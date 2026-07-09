Mouse: P.I. For Hire: Großes Update bringt Level-Revisit und zahlreiche Verbesserungen

Fixed an issue where players with mid-level saves could be blocked by an invisible collider during the flood dive sequence in ‚The Depths‘.

Fixed a progression blocker where weapons remained holstered when entering the Circus Ticket events in ‚MANGIA & MANGIA Secret Show‘.

Fixed an issue where player armor does not reduce explosive damage correctly.

Fixed a blocker where players could get trapped by backing out of vent trap doors at the last moment.

Fixed an issue where players could fall through the map after activating the lever in ‚The Depths‘.

Fixed an issue where players could become trapped in the sewer room during the ‘Shrewd Shrews’ mission.

Fixed a sequence break and missing trigger near the Bandel door in ‚The Unknown‘.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck at the bottom of a hole after defeating the ‚Movie Sets‘ boss.

Fixed a progression blocker where players could access an area too early in ‚Vaudeville‘

Fixed a blocker where players were unable to equip weapons or fists during the ‚Office Ruins‘ mission.

Fixed an issue where players could be blocked from progression due to doors closing too early in ‚Office Ruins‘.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to load the last checkpoint after being killed by a missile in ‚Office Ruins‘.

Fixed an issue where throwing D-namite during an autosave could break D-namite functionality.

Fixed a blocker where players got stuck exiting a door after the fight club arena in ‘The Depths’.

Fixed an issue where damage scaling for some weapons could persist incorrectly across game sessions.

Fixed an issue where players could skip obtaining the Portable Freezer and finish the ‚Bandel’s Mansion‘ level without entering the front door.

Fixed a progression blocker where players could get stuck between the ceiling and staircase railing on ‘“River Fever” Line’.

Fixed invisible wall collision on a pipe in ‚The Depths‘.

Fixed an issue where a fan launched the player upwards even when turned off in ‚Old Subway‘.

Fixed a teleport loop in the ‚Clergyrow‘ level near the Spike-D tutorial.

Fixed a blocker where players could get trapped by a door after interacting with a lever in ‚Curdsville Nuthouse‘.

Fixed an issue where enemies revived during their death animation would not animate properly.

Fixed an issue where the last fuel tank in the Ze Professor fight did not deal damage.

Fixed hit registration on fuel tanks during the Ze Professor boss fight.

Fixed an issue where fuel tanks could be shot during the Ze Professor boss fight intro.

Fixed an issue where the Hellrazor did not receive infinite ammo during the finale.

Fixed a progression blocker where a teleporting collider was placed too close to an arena in ‚Bandel’s Mansion‘.

Fixed an issue where the Flashlight failed to re-equip after combat in the ‘’Old Subway’’ corridor.

Fixed an issue where using primary and alternate fire simultaneously broke flashlight functionality.

Fixed an issue where the weapon used during a save was not equipped after loading if the player loaded while using the flashlight.

Fixed a sequence skip in ‚The Depths‘ that allowed early access to a Baseball Card.

Fixed a bridge that blocked ladder access in ‚Wallop Bay‘.

Fixed a collision issue where players could get stuck near a platform in the ‚MANGIA & MANGIA Secret Show‘ boss fight.

Fixed an issue where NPC Cameron Bozo used the wrong sprite when captured in ‚Wallop Bay‘.

Fixed a progression blocker where the elevator back to the previous zone was inaccessible in ‚Curdsville Nuthouse‘.

Fixed a progression blocker where the elevator back to the previous zone was inaccessible in ‘’The Depths’’.

Fixed an issue where barrels thrown at enemies could bounce and get shot upwards.

Fixed an infinite fall loop caused by zoning issues in the ‚The Unknown‘ platforming section.

Fixed a progression blocker where players could get stuck behind a container in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.

Fixed a progression blocker where players could get stuck between barrels and a fence in ‚Wallop Bay‘.

Fixed an issue where an exit door could push the player out of the world in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.

Fixed an issue where players could not interact with the car lift switch during the ‚Once Upon a Time by Tinsel Bros‘ job in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.

Fixed an issue where a locked door prevented progression when using a shortcut in ‚Fart Harbor‘.

Fixed a quest trigger bypass via a staircase jump in ‚The Depths‘.

Fixed timeline issues in the post-pit fight sequence in ‘The Depths‘.

Fixed teleport volume and fade duration in ‚The Depths‘.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to pick up a Toxic Barrel in ‘Old Subway’.

Fixed missing fade transitions on teleports in ‚Wallop Bay‘.

Fixed an issue where an interactable suitcase and secret area were not functioning in ‚“River Fever” Line‘.

Fixed a collision issue where players could get stuck in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.

Fixed an issue where cupboard colliders blocked entry into the Music Room secret area in ‚Quagmire‘.

Fixed an issue where the Shanty Town bridge exit could be easily missed in ‚Quagmire‘.

Fixed a small dollar pile that could not be picked up on a raised platform in ‚Quagmire‘.

Fixed a section skip in the Tinsel Bros building in ‚Tinsel Avenue‘.

Fixed an issue where D-pad controls no longer worked during lockpicking.

Fixed an issue where enemies could not spawn properly due to collision issues in ‚Wallop Bay‘.

Fixed a progression blocker where cannon and ladder assets pushed the player under the floor in ‚Mouseburg Grand Opera‘.

Fixed an issue where the dance floor encounter could fail to activate in ‚Der Harzerburg‘.

Fixed an issue where Spike-D Tokens could fail to spawn.

Fixed a collision issue that locked players out of the boss arena after interacting with the cannon in ‚Mouseburg Grand Opera‘.