana und jede Menge weiterer Kämpfer wurden mit dem neusten Update für Mortal Kombat 1 diverse Anpassungen vorgenommen.
Außerdem fügte die neuste Aktualisierung Ghostface dem Roster als Early Access hinzu, es wurden KI-Anpassungen und Verbesserungen vorgenommen und unterschiedliche Fehler behoben.
Schaut euch die Patch Notes für weitere Informationen zu den Änderungen in Mortal Kombat 1 an.
November Patch Notes
PC STEAM & EPIC GAMES STORE
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Various fixes to improve game stability
- Added a second confirmation prompt when cancel attempt is made during the PSO Shader Cache generation step on boot now has
- Added setting to disable RGB effects for supported peripherals, which now defaults to OFF
- Added support for additional RGB & Haptic effects
- Added AMD FSR3 NAA as an Anti-Aliasing option
- Resolved issues displaying in-game supported fonts, which reduces memory usage in certain scenarios
- Resolved issues in Tutorial modes where certain lessons could sometimes not be completed
- Resolved issue with Online Match Voice Chat not working in some scenarios
- Resolved some performance issues impacting certain set-ups
- Resolved in-game store error prompt on purchase attempt
- Resolved various issues when viewing match replays
- Resolved various stability issues
- Resolved various visual issues
- Removed unused movie files to reduce install size for users without access to Khaos Reigns Story
NINTENDO SWITCH
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Fixed Noob Saibot visual issue
- Fixed various visual/audio/physics issues caused by some character skins and palettes
ALL PLATFORMS
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Move list corrections & Localization fixes
- AI adjustments & improvements
- Improvements to Screen Reader functionality
- Added Ghostface Fighter to Roster
- Added MK ’95 Movie skins for Ermac & Rain
- Added MK2 skins for Mileena, Kitana, & Tanya
- Added Holiday skins for Kameo Frost & Kameo Sareena
- Added new options to Match Replays
- Match Replay Rewind
- Match Replay Takeover
- Fixed several visual issues during brutalities
- Fixed issue that sometimes allowed Fatalities to be performed out of range
- Fixed issues with some grunts sounds not playing during several moves
- Fixed issue with being unable to block the same frame as an opponent activates Fatal Blow
- Adjusted throw attack animation for all characters when performed with their Back to the camera
- Throws no longer remove armor
- Fixed visual issues with several characters Throw Escapes online if a rollback occurs
- Fixed visual issues when characters are hit while very high in the air
Invasions
- Fixed issue that could cause Talismans to not recharge if used as the last hit on the opponent
Character Specific Adjustments
- Main Fighters
- Ashrah
- You can now hold LT after all of her Enhanced Specials to change Hell/Heaven Modes
- Geras
- Added Enhanced versions of History Lesson and Follow-Up Exam that hits ducking opponents, does increased damage, and has a different hit reaction
- Redo now lasts 5 seconds (was 3 seconds)
- Kameo Scorpion Get Over Here now functions like other Kameo interrupts when interacting with Redo
- Redo will now end when his attack is parried by Kameo Sub-Zero’s Deep Freeze
- Havik
- Fixed Skab Stab (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) sometimes being able to be 2in1 cancelled when hitting armor
- When Shang Tsung morphed into Havik ends, Enhanced Blood Bath tether is now removed
- Fixed visual issues when Havik is frozen during certain special moves
- Fixed visual issue when Charge! Fatal Blow is performed with Motaro as partner
- Kitana
- Flipping Out (Jump + Front Kick, Back Kick) first hit can now be cancelled
- Square Wave can be cancelled on hit into Kameo Sonya’s (Air) Ricochet Dive Kick
- Li Mei
- (Air) Flipping Heel Kick now has 10 more frames of hit advantage
- Mileena
- Fixed visual issues with Enhanced Teleport Down when performed near the corner of the arena
- Raiden
- Enhanced Lightning Port in neutral will have priority over Lightning Port while block button is held
- Reiko
- Bloody Pitcher (Towards + Back Punch) has a new hit reaction
- Sindel
- Queen’s Kommand & Enhanced Queen’s Kommand now break through Kameo armor
- Fixed situations with Enhanced Queen’s Kommand visual effects lingering after certain Kameo moves
- Smoke
- Added new move (Air) Vicious Vapors that causes a ground bounce on hit
- Added new move (Air) Enhanced Vicious Vapors that causes a restand stun
- Added new move (Air) Vicious Vapors Cancel that is possible after (Air) Vicious Vapors or (Air) Enhanced Vicious Vapors
- Tele-Stab (Away + Back Punch) can now be cancelled before the attack hits into certain air moves
- Face Walk (Towards + Back Kick) damage on 2nd hit is now 30 (was 50) and has slightly increased damage scaling on final hit
- Turning Heel (Back Kick) damage scaling slightly increased
- Sub-Zero
- Ice Slide & Enhanced Ice Slide will now knock opponent in the air if Front Kick is not held
- Ice Slide & Enhanced Ice Slide will now perform synchronized hit animation that leaves opponent in front of Sub-Zero by holding Front Kick
- Sub-Zero now jumps slightly farther after Ice Klone and causes freeze reactions when Fully Enhanced
- Ice Klone has an adjusted hit region and lasts 30 frames longer (Enhanced lasts 100 frames longer)
- Fully Enhanced Ice Klone has adjusted hit regions, first two Klones last 100 frames longer, and third clone lasts 160 frames longer
- Enhanced Ice Klone & Fully Enhanced Ice Klone cooldown increased by 60 frames
- Ice Klone can now freeze an opponent that has already been frozen once and Enhanced Ice Klone & Fully Enhanced Ice Klone can 3 times
- Shang Tsung
- Fixed pseudo infinite kombos with Kameo Kopy while using several Kameos when opponent is using Kameo Goro
- Tanya
- Fixed Brought Low (Front Kick, Front Punch + Front Kick) sometimes being able to be 2in1 cancelled when hitting armor
- Omni-Man
- Adjusted camera when Invincible Rush is used against an opponent positioned high off screen
- Quan Chi
- Fixed (Air) Head Rush visual effects issues with projectile hitting the ground
- Fixed Best Foot Forward missing visual effects if performed immediately after certain attacks
- Fixed Koccyx Krusher (Away + Front Kick, Back Kick, Back Punch) hitbox being misaligned on first frame
- Peacemaker
- Fixed Head On Approach (Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) sometimes being able to be 2in1 cancelled when hitting armor
- Homelander
- Fixed See No Evil (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) sometimes being able to be 2in1 cancelled when hitting armor
- Blaze It Up (Towards + Back Kick) is now mid (was low)
- Fixed laser visual effects in his flight stance misaligned during invisibility granted by Shujinko
- Fixed camera issue with using Fatal Blow immediately after Back Throw
- Fixed animation issue that could occur when entering flight
- Fixed visual effects issue when Enhanced Low Laser Eyes hits a Kameo
- Fixed visual effects issue when Sweeping Laser Eyes hits an opponent as they teleport
- Takeda
- Fixed issue that could cause Shooting Star to hit twice with one projectile
- Cyrax
- Dialing Up (Away + Front Punch) has 5 more frames of recovery on miss
- Blast Overhead (Away + Back Punch) second hit no longer occurs if the first hit is Up Blocked
- Fixed visual issue with Dud bombs detonating at an incorrect height
- Fixed visual issue with Mistwalk is performed right before Fatal Blow
- Fixed rare issue during Detonation (Front Kick, Back Punch) that could cause the bomb visual to become misaligned
- Sektor
- Adjusted input leniency on Thruster Boost
- Fixed facing issue with Automated Knee (Towards + Back Kick) when used on a knocked down opponent
- Fixed issue where Flame Thrower would do the follow-up attack when blocked after Enhanced Flame Thrower had its armor shattered
- Noob Saibot
- Fix for Shadow Tackle having incorrect hit animation if you trade with the opponent
- Fixed Shadowbringer (Down + Back Punch) causing incorrect location for visual effects if used immediately after certain Basic Attacks
- Guillotine (Towards + Front Kick) now has a new hit reaction
- Enhanced Tele-Slam in neutral will have priority over Tele-Slam while block button is held
Kameo Fighters
- Cyrax (Kameo)
- Fixed visual issue with duplicate Buzz Saw appearing during Fatal Blow cinematic
- Frost (Kameo)
- Ice Wall can now be cancelled into an ambush Ice Krash
- Ice Krash hit reaction changed and will now cause a popup hit reaction if close to an Ice Wall
- Goro (Kameo)
- Dead Weight has a faster recharge rate
- Ambush Cancels after Raise The Roof & Punch Walk have a faster recharge rate
- Fixed combo counter not incrementing during the last hit of Dead Weight
- Sareena (Kameo)
- Added new move Jataaka’s Blessing, creates a zone that increases partner’s super meter and increases their damage done
- Demonic Dance input changed to Up + Kameo
- Fixed Kia’s Blades causing combo to reset when opponent is dead during the final round
- Sub-Zero (Kameo)
- Kold Shoulder hitbox adjusted, has different hit reaction, and travels further when performed during Arctic Armor
- Mavado (Kameo)
- Fixed rare situations where Nindrop & Best Feet Forward could be possible while his partner is in a hit reaction
- Ferra (Kameo)
- Adjusted timing before an attack can be performed after Let Me Ride if the opponent isn’t in a kombo
- Fixed Let Me Ride doing damage to Main Fighter under specific circumstances
