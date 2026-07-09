Mouse: P.I. For Hire: Großes Update bringt Level-Revisit und zahlreiche Verbesserungen

Für MOUSE: P.I. For Hire steht ab sofort das bislang größte Update bereit. Version 1.2.1 erscheint für Steam, PlayStation 5 und Xbox und ergänzt das Spiel um die von der Community vielfach gewünschte Level-Revisit-Funktion.
Abgeschlossene Level können nun erneut gespielt werden, um verpasste Sammelobjekte einzusammeln oder offene Nebenmissionen abzuschließen. Darüber hinaus enthält das Update zahlreiche Komfortfunktionen und technische Verbesserungen.
Zu den Neuerungen gehören unter anderem Uncapped Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Performance-Optimierungen, Unterstützung für 21:9- und 32:9-Ultrawide-Monitore auf dem PC sowie Überarbeitungen am Waffenrad, eine Option zur Umkehrung der horizontalen Kamerasteuerung und Verbesserungen bei der Controller-Tastenbelegung sowie der Navigation in den Einstellungen.
Zusätzlich wurden zahlreiche Fehler behoben. Die Entwickler nennen Verbesserungen bei Stabilität, Spielständen, Grafik, Audio, Spielfortschritt, Waffen, Kämpfen, Benutzeroberfläche, Menüs, Quests und der allgemeinen Performance.
Auch Besitzer der Nintendo Switch 2 erhalten ein neues Update. Version 1.2.0 führt ebenfalls die Level-Revisit-Funktion ein, bringt zahlreiche Fehlerbehebungen und ergänzt einen neuen „Balanced“-Grafikmodus mit 40 FPS. Ein weiteres Update mit zusätzlichen Optimierungen und Quality-of-Life-Verbesserungen befindet sich bereits in Vorbereitung.
ALL PLATFORMS
Features and Quality of Life Improvements
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Level Revisit – Replay previous levels to collect missing collectibles and finish incomplete side quests.
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This feature is accessible via the overworld map by simply driving to a completed level and selecting “Revisit”.
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Completing the game will now automatically transport you to the HUB zone after the credits roll, providing access to the overworld map to replay levels.
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For players who have already completed the game, select “Continue” or reload your latest save file in the Main Menu, which will transport you to the HUB zone and provide access to the overworld map to replay levels.
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Uncapped VRR – Variable Refresh Rate support for smoother gameplay on compatible displays.
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Performance Optimization – General performance and optimization pass across the game.
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Weapon Wheel Upgrade Display – Weapon upgrade levels now displayed on the Weapon Wheel.
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Weapon Wheel Visual Uplift – Improved visual states and readability on the Weapon Wheel.
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Horizontal Axis Inversion – Added horizontal axis inversion option to camera controls.
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Settings Menu Improvements – „Apply“ prompt now only appears when changes are actually made.
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Audio Feedback for Settings – Added audio confirmation when applying settings changes.
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Control Rebinding Overhaul – Improved reliability and usability of the control rebinding system.
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Kick Tutorial Failsafe – Players who missed the kick tutorial in ‚Vaudeville‘ will no longer get stuck in later levels.
Bug Fixes
Stability and Crashes
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Fixed instances of the game freezing when system memory reached its limit.
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Resolved various internal errors that could cause unexpected behaviour during gameplay.
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Fixed an issue where camera shake effects could stack excessively.
Gameplay and Progression
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Fixed an issue where players with mid-level saves could be blocked by an invisible collider during the flood dive sequence in ‚The Depths‘.
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Fixed a progression blocker where weapons remained holstered when entering the Circus Ticket events in ‚MANGIA & MANGIA Secret Show‘.
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Fixed an issue where player armor does not reduce explosive damage correctly.
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Fixed a blocker where players could get trapped by backing out of vent trap doors at the last moment.
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Fixed an issue where players could fall through the map after activating the lever in ‚The Depths‘.
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Fixed an issue where players could become trapped in the sewer room during the ‘Shrewd Shrews’ mission.
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Fixed a sequence break and missing trigger near the Bandel door in ‚The Unknown‘.
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Fixed an issue where players could get stuck at the bottom of a hole after defeating the ‚Movie Sets‘ boss.
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Fixed a progression blocker where players could access an area too early in ‚Vaudeville‘
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Fixed a blocker where players were unable to equip weapons or fists during the ‚Office Ruins‘ mission.
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Fixed an issue where players could be blocked from progression due to doors closing too early in ‚Office Ruins‘.
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Fixed an issue where players were unable to load the last checkpoint after being killed by a missile in ‚Office Ruins‘.
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Fixed an issue where throwing D-namite during an autosave could break D-namite functionality.
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Fixed a blocker where players got stuck exiting a door after the fight club arena in ‘The Depths’.
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Fixed an issue where damage scaling for some weapons could persist incorrectly across game sessions.
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Fixed an issue where players could skip obtaining the Portable Freezer and finish the ‚Bandel’s Mansion‘ level without entering the front door.
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Fixed a progression blocker where players could get stuck between the ceiling and staircase railing on ‘“River Fever” Line’.
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Fixed invisible wall collision on a pipe in ‚The Depths‘.
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Fixed an issue where a fan launched the player upwards even when turned off in ‚Old Subway‘.
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Fixed a teleport loop in the ‚Clergyrow‘ level near the Spike-D tutorial.
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Fixed a blocker where players could get trapped by a door after interacting with a lever in ‚Curdsville Nuthouse‘.
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Fixed an issue where enemies revived during their death animation would not animate properly.
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Fixed an issue where the last fuel tank in the Ze Professor fight did not deal damage.
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Fixed hit registration on fuel tanks during the Ze Professor boss fight.
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Fixed an issue where fuel tanks could be shot during the Ze Professor boss fight intro.
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Fixed an issue where the Hellrazor did not receive infinite ammo during the finale.
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Fixed a progression blocker where a teleporting collider was placed too close to an arena in ‚Bandel’s Mansion‘.
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Fixed an issue where the Flashlight failed to re-equip after combat in the ‘’Old Subway’’ corridor.
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Fixed an issue where using primary and alternate fire simultaneously broke flashlight functionality.
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Fixed an issue where the weapon used during a save was not equipped after loading if the player loaded while using the flashlight.
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Fixed a sequence skip in ‚The Depths‘ that allowed early access to a Baseball Card.
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Fixed a bridge that blocked ladder access in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed a collision issue where players could get stuck near a platform in the ‚MANGIA & MANGIA Secret Show‘ boss fight.
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Fixed an issue where NPC Cameron Bozo used the wrong sprite when captured in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed a progression blocker where the elevator back to the previous zone was inaccessible in ‚Curdsville Nuthouse‘.
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Fixed a progression blocker where the elevator back to the previous zone was inaccessible in ‘’The Depths’’.
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Fixed an issue where barrels thrown at enemies could bounce and get shot upwards.
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Fixed an infinite fall loop caused by zoning issues in the ‚The Unknown‘ platforming section.
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Fixed a progression blocker where players could get stuck behind a container in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed a progression blocker where players could get stuck between barrels and a fence in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed an issue where an exit door could push the player out of the world in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed an issue where players could not interact with the car lift switch during the ‚Once Upon a Time by Tinsel Bros‘ job in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed an issue where a locked door prevented progression when using a shortcut in ‚Fart Harbor‘.
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Fixed a quest trigger bypass via a staircase jump in ‚The Depths‘.
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Fixed timeline issues in the post-pit fight sequence in ‘The Depths‘.
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Fixed teleport volume and fade duration in ‚The Depths‘.
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Fixed an issue where players were unable to pick up a Toxic Barrel in ‘Old Subway’.
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Fixed missing fade transitions on teleports in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed an issue where an interactable suitcase and secret area were not functioning in ‚“River Fever” Line‘.
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Fixed a collision issue where players could get stuck in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed an issue where cupboard colliders blocked entry into the Music Room secret area in ‚Quagmire‘.
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Fixed an issue where the Shanty Town bridge exit could be easily missed in ‚Quagmire‘.
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Fixed a small dollar pile that could not be picked up on a raised platform in ‚Quagmire‘.
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Fixed a section skip in the Tinsel Bros building in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed an issue where D-pad controls no longer worked during lockpicking.
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Fixed an issue where enemies could not spawn properly due to collision issues in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed a progression blocker where cannon and ladder assets pushed the player under the floor in ‚Mouseburg Grand Opera‘.
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Fixed an issue where the dance floor encounter could fail to activate in ‚Der Harzerburg‘.
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Fixed an issue where Spike-D Tokens could fail to spawn.
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Fixed a collision issue that locked players out of the boss arena after interacting with the cannon in ‚Mouseburg Grand Opera‘.
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Fixed ammo icons displaying incorrectly when loading into the world map from an older save.
Weapons and Combat
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Fixed an issue where weapons shot in bursts unexpectedly.
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Fixed an issue where certain enemies did not use their zap ability.
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Fixed an issue where players could not interact with health items while holding the Golden Monkey in ‚Bandel’s Mansion‘.
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Fixed an issue where the Grappling Tail stopped working after a save/load in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
UI and Menus
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Fixed an issue where the „Exit Level“ popup displayed incorrect text.
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Fixed an issue where rapidly purchasing newspapers could cause a softlock.
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Fixed a visual glitch on the Accessibility Screen’s Privacy Notice.
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Fixed an issue where the Directional Helper ‘Detective Brush’ led to incorrect objectives in the HUB zone after completing ‚Vaudeville‘.
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Fixed an issue where purchasing Baseball Cards too quickly caused a blank darkened screen.
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Fixed an issue where the Screen Bounds option did not properly dismiss with controller or keyboard.
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Fixed an issue where the UI counters for Coins, Spike-D Prize Tokens, and Weapon Schematics appeared in front of Screen Bounds when opened from the Notebook.
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Fixed an issue where interaction prompts displayed behind player hands and weapons.
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Fixed an issue where scrolling and card selection were broken in the Baseball Card minigame interface.
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Fixed an issue where bosses and mini-bosses used static sprites instead of animations for their portraits.
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Fixed an issue where the player’s weapon was visible during a cutscene on ‚“River Fever” Line‘.
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Fixed overlapping dialogue and descriptive text when picking up Ze Professor’s note.
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Fixed camera clipping through glass during the Ze Professor interaction.
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Fixed an issue where the player’s weapon and UI were not hidden during the crane sequence in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed Toggle Weapon not functioning when rebound on keyboard and mouse.
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Addressed various control rebinding issues across all input methods.
Visuals and Graphics
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Fixed a rendering issue that could cause mismatched display dimensions.
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Fixed various zone culling and visual pop-in issues across multiple areas in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed an occlusion issue on the crane at the top of the arena in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed missing textures on the shooting range platform floor in ‚MANGIA & MANGIA Secret Show‘.
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Fixed a Z-fighting/sprite mismatch on shield enemies in ‚Der Harzerburg‘.
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Fixed the Film Grain effect not working correctly.
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Fixed an issue where disabling Lens Distortion also disabled Film Grain.
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Fixed an occlusion issue where players could see out of the world through fence planks in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed an occlusion issue when crouching on the side of a wall asset after defeating the crooked cop in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed a reward behind a secret door that had incorrect graphics in ‘’The Depths’’.
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Fixed an issue where the Giant Fish model had no collision in ‚Wallop Bay.‘
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Fixed an issue where the ‚Mouseburg Grand Opera‘ location on the overworld map remained visually unlocked after completing the level.
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Fixed an issue where the ‚Fart Harbor‘ location on the overworld map remained visually unlocked after completing the level.
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Fixed an issue where the cutscene transition to credits visually loaded the HUB level in between.
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Fixed an indestructible window in the room with a note pickup in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed an issue where an enemy NPC got stuck and flickered sprites in ‘’Old Subway’’.
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Fixed infinite retriggering of audio and screen shake on a shootable target in ‚The Unknown‘.
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Fixed VFX of a boss jumping off the boat after loading a checkpoint in ‚“River Fever” Line‘.
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Fixed a notebook entry spelling mistake.
Audio and Music
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Fixed an issue where a vehicle horn sound looped indefinitely in levels and the overworld map.
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Fixed an issue where music did not play after a dialogue scene in ‚Mouseburg Grand Opera‘.
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Fixed an issue where the alt-fire SFX for Mitts looped when disrupting the animation.
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Fixed an issue where audio disappeared after loading a save in the Swamp area.
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Fixed missing audio for the Music Box during playback animation.
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Fixed boss fight music incorrectly triggering when finishing the ‚Bandel’s Secret Lab‘ level.
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Added audio hooks for lockpicking interactions.
Localisation
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Fixed a missing level name translation for the ‚Der Harzerburg‘ Intro in all languages except English.
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Fixed the Pieruskie Rogi recipes displaying incorrectly in Polish.
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Fixed voice-over/subtitle mismatch when the Stage Designer is freed in ‚Mouseburg Grand Opera‘.
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Fixed voice-over/subtitle mismatch from Tammy Tumbler when discussing the “Show Some Culture, Jack” side quest in the HUB.
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Fixed voice-over/subtitle mismatch from Tammy Tumbler when discussing the “Blueprints, Please” side quest in the HUB.
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Fixed incorrect subtitle spacing for ‚Mangia & Mangia‘ in Jack’s dialogue.
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Fixed the „Moves Left“ lockpicking text showing incorrectly in Turkish.
Save System
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Fixed a progression blocker where a quest could not be completed due to save system issues with pinning clues onto the Detective Wall.
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Fixed a white placeholder square in the clues tab when loading saves prior to acquiring any clues.
Quests and Objectives
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Fixed a skippable objective causing the Direction Helper ‘Detective Brush’ to lead to the wrong location in ‚Der Harzerburg‘.
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Fixed an issue where the Side Quest in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘ conflicted with Main Quest voice-over dialogue.
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Fixed deprecated quest items remaining in the code room in ‚The Depths‘.
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Fixed an issue where no missions appeared after completing ‚Far Wetlands‘.
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Fixed incorrect number display on the display board in ‚Clergyrow‘.
Controls and Input
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Fixed an issue where closing and re-entering the Key Rebinding menu allowed all actions to be bound to one input.
Performance
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Fixed camera stuttering when using Bluetooth controllers.
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Fixed FPS drop in the Cheeselegger boss arena when looking back at the factory in ‚Far Wetlands‘.
PLAYSTATION 5
Bug Fixes
Stability and Crashes
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Fixed a crash that could occur after finishing any level.
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Fixed a crash that could occur immediately after launching the game.
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Fixed a crash that could occur when loading an old manual save from a previous game version.
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Fixed the game potentially becoming unresponsive during a playthrough in ‘’The Depths’’.
Gameplay and Progression
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Fixed invisible enemies appearing during the fourth/fifth wave after the Captain Simms cutscene in ‚“River Fever” Line‘.
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Fixed an issue where equipping the wine glass and loading a save broke view and weapon functionality.
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Fixed a progression blocker where the final arena failed to trigger due to an alternate path in ‚Fart Harbor‘.
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Fixed a progression blocker where players could leave the decontamination room before the door fully closed in ‚Curdsville Nuthouse‘.
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Fixed players being able to move freely during a photo interaction in ‘Clergyrow’.
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Fixed an issue where a player could equip a weapon during the Captain Simms cutscene in ‚“River Fever” Line‘.
Weapons and Combat
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Fixed Pierogi Jake not entering the arena after reloading a save during the Milford Soyer boss fight.
UI and Menus
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Fixed the PS5 dashboard progress tracker being stuck at 78% after game completion.
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Display no longer flickers when pressing ‚Apply‘ in the Settings menu.
Visuals and Graphics
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Fixed reports of in-game aliasing.
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Fixed texture issues in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed rocks and cranes visibly popping in at certain distances in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed a building interior visibly popping in when backtracking through a bar door in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed issues of standing near environmental objects breaking the player view in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed an issue where the player teleported incorrectly in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed out-of-world visibility when crawling on swamp tree assets.
Audio and Music
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Fixed music audio not playing in certain builds.
Localisation
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Fixed the missing ‚I‘ glyph when console language is Turkish and in-game language is English.
Save System
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Fixed an issue where reloading a save while holding a barrel prevented the player from shooting until changing weapons.
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Fixed boss VFX appearing after loading a checkpoint on ‚“River Fever” Line‘.
Performance
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Fixed brief freezes when switching weapons.
Trophies
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Fixed trophy triggering issues for ‚S’all the Cards‘ and ‚Boom Town‘
PC
Features and Quality of Life Improvements
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Ultrawide Display Support – Full support for ultrawide (21:9) and super ultrawide (32:9) monitors.
Bug Fixes
Stability and Crashes
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Fixed a crash that could occur due to certain NPC dialogue.
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Fixed a crash that could occur when entering/exiting the overworld map.
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Fixed a crash that could occur after picking up money.
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Fixed a crash that could occur after resuming from sleep mode while in ‚Vaudeville‘.
Gameplay and Progression
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Fixed a progression blocker where players could fall out of the map in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed a collision that trapped players in the air in ‚Vaudeville‘.
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Fixed a missing floor collision in Tammy’s Workshop.
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Fixed a progression blocker where walking into a specific area locked out progression in ‚Vaudeville‘.
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Fixed a blocker where players were unable to equip weapons after loading a save with the flashlight or while holding a barrel.
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Fixed a progression blocker when leaving the docks area by jumping out of the window in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed unintended access to a crane leading to various technical and gameplay issues in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed a destructible structure being destroyed by an explosive barrel without a direct hit in ‘’Old Subway’’.
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Fixed an instance where the player could fall out of the world in ‚Quagmire‘.
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Fixed an instance where the player could teleport from a boat back to the wooden dock in ‚Quagmire‘.
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Fixed repetitive teleportation issues in ‚Quagmire‘.
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Fixed a teleport loop where players were sent into an endless looping state in ‚The Unknown‘.
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Fixed an issue where players could jump out of the rollercoaster cart in ‚The Unknown‘.
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Fixed a teleport that could transport the player to the wrong zone in ‚Fart Harbor‘.
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Fixed a collider incorrectly placed where a bridge should be before the bridge is pulled down in ‚Quagmire‘.
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Fixed invisible NPCs on the deck in ‚“River Fever” Line‘.
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Fixed players receiving toxic damage too early after jumping off the boat into water in ‚“River Fever” Line‘.
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Fixed a toxic lake damage area being too large in ‚Quagmire‘.
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Fixed player receiving damage before a loading volume triggered in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed a progression blocker where players could leave the decontamination room before the door fully closed in ‚Curdsville Nuthouse‘.
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Fixed an instance where the player could teleport out of the world when jumping off a cliff immediately after the level loaded in ‚Bandel’s Mansion‘.
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Fixed a progression blocker where ammo doesn’t correctly spawn in ‘World’s Fair’.
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Fixed players being able to move freely during a photo interaction in ‘Clergyrow’.
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Fixed enemy pathfinding allowing enemies to follow the player through walls in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed an invisible ladder with an interaction prompt in ‘’Old Subway’’.
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Fixed the ability to use the flashlight outside of the dark area in ‘’Old Subway’’.
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Fixed NPC Brain interaction prompt disappearing when standing too close in ‚Curdsville Nuthouse‘.
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Fixed a floating typewriter in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed an issue where the Portable Freezer could glitch when killing enemies on high-spec machines.
Weapons and Combat
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Fixed an issue where equipping the wine glass and loading a save broke player view and weapon functionality.
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Fixed an issue where players could not use a Health Bottle while holding the Golden Monkey in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘ and ‚Bandel’s Mansion‘.
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Fixed Robo-Betty becoming permanently stuck if walking mines land on her charging point in ‘Bandel’s Secret Lab’.
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Fixed enemies disappearing and respawning immediately after the final cutscene in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed enemy pathfinding allowing enemies to hide behind assets in ‘’Old Subway’’.
UI and Menus
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Fixed an issue where the „Load Last Save“ button could not be clicked after death with 32:9 ultrawide resolution active.
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Fixed an issue where text elements left the boundaries of the Notebook when scrolling.
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Fixed an issue where the collectible summary for ‚Der Harzerburg‘ outro in the HUB zone showed incorrect amounts.
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Fixed an issue where the current objective flickered when repeatedly shooting a target in ‘’The Depths’’.
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Fixed NPC dialogue incorrectly deplaying in the death menu when dying during an interaction in ‚Mouseburg Grand Opera‘.
Visual and Graphics
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Fixed multiple broken textures and animations.
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Fixed an occlusion issue between buildings at the water tower area in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed an occlusion issue when jumping too high or moving too far in the Hall zone in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed an occlusion issue during the Captain Simms boss fight in ‚“River Fever” Line‘.
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Fixed an occlusion issue present behind a pole in ‘’Old Subway’’.
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Fixed an incorrectly displayed light from a lamp in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed texture issue on a manhole cover in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed a colour filter being incorrectly removed when loading a checkpoint in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed an issue where players could see out of the world in ‚Quagmire‘.
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Fixed an issue where players could see out of the world in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed an issue where indestructible crates were present in ‚Curdsville Nuthouse‘.
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Fixed corrupted ammo icons appearing in the shop.
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Fixed an occlusion issue when crouching under stairs in ‚Bandel’s Mansion‘.
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Fixed a floating typewriter in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed occlusion issues between fence planks in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed NPCs disappearing and reappearing when the player moved too far away in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed texture issues in ‚Tinsel Avenue’.
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Fixed rocks and cranes visibly popping in at certain distances in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
-
Fixed a building interior visibly popping in when backtracking through a bar door in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed the player view breaking when standing near environmental objects in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed an issue where the player teleported incorrectly in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
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Fixed out-of-world visibility when crawling on swamp tree assets.
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Fixed an occlusion issue when looking between outdoor wooden planks in ‚Quagmire‘.
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Fixed LOD issues when moving backward and forward in ‚Bandel’s Mansion‘.
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Fixed objects disappearing at certain distances near a boss arena in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed players being able to climb cranes and access out-of-world areas in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
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Fixed an occlusion issue when looking back through a building entrance in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
Audio and Music
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Fixed music audio not playing in certain builds.
Save System
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Fixed an issue where achievement progression failed to transfer correctly between save branches.
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Fixed an issue where changes in the settings menu could corrupt the game’s resolution when discarded.
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Fixed an issue where changes in the settings menu could incorrectly reset audio and resolution when discarded.
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Fixed an issue where reloading a save while holding a barrel prevented the player from shooting until changing weapons.
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Fixed boss VFX incorrectly appearing after loading a checkpoint on ‚“River Fever” Line‘.
Quests and Objectives
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Fixed a quest objective getting doubled if the player progressed without picking up the Dark Room Key in ‚Quagmire‘.
Controls and Input
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Fixed the Weapon Wheel not working correctly after using the Steam overlay.
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Fixed an issue where the mouse was inverted despite the option being set to off.
Performance
-
Fixed FPS limit not applying correctly.
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Fixed an issue where playing in borderless mode could significantly reduce performance.
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Fixed an issue where framerate values did not match screen refresh rate when VSync was enabled.
Achievements
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Implemented server-side validation for Steam achievement unlocks.
STEAM DECK
Bug Fixes
Gameplay and Progression
-
Fixed a progression blocker where jumping during an autosave in the Robo-Betty encounter caused the player to fall out of world after loading the last checkpoint in ‚Bandel’s Secret Lab‘.
XBOX SERIES X|S
Bug Fixes
Stability and Crashes
-
Fixed a crash when the game ran out of memory during gameplay.
-
Fixed a crash due to memory limits in ‚Bandel’s Mansion‘.
-
Fixed a crash due to memory limits during the boss fight in ‚The Unknown‘.
-
Fixed a freeze during the level ending sequence when a car arrives at the sewers in ‘’Old Subway’’.
-
Fixed a crash when interacting with the door leading to the Cheeselegger Boss in ‚Far Wetlands‘.
-
Fixed a crash while entering areas in ‚MANGIA & MANGIA Secret Show‘.
-
Fixed a crash while entering areas in ‚World’s Fair‘.
-
Fixed a crash/freeze when switching between graphic presets after extended play.
-
Fixed the save menu taking longer to open as the number of save files increases.
Gameplay and Progression
-
Fixed a progression blocker when leaving the docks area by jumping out of the window in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
-
Fixed unintended access to a crane leading to various technical and gameplay issues in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
-
Fixed a destructible structure being destroyed by an explosive barrel without a direct hit in ‘’Old Subway’’.
-
Fixed an instance where the player could teleport out of the world when jumping off a cliff immediately after the level loaded in ‚Bandel’s Mansion‘.
Weapons and Combat
-
Fixed enemies disappearing and respawning immediately after the final cutscene in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
-
Fixed enemy pathfinding allowing enemies to hide behind assets in ‘’Old Subway’’.
UI and Menus
-
Fixed an issue where the „Apply“ button in the Screen Bounds option did not return the player to the Settings menu.
-
Fixed an NPC dialogue incorrectly displaying in the death menu when dying during an interaction in ‚Mouseburg Grand Opera‘.
-
Fixed incorrect difficulty frame and portrait highlighting on the difficulty selection screen.
Visuals and Graphics
-
Fixed flickering rocks in ‚Curdsville‘.
-
Fixed a floating typewriter in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
-
Fixed occlusion issues between fence planks in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
-
Fixed NPCs disappearing and reappearing when the player moved too far away in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
Localisation
-
Fixed the missing ‚I‘ glyph when console language is Turkish and in-game language is English.
Quests and Objectives
-
Fixed a quest objective getting doubled if the player progressed without picking up the Dark Room Key in ‚Quagmire‘.
Controls and Input
-
Fixed an issue where the mouse appeared inverted despite the option being set to off.
XPA
Bug Fixes
Gameplay and Progression
-
Fixed invisible NPCs on the deck in ‚“River Fever” Line’.
-
Fixed players receiving toxic damage too early after jumping off the boat into water in ‚“River Fever” Line‘.
-
Fixed a toxic lake damage area being too large in ‚Quagmire‘.
-
Fixed player receiving damage before a loading volume triggered in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.
Visuals and Graphics
-
Fixed an occlusion issue when looking back through a building entrance in ‚Wallop Bay‘.
-
Fixed Discord UI overlapping with Xbox Username ID.
7 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Coole Erweiterung.
Hätte ich zu Release gebraucht 🤣🦾
Spätkäufer werden belohnt, wie immer.
Muss ich noch spielen, bisher nicht dazu gekommen.
Ich liebe die Spatis. 😎
Das ist ja ein Zufall, hahaha, morgen kommt die physische Edition raus, deswegen gibt es wohl auch ein Update!
Da werd ik et nochmal spielen 😅✌🏻 danke für die Info
40 Fps bei der Switch 2 sind grausam. Zumindest für einen Shooter