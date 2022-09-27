MultiVersus: Rick Sanchez ab heute spielbar

Heute wurde ein neues Update für MultiVersus veröffentlicht. Darin enthalten sind Fehlerkorrekturen, Anpassungen, neue Kosmetika für Reindog und Millionaire Steven und mit Rick Sanchez ist das Duo aus der Animationsserie „Rick and Morty“ endlich vollständig.
Entwickler Player First Games hat außerdem Anpassungen bei den Erfahrungspunkten auf den Stufen 3 bis 15 der Charakter-Meisterschaftsschiene vorgenommen und diese verdoppelt.
Auf Xbox One und PlayStation 4 konnte weiterhin die Ladezeit des Spiels verbessert werden.
Weitere Details zum Update findet ihr in den Patch Notes
General
- Rick Sanchez joins MultiVersus! Rick is a new Mage character joining the roster.
- The XP required to go from level 3 – 15 on the character mastery track has been doubled
- We were finding that players could get to level 15 of the mastery track too quickly. This is to help us make it a bit more of a journey.
- Loading performance improvements for PS4 and Xbox One.
- Initial free character from completing the intro tutorial has been switched to Shaggy from Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman can now be purchased for Gold or Gleamium.
- Attack decay steps have been added to the intro tutorial.
- Fixed an issue in Coop-Versus-AI that was causing only Wonder Woman and Reindog bots to appear.
- Fixed a bug where some players weren’t able to equip profile icons.
- Fixed a bug where the game would occasionally freeze at the end-of-game screen.
Cosmetics
- Reindog Skin: Chef Reindog is now available!
- Reindog Skin: Golden Reindog is now available! ONLY purchasable with gold!
- Steven Universe Skin: Tiger Millionaire is now available!
Twitch Extension
- Minor visual bug fixes
- Added ‚Fighter Voting‘ which allows broadcasters to poll their audience on which fighter to play, viewers who have MultiVersus get bonus votes.
- Added the ability for viewers who have MultiVersus to claim free toasts from Twitch channels running the extension.
Gameplay Systems
Anti-Infinite Combo System
- We’ve implemented a new anti-infinite-combo system that will decay all subsequent attacks if the same attack has been used 4 or more times in the same true combo. The goal is to put a global soft-cap on infinite combos and make combos more creative. We hope the change pushes players to explore new and more exciting combo routes.
- We were considering the max number of the same attack being used to be 3, but we wanted to more slowly evaluate the change. We’re going to be evaluating the change and are open to feedback on how we can improve the system!
- The option to choose between 4 direction or 8 direction for the right-stick control (c-stick) has been added to the settings menu.
Projectile Systems
- We are continuing the projectile systems update in this patch. The most notable addition is the inclusion of a new “Light Projectile” classification for projectiles that deal no knockback. The only Light Projectiles in the game for now are Rick’s uncharged blaster and the pies fired by the Neptr assist item.
6 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Ich habe zwar Rick & Morty nie gesehen, daher habe ich auch keinen persönlichen Bezug zu dieser Figur, aber der neue Charakter gibt mir doch zumindest einen guten Grund, mal wieder MultiVersus zu starten *g*
Was? Du hast Rick & Morty noch nicht geschaut? 🤨
Ist tatsächlich so, habe ich nicht gesehen bisher. Man muss Prioritäten setzen 😉
Aber die Serie scheint hier ja doch ein paar Fans zu haben…
Blasphemie
Unbedingt nachholen.
Ob er der rickste Rick is? Mich rickt das nicht, da das Spiel keinen Platz in meiner Sammlung gefunden hat. Aber für alle Multiversus-Fans sicher gut. Ich warte auf die 6. Staffel R&M 😀
Das ist ein guter Hinweis.
Ich muss den Charakter direkt mal testen. 😀